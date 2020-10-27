UIC Law's 64th Annual Intellectual Property Law Conference Embraces Virtual Environment

Chicago, Illinois, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Registration is now open for UIC John Marshall Law School's 64th Annual Intellectual Property Law Conference, which will be held virtually on Friday, November 13.

Featuring 14 sessions with more than 80 expert presenters, this year's conference is embracing advances in video-conferencing technology to provide virtual networking receptions throughout the day. The conference's virtual platform was selected specifically to provide presenters and attendees the same seamless transition between panel discussions and networking for which the conference has become known.

Modeled after the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting in Davos and the Annual Fordham IP Conference in New York, the conference features highly interactive sessions with newsmakers in the IP, privacy and technology communities.

"We are celebrating the 80th anniversary of our IP Program and are glad that anyone from anywhere in the world can join the discussion and hear from thought leaders in IP, technology and privacy," said Professor Daryl Lim, Director of the Center for IP, Information & Privacy Law.

The conference has always been distinguished by its blend of corporate, governmental, civil society, practitioner and academic perspectives. This year's expected speakers include WIPO Director-General Daren Tang; Hon. Paul Michel, former Chief Judge, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit; Hon. Andrei Iancu, Director, USPTO; Hon. António Campinos, President, European Patent Office; and U.S. Register of Copyrights Shira Perlmutter, in addition to other senior leaders from the judiciary, academia and the bar, including practitioners and corporate counsel.

"We will also confer our inaugural Don Dunner Leadership Award at the conference," Lim said. The award celebrates the life and work of Donald Dunner, who was the widely recognized "dean of the IP bar" and the former Chair of the IP Center Advisory Board.

"Don showed insight and leadership in all aspects of his personal and professional life. In consultation with the IP Center's Advisory Board, we determined that Don's family should suggest the inaugural winner, since the award reflects the virtues he championed his entire life."

For more information on the conference, or to register, please visit the conference webpage at https://ipconference.jmls.uic.edu/2020/

