EI Design Certified as Smartchoice® Preferred Provider by Brandon Hall Group

Boca Raton, FL, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After an extensive review Brandon Hall Group confirms that EI Design is living their mission, as a learning experience design company that partners with customers in their digital transformation journey and help them futureproof their training. EI Design's training programs offer the "triad of value" to their customers by creating "sticky" learning experiences, enabling effective application on the job, and lastly, driving change in thinking and behavioral change.

"EI Design is a leader when it comes to creating innovative, immersive learning experiences. They can design and create any type of learning program imaginable, allowing them to meet a wide variety of needs for their clients. It is not just their experience and expertise with design that makes their solutions so impactful, though. EI Design takes a very in-depth, consultative approach with their customers. They take the time to understand the organizations performance needs and goals, and design programs that will drive the changes in thinking and behaviors needed to meet those goals."

The analyst team at Brandon Hall Group has spent years better understanding EI Design as well as the market they operate. The team has conducted in depth briefings with the product teams, reviewed case studies and collected customer feedback to certify they deliver upon their message.

The Preferred Provider Program provides a world-class membership center for knowledge, resources and advisory support to the entire EI Design organization. During this time Brandon Hall Group conducted a full review of EI Design product/service messaging and website, collateral marketing material and social media strategy.

Our association with Brandon Hall Group as the Preferred Partner is a testament to our expertise of nearly two decades in helping HCM teams deliver trainings through our Learning and Performance Ecosystem based approach that boost employee performance, trigger behavioral change and impact business KPIs.

Brandon Hall Group has consistently been the leading independent analyst firm and confirms that EI Design offerings measurably benefit the organizations they work with.

To learn more about Smartchoice® preferred vendors or to become one, please visit http://www.brandonhall.com/solution_providers.php.

---About Brandon Hall Group Inc.

Brandon Hall Group is the world's only professional-development company that provides data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent professionals and organizations. The best companies in the world rely on Brandon Hall Group to help create future-proof employee-development plans for the new era of work and management.

For more than 27 years, BHG empowers, recognizes and certifies excellence in organizations throughout the world, driving the development of more than 10,000,000 employees and executives. Our annual HCM Excellence Awards program was the first to recognize and celebrate organizations for learning and talent, and as the industry's gold standard is known as the "Academy Awards of Human Capital Management."

Brandon Hall Group's cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management for corporate organizations and HCM solution providers.

To learn more, visit http://www.brandonhall.com

---About EI Design

EI Design is a leading Learning and Performance Support solutions provider that thrives on transforming learning—keeping it relevant, impactful, and continuous.

As a learning experience design company, they partner with their customers in their digital transformation journey and help them futureproof their training. They help them deliver high-impact Learning and Performance Support solutions that offer a high engagement quotient, drive employee performance, and deliver high ROI for the Learner, Business, and Organization.

With nearly two decades of experience behind them, they have enhanced our portfolio to offer Learning and Performance Consulting services. This marks their transition from being a successful learning strategy and solutions company to becoming a knowledge leader and a learning experience strategic consultant.

Being one of the few companies that offer Predictive Learnability, they are doing ground-breaking work in Mobile Learning, Immersive Learning Strategies (notably, VR and AR for learning), and Behavioral Transformation.

