Veritex Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Operating Results

DALLAS, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritex Holdings, Inc. ("Veritex" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:VBTX), the holding company for Veritex Community Bank, today announced the results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.



"Despite the economic headwinds resulting from the pandemic, we delivered a strong quarter. Loans on active deferral have declined 87% since late July. We remain optimistic about the current recovery and the long-term strength of the DFW and Houston economies," said C. Malcolm Holland, III, the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our quarterly results reflect strong pre-tax, pre-provision operating net revenue, slower building of our allowance for credit losses, higher capital levels and positive loan and deposit growth. I couldn't be more proud and encouraged by what the team has accomplished during 2020 which is proving to be a challenging operating period."

Third Quarter Highlights

Net income of $22.9 million, or $0.46 diluted earnings per share ("EPS"), compared to $24.0 million, or $0.48 diluted EPS, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and $27.4 million, or $0.51 diluted EPS, for the quarter ended September 30, 2019;

Pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings 1 totaled $39.3 million, compared to $45.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and $45.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019;

totaled $39.3 million, compared to $45.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and $45.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019; Provision for credit losses and unfunded commitments was $10.1 million, compared to $19.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020;

Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") to total loans held for investments ("LHI"), excluding mortgage warehouse and Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, was 2.10% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared to 2.01% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Total loans, excluding PPP loans, grew $165.3 million from the second quarter of 2020, or 10.7% annualized.

Total deposits grew $97.0 million from the second quarter of 2020, or 6.3% annualized, with the average cost of total deposits decreasing to 0.46% for the three months ended September 30, 2020 from 0.59% for the three months ended June 30, 2020;

Growth of $20.9 million in total common equity tier 1 capital for the three months ended September 30, 2020;

Declared quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 payable on November 19, 2020;

On October 5, 2020, issued $125 million in subordinated debt initially bearing a fixed interest rate of 4.125%; and

On October 27, 2020, extended the expiration date of the Stock Buyback Program from December 31, 2020 to March 31, 2021.

Financial Highlights QTD YTD Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q3 2019 (Dollars in thousands)

(unaudited) GAAP Net income $ 22,920 $ 24,028 $ 51,082 $ 61,688 Diluted EPS 0.46 0.48 1.02 1.13 Return on average assets2 1.06 % 1.11 % 0.81 % 1.04 % Efficiency ratio 48.12 46.02 47.19 59.42 Book value per common share $ 23.87 $ 23.45 $ 23.87 $ 23.02 Non-GAAP1 Operating earnings $ 22,928 $ 21,188 $ 48,250 $ 93,542 Diluted operating EPS 0.46 0.43 0.96 1.71 Pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings 39,265 45,668 124,040 136,118 Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets 1.82 % 2.11 % 1.96 % 2.30 % Tangible book value per common share $ 15.19 $ 14.71 $ 15.19 $ 14.61

1 Refer to the section titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of these non-generally accepted accounting principles (""GAAP") financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures.

2 Annualized ratio.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

Net Interest Income

For the three months ended September 30, 2020, net interest income before provision for credit losses was $65.9 million and net interest margin was 3.32% compared to $65.8 million and 3.31%, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Net interest margin increased 1 basis point from the three months ended June 30, 2020 primarily due to decreases in the average rates paid on interest-bearing demand and savings deposits and certificate and other time deposits which is slightly offset by decreases in the average yields earned on loans the three months ended September 30, 2020. As a result, the average cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 17 basis points to 0.67% for the three months ended September 30, 2020 from 0.84% for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses decreased by $5.0 million from $70.9 million to $65.9 million and net interest margin decreased by 58 basis points from 3.90% to 3.32% for the three months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019. The decrease in net interest income before provision for credit losses was primarily due to a $17.1 million decrease in interest income on loans, partially offset by $8.3 million and $5.3 million decrease in interest expenses on transaction and savings deposits and certificates and other time deposits, respectively, during the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2019. Net interest margin decreased 58 basis points from the three months ended September 30, 2019 primarily due to a decrease in yields earned on loan balances, partially offset by decreases in the average rate paid on interest-bearing demand and savings deposits and certificates and other time deposits for the three months ended September 30, 2020. As a result, the average cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 112 basis points to 0.67% for the three months ended September 30, 2020 from 1.79% for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $9.8 million, a decrease of $11.5 million, or 54.0%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020. The decrease was primarily due to a $8.7 million decrease in government guaranteed loan income, net. In the second and third quarter of 2020, the Company earned fee income of 5% on PPP loans under $350 thousand, 3% on PPP loans between $350 thousand and $2 million and 1% on PPP loans greater than $2 million totaling fee income of $295 thousand in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $12.5 million in the second quarter of 2020. The recognized fee income on PPP loans was partially offset by a valuation allowance on the PPP loans of $2.0 million as the Company elected to carry these loans at fair value.

