Silencil Reviews – Does It Silence Tinnitus for Real?

Phoenix, AZ, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silencil, as stated by its manufacturer, is a triple-action dietary supplement that uses a mix of natural ingredients and herbs that tries to silence tinnitus by fighting brain inflammation, improving overall brain functions, and strengthening the immune system. It works by reducing your brain tissues and cells' inflammation through a mixture of herbal ingredients that address that sort of problem. By reducing the inflammation, your brain starts to heal and reconnect itself through the natural process. The supplement will strengthen your mental health through a mixture of nutrients that support proper brain function after healing itself. According to the Silencil official website, it is a blend of 28 plant extracts and vitamins to reduce your brain tissue and cells' inflammation. It has no therapeutic claims by a stretch, but it is produced in an FDA-approved facility and is non-GMO and safe.

Now that we have a background of this dietary supplement let us jump in this honest Silencil review to see the pros and cons and its effects on the human body.

Who Manufactured Silencil?

Little is known about the dietary supplement's actual founder, but he goes by the name of Henry Sanders. He has been allegedly a research analyst for a famous pharmaceutical company for the past 25 years now. According to his accounts, he has already worked with some of the world's most renowned doctors and healthcare specialists. He had tinnitus out of the blue and began researching journals and publications related to his condition.

After a long time of research, he concluded the following facts. He said that his findings got him to brain inflammation. It led him to formulate a treatment that precisely targets that. He had the help of another doctor, Dr. Thomas Peterson, allegedly a genius from the Prometheus Society, an organization similar to MENSA. They collaborated, and thus Silencil was born.

When Did Silencil Start?

While there are no exact dates to tell you when Silencil started, the research is said to have started two years ago, in 2018. Meanwhile, the journals and research they collated were from five years and below only, giving the product an edge in recent research.

Silencil was born because one research analyst struggled against tinnitus. It is a condition where your ears start ringing unexplainably. It is a mental health issue and this man, named Henry Sanders, took it upon himself to find the root cause through extensive research that he made with his colleague, Dr. Thomas Peterson. It sounds cliché, but you get why there is Silencil. Of course, I will leave it to you if you want to believe it. I am just sharing what I know about the product itself.

How Does Silencil Work?

Each bottle of Silencil consists of 30 capsules. It is said that one bottle is already a 30-day supply, so we can conclude that the recommended dosage of Silencil is one capsule per day. Go above that recommended dosage, and you may experience several side effects from the 28 ingredients inside one capsule of Silencil.

How Long Does It Take for Silencil to Work?

Usually, Silencil works in 2 to 28 weeks, depending on the person's tolerance against taken medication and supplements. That is pretty much the basic gist of Silencil. The makers say that disconnected brain cell connections cause tinnitus, so what this product did was that it bunched up various plant ingredients that did the trick and tried to collect them into one capsule to address this issue. To the scientific community, that may sound shady, but we all want to know everything before concluding, right? Let us take a look at these Silencil ingredients and see what they do with our brain and body as a whole.

What Are the Ingredients in Silencil?

The Silencil supplement has many ingredients packed into one capsule. It is a blend of plant extracts with vitamins that work together to achieve the magic of removing tinnitus. While marketed as a dietary supplement and a drug, it is important to know what we are drinking to remain educated with our choices.

The official website says it is a blend of 28 ingredients, but they only officially released 13 ingredients all in all. The reason for this is uncertain, so it is still best to take certain precautionary measures and research this product on our own. The effects of the ingredients you're about to read are based on pure scientific research, so you're sure that this is an honest Silencil review at best.

Let us take a closer look at Silencil's ingredients and their effects on the human body without further ado!

What Are Silencil Supplements Facts





Skullcap - is an antioxidant that protects against neurological disorders, anxiety, nervous tension, and convulsions. It is a mild relaxant with 200 years of usage history.

- is an antioxidant that protects against neurological disorders, anxiety, nervous tension, and convulsions. It is a mild relaxant with 200 years of usage history. Hawthorn Berry – This is an antioxidant-rich in polyphenols, which are the most potent antioxidant compounds in plants. These berries have anti-inflammatory properties and can decrease blood pressure and cholesterol as well. Other than that, these berries can aid digestion, prevent hair loss, reduce anxiety, and treat some cardiovascular disorders.

– This is an antioxidant-rich in polyphenols, which are the most potent antioxidant compounds in plants. These berries have anti-inflammatory properties and can decrease blood pressure and cholesterol as well. Other than that, these berries can aid digestion, prevent hair loss, reduce anxiety, and treat some cardiovascular disorders. Oat Straw – This herb can calm and strengthen your nervous system. It is said to reduce depression, promote clear thinking, aid digestion, stabilize blood sugar, reduce inflammation, and tackle other cardiovascular problems.

