Shaw Business Partners With Teck and Nokia to Launch Western Canada's First Dedicated 5G-Ready Private LTE Network for Mining Systems

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shaw Business today announced the deployment of Western Canada's first-ever industrial-grade Private LTE network for mining systems for Teck Resources Limited (Teck) – providing significantly greater coverage and connectivity at Teck's Elkview Operations in British Columbia.



Developed by Shaw in partnership with Nokia, Western Canada's first Private LTE network for mining systems was created to support the deployment of Teck's RACE21™ program designed to transform how the company mines by harnessing technology and innovation.

Shaw Business' industrial-grade and 5G-ready Private LTE network built exclusively for Teck will provide greater coverage and reliability as compared to the traditional, non-dedicated wireless networks currently offered by competitors in the marketplace. Additionally, this new Private LTE network will help Teck deliver significant value and efficiencies at their Elkview Operations. Teck is also looking at opportunities for using 5G-ready Private LTE network technology at other operations.

"Teck's RACE21™ program aims to generate new value, reduce operating costs and significantly improve safety, sustainability and productivity at our operations, and improving network infrastructure will support achieving those goals," said Andrew Milner, Senior Vice President and Chief Transformation Officer, Teck.

Shaw Business leveraged its licensed spectrum portfolio and experienced technical staff to build the 5G-ready Private LTE network that provides the coverage, mobility, security, and reliability required to optimize the modern digital mine. The network is based upon Nokia's industrial-grade Private Wireless solution.

Because this network solution is fully private, Teck can operate mission critical applications without the conflict of any outside IT and operations constraints that are prevalent in similar non-dedicated wireless networks.

"The global economy is on the verge of the next industrial revolution — a change that will be driven entirely by 5G and other advanced connected technologies," says Katherine Emberly, President, Business, Shaw Communications. "Through this project, we were able to combine our spectrum assets with our deep industry knowledge and sector expertise to help Teck boost productivity, efficiency, and improve safety while transforming their network infrastructure to deliver significant operational value."

"This first-of-its-kind Private LTE mining network solution built by Shaw is a giant step forward for global 5G innovation," said Jeffrey Maddox, President, Nokia Canada. "In partnership with Shaw, we are deploying our Industrial-grade private LTE networking solutions to provide the powerful, scalable, and flexible capabilities of a private, dedicated network to Teck. Nokia's 5G-ready private wireless portfolio enables Teck to be future-proofed for years to come — allowing for significant digital transformation in the mining industry and beyond."

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this news release that are not historic constitute forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such statements include but are not limited to: statements relating to the performance and capabilities of the Private LTE network provided by Shaw, including the readiness or potential capability to deliver 5G services in the future. These statements are based on assumptions made by Shaw as at the date hereof that it believes are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward looking statements, including without limitation: the performance and capability of Private LTE network will continue to meet the needs of its customers, the ability or capability of the Private LTE network to deliver 5G services in the future, the ability to continue to access the spectrum resources required to provide the Private LTE network and deliver 5G services in the future, and other risk factors contained in Shaw's 2019 Annual Information Form and in the management discussion and analysis in Shaw's 2019 Annual Report. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, which reflect Shaw's expectations only as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, Shaw disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

About Shaw

Shaw Communications Inc. is a leading Canadian connectivity company. The Wireline division consists of Consumer and Business services. Consumer serves residential customers with broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video and digital phone. Business provides business customers with Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone and video services. The Wireless division provides wireless voice and LTE data services through an expanding and improving mobile wireless network infrastructure.

Shaw is traded on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges and is included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index (Symbol: TSX - SJR.B, SJR.PR.A, SJR.PR.B, NYSE – SJR, and TSXV – SJR.A). For more information, please visit www.shaw.ca

For media inquiries, please contact:

Shaw Communications Inc.

Chethan Lakshman, VP, External Affairs

(403) 930-8448

chethan.lakshman@sjrb.ca