Compared to the three months ended September 30, 2019, noninterest income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 increased by $1.4 million, or 16.2%. The increase was primarily due to a $1.3 million increase in government guaranteed loan income, net, as a result of the fee income earned on PPP loans.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $36.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $40.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, a decrease of $3.7 million, or 9.1%. The decrease was primarily driven by a $1.6 million decrease in pre-payment fees on Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advances paid in the second quarter of 2020 with no corresponding pre-payment fees during the three months ended September 30, 2020. The decrease was also driven by a $1.2 million decrease in COVID related expenses primarily related to Community Reinvestment Act donations, lender incentives, employee overtime and cleaning services that were paid in the second quarter of 2020 with nominal COVID expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

Compared to the three months ended September 30, 2019, noninterest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2020 increased by $1.8 million, or 5.1%. The increase was primarily driven by a $3.0 million increase in salaries and employee benefits offset by a $1.0 million decrease in merger and acquisition expenses.

Financial Condition

Total loans were $6.8 billion at September 30, 2020, an increase of $157.7 million, or 9.6% annualized, compared to June 30, 2020. The increase was the result of the continued execution and success of our loan growth strategy.

Total deposits were $6.2 billion at September 30, 2020, an increase of $97.0 million, or 6.3% annualized, compared to June 30, 2020. The increase was primarily the result of increases of $107.8 million and $13.0 million in interest-bearing transaction and savings deposits and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, respectively, partially offset by a decrease of $23.8 million in certificates and other time deposits.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $96.4 million, or 1.11% of total assets at September 30, 2020, compared to $39.4 million, or 0.50% of total assets, at December 31, 2019. The Company had a net charge-off of $2.5 million for the quarter, which is primarily the result of one relationship charge-off that was fully reserved against in the second quarter of 2020.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses for the three months ended September 30, 2020 of $8.7 million, compared to $16.2 million and $9.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively. The decrease in the recorded provision for credit losses for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020, was primarily attributable to improvement in the Texas economic forecasts used in the Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL") model in the third quarter of 2020 to reflect the expected impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as of September 30, 2020, as compared to our Texas economic forecasts and expected impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as of June 30, 2020. Changes to the Texas economic forecasts were offset by a $13.2 million increase in specific reserves on certain lending relationships that moved onto nonaccrual status during the three months ended September 30, 2020. In the third quarter of 2020, we also recorded a $1.4 million provision for unfunded commitments which was attributable to higher unfunded balances compared to a $2.8 million provision for unfunded commitments recorded for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of LHI, excluding mortgage warehouse and PPP loans, was 2.10%, 2.01% and 0.46% of total loans at September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively.

