ePost Global LLC Acquires International Mail and Parcel Business from R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company

CHICAGO, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ePost Global LLC, a tech-enabled global shipping solutions provider, today announced it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the International Mail and Parcel Logistics Business ("International Logistics") from R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) (NYSE:RRD). ePost Global will continue to provide cost-effective, global delivery solutions to its clients.



As a postal-qualified wholesaler, ePost Global will continue to maintain its long-standing partnerships with international logistics customers and vendors, unlocking deep discounts and solidifying relationships with global industry contacts. ePost Global anticipates no disruption to ongoing operations as it utilizes emerging technology to compete in the logistics industry.

"We are excited to grow our global footprint," said Kapil Kalokhe, Vice President of Corporate Development & Strategy at ePost Global. "This acquisition will allow us to utilize our technology expertise to bring unique innovation to the international logistics industry and to enable U.S. based companies to seamlessly expand their customer base to global markets."

First Midwest Bank is providing the acquisition financing and the transaction is expected to close by year end.

About ePost Global

ePost Global delivers cost-effective, global delivery solutions through strategically located processing centers throughout the United States. By combining technological and logistical expertise, ePost Global optimizes delivery workflows, enhances visibility for all phases of delivery, and simplifies international shipping complexity. To learn more about ePost Global, visit www.epostglobalshipping.com .

About R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company

R.R. Donnelley is a leading global provider of multichannel business communications services and marketing solutions. With more than 50,000 clients and 36,400 employees across 29 countries, RRD offers the industry's most comprehensive offering of solutions designed to help companies—from Main Street to Wall Street—optimize customer engagement and streamline business operations across the complete customer journey. RRD offers a comprehensive portfolio of capabilities, experience and scale that enables organizations around the world to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their marketing and business communications strategies. For more information, visit the Company's web site at www.rrd.com .