– This herb can calm and strengthen your nervous system. It is said to reduce depression, promote clear thinking, aid digestion, stabilize blood sugar, reduce inflammation, and tackle other cardiovascular problems. Mucuna Pruiens – The herbal ingredient can lower stress, enhance mood, increase dopamine, and reduce inflammation.

– The herbal ingredient can lower stress, enhance mood, increase dopamine, and reduce inflammation. Rhodiola – This plant can reduce stress, fight fatigue, reduce depression symptoms, improve brain function and exercise performance, control diabetes, and exhibit anti-cancer properties.

– This plant can reduce stress, fight fatigue, reduce depression symptoms, improve brain function and exercise performance, control diabetes, and exhibit anti-cancer properties. Vitamin B1 – Commonly known as thiamin, can help prevent complications in the nervous system, muscles, heart, stomach, and intestines.

– Commonly known as thiamin, can help prevent complications in the nervous system, muscles, heart, stomach, and intestines. Vitamin B2 – This vitamin helps break down proteins, fats, and carbohydrates. More known as riboflavin, it is vital in maintaining the body's energy supply.

– This vitamin helps break down proteins, fats, and carbohydrates. More known as riboflavin, it is vital in maintaining the body's energy supply. Vitamin B6 – Pyridoxine can help reduce depression symptoms, promote brain health, treat anemia, and prevent clogged arteries.

– Pyridoxine can help reduce depression symptoms, promote brain health, treat anemia, and prevent clogged arteries. Potassium – This mineral helps regulate fluid balance, muscle contractions, and nerve signals. This mineral also reduces blood pressure and can protect against stroke, osteoporosis, and kidney stones.

– This mineral helps regulate fluid balance, muscle contractions, and nerve signals. This mineral also reduces blood pressure and can protect against stroke, osteoporosis, and kidney stones. Gamma-Aminobutyric acid (GABA) – This vitamin is taken to relieve anxiety and improve overall mood. It can also promote muscle growth, stabilized blood pressure, and pain relief.

– This vitamin is taken to relieve anxiety and improve overall mood. It can also promote muscle growth, stabilized blood pressure, and pain relief. L-Theanine can give us better mental health focus, improved sleep, increased cognitive performance, stronger immune system, and lowered blood pressure.

can give us better mental health focus, improved sleep, increased cognitive performance, stronger immune system, and lowered blood pressure. Ashwagandha – It is said that this herb can reduce blood sugar levels, stress, anxiety, and symptoms of depression. It also has anti-cancer properties and can boost testosterone and fertility in men.

– It is said that this herb can reduce blood sugar levels, stress, anxiety, and symptoms of depression. It also has anti-cancer properties and can boost testosterone and fertility in men. Chamomile – This herb can reduce menstrual pain, lower blood sugar, reduce inflammation, help you sleep, and treat mild skin conditions.

The list will go on if only the ingredients were fully disclosed on the Silencil official website, but seeing these ingredients makes me think that this Silencil supplement is not so bad after all. Let us talk about the general benefits of Silencil in the next chapter.

Silencil Benefits

Referring to the ingredients listed above, we can infer that Silencil has many benefits for a capsule its size. Let us list the benefits down in a clear and concise list so that you can easily see how great the product is in the long run.

Great Source of Antioxidants – Silencil is an antioxidant powerhouse. Antioxidants' job is to reduce the risk of many diseases, including heart disease and certain types of cancers. How does it do this? Antioxidants scavenge free radicals from body cells ad prevent or reduce damage caused by oxidation. Free radicals are natural compounds that age our cells. While not dangerous, they can certainly speed up our lifespan if not managed with antioxidants. By fighting off these free radicals, your cells can remain young and healthy in a certain aspect.

– Silencil is an antioxidant powerhouse. Antioxidants' job is to reduce the risk of many diseases, including heart disease and certain types of cancers. How does it do this? Antioxidants scavenge free radicals from body cells ad prevent or reduce damage caused by oxidation. Free radicals are natural compounds that age our cells. While not dangerous, they can certainly speed up our lifespan if not managed with antioxidants. By fighting off these free radicals, your cells can remain young and healthy in a certain aspect. Excellent Mixture of Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients – Considering that Silencil was made for the sole purpose of reducing inflammation, it is packed with anti-inflammatory herbs and vitamins that help with this type of inconvenience. If you happen to have something inflamed on your body, you can take some of these capsules to ease the condition in pair with your trusty Tylenol or Anti-Inflammatory medication.

Considering that Silencil was made for the sole purpose of reducing inflammation, it is packed with anti-inflammatory herbs and vitamins that help with this type of inconvenience. If you happen to have something inflamed on your body, you can take some of these capsules to ease the condition in pair with your trusty Tylenol or Anti-Inflammatory medication. Great Source of Mental Health Enhancers – Silencil is also a great way to improve your mental health. Lots of the ingredients mentioned above have good effects on the human mind, such as mood enhancers, nervous system strengtheners, and more. It is somewhat designed to make you feel calm and more of an anti-depressant handy in times like this.