Dividend Information

On October 27, 2020, Veritex's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share on its outstanding shares of common stock. The dividend will be paid on or after November 19, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 5, 2020.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Veritex's management uses certain non-GAAP (U.S. generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its operating performance and provide information that is important to investors. However, non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, Veritex's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, Veritex reviews and reports tangible book value per common share, operating earnings, tangible common equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible common equity, pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings, pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets, diluted operating earnings per share, operating return on average assets, operating return on average tangible common equity and operating efficiency ratio. Veritex has included in this earnings release information related to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented. Please refer to "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" after the financial highlights at the end of this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

About Veritex Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Veritex is a bank holding company that conducts banking activities through its wholly owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank, with locations throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and in the Houston metropolitan area. Veritex Community Bank is a Texas state chartered bank regulated by the Texas Department of Banking and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. For more information, visit www.veritexbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on various facts and derived utilizing assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.



VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended Sep 30,

2020 Jun 30,

2020 Mar 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Sep 30,

2019 Sep 30,

2020 Sep 30,

2019 (Dollars and shares in thousands) Per Share Data (Common Stock): Basic EPS $ 0.46 $ 0.48 $ 0.08 $ 0.56 $ 0.52 $ 1.02 $ 1.15 Diluted EPS 0.46 0.48 0.08 0.56 0.51 1.02 1.13 Book value per common share 23.87 23.45 23.19 23.32 23.02 23.87 23.02 Tangible book value per common share1 15.19 14.71 14.39 14.73 14.61 15.19 14.61 Common Stock Data: Shares outstanding at period end 49,650 49,633 49,557 51,064 52,373 49,650 52,373 Weighted average basic shares outstanding for the period 49,647 49,597 50,725 51,472 52,915 49,989 53,721 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding for the period 49,775 49,727 51,056 52,263 53,873 50,176 54,633 Summary of Credit Ratios: ACL to total LHI, excluding mortgage warehouse and PPP loans 2.10 % 2.01 % 1.73 % 0.52 % 0.46 % 2.10 % 0.46 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 1.11 0.62 0.60 0.50 0.21 1.11 0.21 Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding 0.04 0.03 — — 0.14 0.04 0.19 Summary Performance Ratios: Return on average assets2 1.06 1.11 0.20 1.43 1.36 0.81 1.04 Return on average equity2 7.74 8.36 1.41 9.63 8.98 5.91 6.88 Return on average tangible common equity1, 2 13.27 14.49 3.27 16.22 15.15 10.56 11.93 Efficiency ratio 48.12 46.02 47.61 47.12 43.67 47.19 59.42 Selected Performance Metrics - Operating: Diluted operating EPS1 $ 0.46 $ 0.43 $ 0.08 $ 0.58 $ 0.53 $ 0.96 $ 1.71 Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets1, 2 1.82 % 2.11 % 1.94 % 2.07 % 2.26 % 1.96 % 2.30 % Operating return on average assets1, 2 1.06 0.98 0.20 1.49 1.42 0.76 1.58 Operating return on average tangible common equity1, 2 13.27 12.90 3.27 16.87 15.78 10.04 17.57 Operating efficiency ratio1 48.11 45.74 47.61 45.67 42.36 47.10 43.19 Veritex Holdings, Inc. Capital Ratios: Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage) 9.54 9.16 9.49 10.17 10.33 9.54 10.33 Common equity tier 1 capital 9.67 9.66 9.53 10.60 10.82 9.67 10.82 Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.05 10.05 9.92 11.02 11.26 10.05 11.26 Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.70 12.71 12.48 13.10 12.26 12.70 12.26 Tangible common equity to tangible assets1 9.12 8.96 8.81 10.01 10.17 9.12 10.17

1Refer to the section titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" after the financial highlights for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures.

2Annualized ratio.



VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Financial Highlights

(In thousands)

Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 128,767 $ 160,306 $ 430,842 $ 251,550 $ 252,592 Securities 1,091,440 1,112,061 1,117,804 997,330 1,023,393 Other securities 98,023 104,213 112,775 84,063 85,007 Loans held for sale 13,928 28,041 15,048 14,080 10,715 PPP loans, at fair value 405,465 398,949 — — — Loans held for investment, mortgage warehouse 544,845 441,992 371,161 183,628 233,577 Loans held for investment 5,789,293 5,726,873 5,853,735 5,737,577 5,654,027 Total loans 6,753,531 6,595,855 6,239,944 5,935,285 5,898,319 Allowance for credit losses (121,591 ) (115,365 ) (100,983 ) (29,834 ) (26,243 ) Bank-owned life insurance 82,366 81,876 81,395 80,915 80,411 Bank premises, furniture and equipment, net 115,794 115,560 116,056 118,536 118,449 Other real estate owned 5,796 7,716 7,720 5,995 4,625 Intangible assets, net 64,716 66,705 69,444 72,263 75,363 Goodwill 370,840 370,840 370,840 370,840 370,463 Other assets 112,693 88,091 85,787 67,994 80,504 Total assets $ 8,702,375 $ 8,587,858 $ 8,531,624 $ 7,954,937 $ 7,962,883 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,920,715 $ 1,907,697 $ 1,549,260 $ 1,556,500 $ 1,473,126 Interest-bearing transaction and savings deposits 2,821,945 2,714,149 2,536,865 2,654,972 2,528,293 Certificates and other time deposits 1,479,896 1,503,701 1,713,820 1,682,878 1,876,427 Total deposits 6,222,556 6,125,547 5,799,945 5,894,350 5,877,846 Accounts payable and other liabilities 66,096 64,625 56,339 37,427 45,475 Accrued interest payable 3,444 4,088 5,407 6,569 6,054 Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank 1,082,756 1,087,794 1,377,832 677,870 752,907 Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes 140,158 140,283 140,406 145,571 72,284 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 2,028 1,772 2,426 2,353 2,787 Total liabilities 7,517,038 7,424,109 7,382,355 6,764,140 6,757,353 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock 555 555 554 549 524 Additional paid-in capital 1,124,148 1,122,063 1,119,757 1,117,879 1,114,659 Retained earnings 157,639 143,277 127,812 147,911 125,344 Accumulated other comprehensive income 47,155 42,014 45,306 19,061 23,837 Treasury stock (144,160 ) (144,160 ) (144,160 ) (94,603 ) (58,834 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,185,337 1,163,749 1,149,269 1,190,797 1,205,530 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,702,375 $ 8,587,858 $ 8,531,624 $ 7,954,937 $ 7,962,883



VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Financial Highlights

(In thousands, except per share data)

