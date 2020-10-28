Laura Cooper Joins OwnBackup as Chief People Officer

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. , Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OwnBackup , a leading cloud-to-cloud business continuity platform, today announced the addition of Laura Cooper to its executive leadership team. As chief people officer, Cooper will lead the fast-growing company's global human resources operations as the organization expands its headquarters amid changing workplace needs driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.



"As we continue aggressively expanding into new markets, developing our people is just as crucial as continuing the great work we're doing building amazing products and expanding our customer base," said Sam Gutmann, CEO of OwnBackup. "We believe people are our most valuable asset and we are investing heavily in the growth and development of this world-class team. Laura is a creative leader, employee champion, and forward-thinking advisor who brings the experience, vision, and passion our team needs to deliver outstanding results in an inspiring, collaborative culture."

Cooper comes to OwnBackup from leading marketing technology company, Bluecore, where she ran a cross-functional team that helped scale the business by 350 percent. As Bluecore's senior vice president of people, she implemented a powerful foundation of human resources strategies and operations that advanced the company's maturity. Her previous experience includes senior positions at Franklin Templeton Investments, Samsung Electronics America, and NICE Systems. A licensed attorney and certified Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR), Cooper was recently selected as one of Crain's New York's 2020 Most Notable Women in Talent Resources .

"Building vibrant culture is more challenging—and more important—than ever before, given the changes brought on by COVID-19," said Laura Cooper, chief people officer at OwnBackup. "As a company, we are laser-focused on the employee experience at this pivotal moment, despite some incredibly complex obstacles. I'm looking forward to building innovative solutions that spark engagement, enrich our culture, and supercharge performance."

Cooper will help accelerate OwnBackup's already considerable momentum to support continued global expansion. Building on a nearly 100 percent increase in headcount over the last 12 months, the organization aims to double again over the next year. In particular, by the end of 2020, the company expects to fill over 80 open positions across all functional areas. At its New Jersey campus, the company will double its square footage and address employees' pandemic-related needs with integrated safety and wellness offerings to enhance the office environment for employees who want to return.

About OwnBackup

OwnBackup, the leading cloud-to-cloud backup and restore vendor, provides secure, automated, daily backups of SaaS and PaaS data, as well as sophisticated data compare and restore tools for disaster recovery. Helping more than 2,000 businesses worldwide protect critical cloud data, OwnBackup covers data loss and corruption caused by human errors, malicious intent, integration errors, and rogue applications. Built for security and privacy, OwnBackup exceeds the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) requirements for backed-up data. Co-founded by seasoned data-recovery, data-protection, and information-security experts, OwnBackup is a top-rated backup and restore ISV on Salesforce AppExchange and was awarded the Salesforce Appy Award in 2018. OwnBackup ranks number 25 on the 2020 Financial Times Americas' Fastest Growing Companies list and number 102 on the 2019 Inc. 5000 list. Headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., with R&D, support, and other functions in Tel Aviv and London, OwnBackup is the vendor of choice for some of the world's largest users of SaaS applications.

For more information, visit ownbackup.com .

Contact:

Name: Jamie Grenney

Email: Jamie@ownbackup.com

Phone: 415.845.1280

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/13ef3086-9d8e-40b0-8be6-cae153d4267b