Bowel Guard: Review Peak Biome Benefits vs Side Effects List

Scranton, PA, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bowel Guard by Peak Biome is a potent digestive enzyme formula that is formulated to give users blissful bowels by promoting regular bowel movements while clearing away the stinky gas and bloating so users can enjoy everyday life just a little more. On top of promoting bowel regularity, Bowel Guard's powerful formula can also help with lactose and gluten digestion while boosting energy levels due to its ability to transform carbs into usable energy.

Made available exclusively online at the official website of MyPeakBiome.com, the Peak Biome Bowel Guard digestive enzyme supplement allows users to enjoy their favorite foods just a little more frequently due to the unique combination of ingredients that promote a healthy gut ecosystem and enable you to pre-digest all nutrients so they do not turn into toxic hydrogen sulfide gas in the body due to fermentation. Between the concentrated dose of DPP-IV for gluten digestion, a highly activated enzyme Protease for protein digestion, Cellulase for fiber digestion, Amylase for glucose production, Invertase for sugar utilization, 3 billion CFUs of the S. Boulardii probiotic strain, and the fat-dissolving Lipase inclusion to name a few, the Bowel Guard ingredients are must have digestive enzymes that nearly everyone can benefit from naturally.

According to a whole host of statistical data available online, the prevalence of bowel-related issues across the United States has increased quite dramatically over the past 30 odd years. In this regard, several experts believe that this surge can largely be attributed to an increase in unhealthy lifestyle choices (such as poor eating habits). To be a bit more specific, the US CDC (Center for Disease Control) has estimated that the total number of cases related to Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) within America currently stands around 3 million. According to the government body, this is quite alarming since this number was practically half the 3 million just twenty years ago (i.e.).

Also, as per a survey conducted recently, near 74% of all Americans are currently dealing with diarrhea, gas, bloating, and abdominal pain. However, what's alarming is the fact that many of these individuals are not aware that these minor symptoms could be indicative of something potentially more serious.

That being said, Bowel Guard is an all-new digestive enzyme based formula that has been devised to help users naturally optimize their digestive processes. Furthermore, the supplement comes packed with several efficacious herbal laxatives that have been clinically shown to help users enjoy complete bowel movements.

A Closer Look at the Product

In its most basic sense, Peak Biome Bowel Guard is a bowel cleanser that comes replete with several highly potent natural ingredients, active agents that have been scientifically shown to deliver exceptional results within just days of use. When taken regularly (or as advised), Bowel Guard can help provide users with several benefits such as:

The supplement prevents issues related to bloating and prevents the buildup of smelly gases after one has a heavy meal.

It allows the user's stool to be of a healthy composition, thus ensuring that one's digestive organs are running at an optimal level.

Thanks to the efficient digestive enhancers added to the max, the product can help users enjoy their favorite meals without them having to worry about their stomach health later on.

Each serving of this potent enzyme formula helps maximize the functional/operational capacity of our small and large intestines. Not only that, but Bowel Guard also comes replete with specific active ingredients that can bolster the operations of our inner stomach cells, thus mitigating any internal wear and tear issues that a person might be experiencing.

A highly underrated aspect of Peak Biome Bowel Guard is that it comes loaded with several natural cleansing agents that can weed out any toxin accumulations that may have gathered in our circulatory, digestive channels. This not only results in improved heart health but also allows users to feel younger, more youthful, and vibrant.

Why Choose Peak Biome Bowel Guard?

There are many choices out there when it comes to digestive enzyme supplements. But what makes Bowel Guard any different? Is it just another dime a dozen natural digestive aids on the market or is there much more to gain from a complete formula that combines many different desirable benefits for completely breaking down foods before they result in stinky gas in the stomach?

Whether it be the assimilation of carbs, proteins, lactose, or fats, the Bowel Guard ingredients are top of the line and have many different positive effects that are worthy of considering to use today. Here are a few of the major ones to put on your radar:

Bowel Cleansing

As mentioned earlier, Bowel Guard is designed to help promote optimal bowel movement by regulating the release of certain digestive enzymes in our bodies. With regular ingestion of this potent formula can help minimize issues related to unpleasant bathroom odors that emanate mainly due to poor intestinal health.

Enhanced Lactose and Gluten Digestion

One of the most overlooked highlights of this supplement is that it contains certain herbal extracts that increase the body's capacity to break down large sugar molecules such as lactose. It also helps promote faster digestion of complex carbohydrates, thus allowing users to enjoy their favorite foods without any fear.

