Savills Appoints Executive Vice President Rebecca Humphrey as Workplace Practice Group Lead

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savills today announced that Rebecca Humphrey, executive vice president of MACRO, A Savills Company, has been appointed Workplace Practice Group leader for Savills North America.

In her expanded role, Humphrey will oversee all aspects of the group across the US and Canada to help Savills clients address the ever-changing workplace. As part of these services, the Workplace Practice Group specializes in a variety of service lines, including workplace analysis and strategy, wellness and sustainability programming, change and communications management, design and space planning, and space utilization and optimization. This includes the goal of developing and deploying workplace strategies and processes that align with clients' business goals. It will also mean a larger team of professionals across North America to assist Savills clients.

"We have spent the last six months listening to our clients and their needs," said Savills Chairman and CEO Mitchell E. Rudin. "The workplace discipline has become increasingly central to business, and we are building our organization to be that much more comprehensive in support of our clients and teams. A strong, unified Workplace Practice Group is critical in forming a powerful consulting platform. Rebecca embodies all of the attributes needed to be a leader. Her project experience and longstanding relationships within the industry will position Savills to achieve best-case results for our clients."

Under Humphrey's leadership, all Savills North America workplace team members will be part of a unified and coordinated team. Over the coming months, the firm will be further expanding the team's roster with both senior subject matter experts and support personnel to ensure that all Savills clients are provided with the necessary thought-leading and strategic workplace services.

Savills Vice Chairman David Lipson added, "I have had the privilege of working with Rebecca for the last few years, including prior to MACRO being acquired. She brings to Savills a deep experience in workplace and change management, including leading a team, building relationships, solutions-based thinking, and managing a successful business."

Prior to joining MACRO, Humphrey built a successful business as managing principal and CEO of Focal Point Project Management, a workplace and change management consultancy firm. She grew the company into a multimillion-dollar business selling and completing significant assignments for a wide variety of corporate and professional clients, including Comcast, Telemundo, and University of Pennsylvania, among others.

Joining Humphrey in her move to the Savills Workplace Practice Group will be Kelly Creighton, who will be based in Philadelphia, and Alli Hochberg, who will be based with Humphrey at 399 Park Avenue in New York.