Overall, Silencil exceeds what is expected of the product. A dietary supplement that is supposed to cater to brain inflammation does its job pretty well. It helps not just the brain but also the whole body. In some of its ingredients, it even helps cardiovascular, muscular, and reproductive health. That is how great this product is when it comes to benefits. However, all products have their downsides, and Silencil is not saved from that general rule of thumb. Let us tackle all the

Silencil Ingredients Side Effects

With the supplement claiming to be a mixture of 28 herbs and vitamins, it is not hard to understand that this product has some side effects. As there are only 13 ingredients published, we would only tackle those ingredients' side effects, although it is minor at best. These side effects are caused by high dosages only, so it is advised not to overdose with Silencil to prevent feeling these certain kinds of ingredient side effects.

Skullcaps were known to cause mental confusion and seizures at high doses. Hawthorn berries are known to cause agitation, dizziness, headache, tummy pain, and nosebleeds. Meanwhile, Oat Straw can cause bloating and flatulence. Mucuna pruriens can cause nausea and bloat as well, and Rhodiola can give you insomnia, increased blood pressure, allergy, or chest pain. Vitamin B complex overdoses can lead to excessive thirst, skin conditions, blurry vision, abdominal cramps, nausea, vomiting, increased urination, and diarrhea. Potassium can sometimes cause an upset stomach, diarrhea, vomiting, or flatulence. It can also cause low blood pressure, general weakness, and mental confusion at higher amounts. GABA can cause an upset stomach, headache, insomnia, and muscle weakness. Meanwhile, L-theanine can cause headaches, nausea, and irritability. Lastly, Ashwagandha can cause upset stomach, diarrhea, liver problems, vomiting, and Chamomile can cause a severe allergic reaction, vomiting, and hypersensitivity reactions.

Please consider that the side effects listed above will not be the same for different people and may or may not be exhibited by most who take this supplement. These side effects are also only evident at high dosages, so be careful of taking too much Silencil to treat what you have. Silencil is meant to be only taken once a day, and you should at least take it only once a day to prevent side effects from popping left and right.

Silencil Costs

Silencil is a dietary supplement that is catered to people suffering from tinnitus. From this description, we can say that it would cost a lot to get our hands on one of these products. However, the manufacturers of this product are generous enough to give us a discount so that the general person can try out their products with a lighter burden on their pockets!

One bottle of Silencil costs $99 per bottle, but they recently discounted the price to $69 per bottle only! There is a shipping fee, though, but it is only a small price to pay whether you live in the United States or overseas. What is great about Silencil is that they offer packages that take the shipping fee out of the equation (if you are living in the United States) and discount the bottles even more!

There are a 3-bottle package and a 6-bottle package available. Each has its perks:

3-bottle package: $177 ($59 per bottle)

6-bottle package: $294 ($49 per bottle)

The 6-bottle package is the clear winner here in terms of price. It has the best bang for your buck. If you are looking to buy Silencil for long-term use, it is recommended that you take the 6-bottle package with 180 days worth of Silencil supplements! It is also important to note that you can only buy this dietary supplement from the Silencil official website.

Silencil Studies and Their Link to Silencil Ingredients

The Silencil website has 12 scientific references at the bottom of its webpage. It features different studies regarding tinnitus and contemporary findings and research. As such, these research sources are in connection with how tinnitus works and how to prevent it. It studies the risk factors and resiliency of a subject to tinnitus. It also tackles certain experiments with rats with their brains when exposed to such acoustic inconveniences. While these studies do not directly correlate to the ingredients we have right now, they do address the common problem observed in these research journals, which is inflammation.

Does Silencil Work Against Tinnitus?

Well, tinnitus is still being researched in the field of medicine. Doctors are still trying to get to the root cause of this condition, but there has not been any solid evidence as to where in our brains. Possible medication for tinnitus is still being tested, and the only way right now to stop it is to relieve it. So, if Silencil can relieve tinnitus, it may work. Maybe it will not work for other people, but for most people, it did. Research about the condition from trusted sources first and try out the supplement after you feel confident.

The Overall Silencil Review

Silencil is a wonderful dietary supplement. While it hosts some side effects, this is because it has a staggering amount of ingredients on its roster. It tackles not just inflammation itself but also the well-being of both our body and our minds. It is an all-in-one package that goes beyond what it was expected of. The mixture of herbal ingredients helps a lot, and it is a very refreshing touch in the right direction. What is more, the costs are not too high, and they are affordable to a certain extent. The free shipping is of great help, and it lessens the burden of trying to acquire one from their website.