Energy Release

Thanks to the inclusion of individual metabolic enhancers in the mix, Bowel Guard can help spur the body's natural energy release mechanisms. When the body is energetic and vibrant, it can digest food items in a much more efficient way.

Healthy Biome Maintenance

Thanks to the addition of various probiotic agents in Peak Biome Bowel Guard, the supplement can help maximize the operational efficiency of our intestines, stomach, and other digestive organs. When the health of our gastrointestinal channels is right, our bodies can quite easily digest problematic foods items effortlessly.

Immunity Benefits

According to the manufacturer, daily ingestion of the supplement can help boost one's immunity levels. For example, the formula packs certain antioxidants that have been clinically shown to eliminate harmful toxin and free radical accumulations from our bodies.

What Does Peak Biome Contain?

The core ingredient that makes Peak Biome so effective is DPP-IV. As per data available online, Dipeptidyl Peptidase IV can process even complex carbohydrate derivatives (such as Gluten) within a matter of 10-15 minutes. Peak Biome Bowel Guard has even been found to hasten many digestive processes related to various amino acids and other protein derivatives.

DPP IV also provides the body with additional benefits such as:

It helps promote the growth of healthy bacteria within our gut biome. This allows one to not only feel healthier but also experience heightened energy levels.

It allows users to regulate their weight levels by eliminating excess fatty deposits that may have accumulated within our bodies due to years of unhealthy eating and other lifestyle choices.

It promotes the creation of hard/firm stool that is optimal in its composition. For those of our readers who may not be aware, hard stool is usually a sign that one's digestive organs are working at a high level.

Some of the other potent ingredients that have been added to Peak Biome include:

(i) Amylase: This is an enzyme that has been shown to help the body in hydrolyzing starch and other carbohydrates into glucose — a compound that powers the cells in our bodies. Amylase also plays an integral part in facilitating various key digestive processes in humans.

(ii) Invertase: Technically speaking, invertase is an enzyme that helps the body convert sucrose into fructose and glucose. As a result of this process, the body can become energized as well as feel more vibrant.

(iii) S. Boulardii: As some of our more well-informed readers may already be aware of, S.Boulardii is a powerful probiotic agent that has been clinically shown to promote optimal bowel movements by increasing the health of our gut microbiome. In terms of its various potential benefits, the probiotic agent can tackle several issues related to diarrhea, poor bowel movement, IBS, etc.

Simply put, the Peak Biome Bowel Guard ingredients are second to none in terms of the most reputable digestive enzyme supplements on the market. This rare, unique, and proven formula gives users the ability to have perfectly firm poops while having no bloating or stinky gas side effects.

Where to Buy Peak Biome Bowel Guard?

Consumers interested in peak Biome Bowel Guard can purchase via the official company website - i.e., https://www.mypeakbiome.com.

There are currently three purchase options that users can choose from. These include:

One bottle is available for a base price of $39.95

is available for a base price of $39.95 Three units are currently priced at $89.85

are currently priced at $89.85 Six bottles are available for a highly subsidized rate of $74.85

While the latter two deals come with free shipping options, the first deal, users have to pay an additional $4.95 S&H charge. In terms of daily dosage, it is recommended that 1-2 capsules of Bowel Guard be taken by the user in the morning along with a glass of lukewarm water.

Furthermore, each purchase comes backed by a one-year money-back guarantee in case users aren't entirely satisfied by the results they have obtained through the use of Bowel Guard. Payments can be facilitated via a host of safe and secure options such as PayPal, MasterCard, Visa, AMEX, and Discover.

Final Verdict

Never before has a unique formula like Bowel Guard been put together to specifically combat such a variety of digestive issues at once. Anyone who enjoys experiencing less gas and bloat while wanting to avoid cheap anti-diarrhea pills should strongly consider the beneficial ingredients found in Bowel Guard. Everyone in the world can enjoy perfectly firm and predictable poops by supplying the body with the right nutrients in optimal doses like Peak Biome has done here.

Given the sheer amount of times and quantities of food eaten each and every day by most individuals from around the world, assisting the digestive system is a very wise decision to be proactive about should you want to live a healthy life full of enjoying a variety of foods and not having what some refer to as an 'infant stomach'. It is time to leave the stress and worry behind, along with the loose watery bowel movements from the excess gas that floods the intestines. Those who have suffer from the stinky, rotten, egg-like gas or over the top belching and bloating to even stomach pain and cramping know how much of a nightmare it is to endure. It is now completely possible to use natural digestive enzymes in Peak Biome's Bowel Guard supplement to eliminate Hydrogen Sulfide (aka stinky farts) and start having healthy bowel movements once again.



Media information via email: info@mypeakbiome.com

