Glasswing Ventures Appoints Multi-Billion Dollar IPO Expert Carol Meyers as a Venture Partner

BOSTON, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glasswing Ventures , an early-stage venture capital firm investing in the next generation of intelligent enterprise and frontier tech startups, today announced the addition of Carol Meyers as a Venture Partner to the Glasswing investment team. Renown for executing four successful IPOs, growing enterprise technology companies from early-stage to hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue, and billions of dollars in valuation, Meyers has helped assess and integrate dozens of acquisitions and deliver consistent double-digit growth. As a Venture Partner at Glasswing, she will focus on sourcing, building out investments, and helping startup founders further scale their businesses.



Meyers is a transformative and multi-faceted technology business executive with experience in cybersecurity, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), consumer and mid-market B2B technologies, networking infrastructure, and automation. As the former Chief Marketing Officer of Rapid7, a leader in cybersecurity analytics and automation, Meyers helped the company attain ten-fold revenue growth in eight years, mature into a multi-product company, and execute a successful IPO.

"Throughout her illustrious career, Carol has shown a proven ability to identify and navigate competitive market opportunities, craft winning business and growth strategies," said Rudina Seseri, Founder and Managing Partner, Glasswing Ventures. "Her acquisition acumen, background in disruptive enterprise and security technologies, and her tremendous work ethic and dynamic personality make her an invaluable addition to our team, our founders, and our corporate culture."

"Glasswing's phenomenal work in early-stage frontier technology investment and advancing the intelligent enterprise is what attracted me to this opportunity," said Meyers. "This is a pivotal time where creative automation, AI, Cloud, and SaaS solutions are providing answers to today's most complex enterprise problems. I know firsthand the challenges early-stage startups face and I am delighted to be working with Rudina and the entire Glasswing team to further build on the firm's success and leadership position in the intelligent enterprise and security markets."

Prior to Rapid 7, Meyers served as Chief Marketing Officer at LogMeIn and Unica, where she played a pivotal role in growing the company's revenue to over $100M and establishing the new category of marketing automation software, leading to the company's IPO and subsequent acquisition by IBM.

In addition, she was VP of Sales for Shiva Corporation and held management positions at Lotus Development and GE. She serves on the boards of Zipwhip, a business-texting software, and API provider; and Emarsys, a global leader in AI-driven marketing automation. She was a board director for MineralTree, and advisor to AppAssure (acquired by Dell), Virtual Computer, Inc. (acquired by Citrix) Unitrends (acquired by Insight Venture Partners) Central Desktop (acquired by PGi) DUO Security (acquired by Cisco), and Wordstream (acquired by Gannett). Previously, she served on the Brandeis University Graduate Professional Studies Advisory Board, and the Women's Network at the Boston Chamber of Commerce.

