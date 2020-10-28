The World's Largest Folk Art Market To Host Virtual Auction & Holiday Market

Santa Fe, New Mexico, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world-renowned International Folk Art Market (IFAM) will be hosting a Winter Auction & Holiday Market November 28 – December 6, 2020. In addition, IFAM will also host virtual lectures and studio tours throughout the event.

The Winter Auction will take place entirely online and will consist of a specially-curated collection of unique art recently purchased through donated Artist Opportunity Funds. There will be singular pieces from returning IFAM artists and offerings from first-time Market artists.



The Holiday Market will run at the same time and will be held at the IFAM Center retail space at 620 Cerrillos Road in Santa Fe, NM. The center is following all mandated COVID-safe practices and is New Mexico Safe Certified. At the market will be hand-picked products from IFAM's private collection.

"2020 has been difficult to say the least," said Stuart Ashman, IFAM's CEO. "Participating in the Winter Auction and Holiday Market will give people an opportunity to support worldwide artists and our organization, while finding great pieces of art for your home or office or to give to loved ones for the holidays."

