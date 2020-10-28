BOS to Release Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020 on Monday, November 30, 2020

RISHON LEZION, Israel, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:BOSC), announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter of 2020 before the market opens on Monday, November 30, 2020.



BOS will host a conference call on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. EST - 5:00 p.m., Israel Time. A question-and-answer session will follow management's presentation. To access the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers:

US: +1-888-281-1167, International: +972-3-9180644.

For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay of the call will be available the next day on the BOS website: www.boscom.com

About BOS

BOS is a global provider of custom-made robots and an integrator of off-the-shelf automation systems for industrial and logistics processes. BOS also provides supply chain services, mainly for the aerospace and defense industries worldwide.