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended Sep 30,

2020 Jun 30,

2020 Mar 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Sep 30,

2019 Sep 30,

2020 Sep 30,

2019 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 68,685 $ 70,440 $ 77,861 $ 82,469 $ 85,811 $ 216,986 $ 258,344 Investment securities 7,852 7,825 7,397 7,168 7,687 23,074 22,316 Deposits in financial institutions and Fed Funds sold 65 186 871 1,285 1,329 1,122 4,255 Other investments 827 891 850 820 816 2,568 2,129 Total interest income 77,429 79,342 86,979 91,742 95,643 243,750 287,044 Interest expense: Transaction and savings deposits 2,105 2,471 6,552 8,203 10,381 11,128 32,152 Certificates and other time deposits 5,004 6,515 8,240 9,455 10,283 19,759 29,220 Advances from FHLB 2,707 2,801 2,879 2,661 3,081 8,387 7,323 Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes 1,743 1,798 1,903 1,559 1,024 5,444 3,116 Total interest expense 11,559 13,585 19,574 21,878 24,769 44,718 71,811 Net interest income 65,870 65,757 67,405 69,864 70,874 199,032 215,233 Provision for credit losses 8,692 16,172 31,776 3,493 9,674 56,640 18,021 Provision for unfunded commitments 1,447 2,799 3,881 — — 8,127 — Net interest income after provisions 55,731 46,786 31,748 66,371 61,200 134,265 197,212 Noninterest income: Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 3,130 2,960 3,642 3,728 3,667 9,732 10,606 Loan fees 1,260 1,240 845 1,921 1,536 3,345 4,026 (Loss) gain on sales of investment securities (8 ) 2,879 — (438 ) — 2,871 (1,414 ) Gain on sales of mortgage loans held for sale 472 308 142 81 853 922 394 Government guaranteed loan income, net 2,257 11,006 439 560 930 13,702 4,148 Rental income 502 547 551 371 643 1,600 1,629 Other 2,182 2,350 1,628 909 801 6,160 3,559 Total noninterest income 9,795 21,290 7,247 7,132 8,430 38,332 22,948 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 20,553 20,019 18,870 18,917 17,530 59,442 53,874 Occupancy and equipment 3,980 3,994 4,273 4,198 4,044 12,247 12,187 Professional and regulatory fees 3,159 2,796 2,196 2,615 2,750 8,151 8,982 Data processing and software expense 2,452 2,434 2,089 1,880 2,252 6,975 6,485 Marketing 1,062 561 1,083 971 708 2,706 2,288 Amortization of intangibles 2,840 2,696 2,696 2,696 2,712 8,232 8,191 Telephone and communications 345 308 319 466 361 972 1,381 Merger and acquisition expense — — — 918 1,035 — 38,042 COVID expenses 132 1,245 — — — 1,377 — Other 1,885 6,008 4,019 3,623 3,238 11,912 10,089 Total noninterest expense 36,408 40,061 35,545 36,284 34,630 112,014 141,519 Income before income tax expense 29,118 28,015 3,450 37,219 35,000 60,583 78,641 Income tax (benefit) expense 6,198 3,987 (684 ) 8,168 7,595 9,501 16,953 Net income $ 22,920 $ 24,028 $ 4,134 $ 29,051 $ 27,405 $ 51,082 $ 61,688 Basic EPS $ 0.46 $ 0.48 $ 0.08 $ 0.56 $ 0.52 $ 1.02 $ 1.15 Diluted EPS $ 0.46 $ 0.48 $ 0.08 $ 0.56 $ 0.51 $ 1.02 $ 1.13 Weighted average basic shares outstanding 49,647 49,597 50,725 51,472 52,915 49,989 53,721 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 49,775 49,727 51,056 52,263 53,873 50,176 54,633



VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Financial Highlights

(In thousands except percentages)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/

Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans1 $ 5,753,859 $ 64,958 4.49 % $ 5,797,989 $ 67,404 4.68 % $ 5,702,696 $ 84,022 5.85 % Loans held for investment, mortgage warehouse 358,248 2,705 3.00 304,873 2,279 3.01 182,793 1,789 3.88 PPP loans 407,112 1,022 1.00 303,223 757 1.00 — — — Securities 1,101,469 7,852 2.84 1,117,964 7,825 2.82 1,022,289 7,687 2.98 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 175,201 65 0.15 366,764 186 0.20 234,087 1,329 2.25 Other investments 103,948 827 3.17 110,672 891 3.24 71,901 816 4.50 Total interest-earning assets 7,899,837 77,429 3.90 8,001,485 79,342 3.99 7,213,766 95,643 5.26 Allowance for loan losses (116,859 ) (110,483 ) (22,539 ) Noninterest-earning assets 802,948 798,772 818,150 Total assets $ 8,585,926 $ 8,689,774 $ 8,009,377 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits $ 2,735,170 $ 2,105 0.31 % $ 2,684,897 $ 2,471 0.37 % $ 2,621,701 $ 10,381 1.57 % Certificates and other time deposits 1,459,046 5,004 1.36 1,625,971 6,515 1.61 1,953,084 10,283 2.09 Advances from FHLB 1,067,771 2,707 1.01 1,206,930 2,801 0.93 632,754 3,081 1.93 Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes 142,432 1,743 4.87 142,549 1,798 5.07 74,869 1,024 5.43 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,404,419 11,559 0.85 5,660,347 13,585 0.97 5,282,408 24,769 1.86 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,937,921 1,826,327 1,467,127 Other liabilities 65,704 47,302 49,695 Total liabilities 7,408,044 7,533,976 6,799,230 Stockholders' equity 1,177,882 1,155,798 1,210,147 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,585,926 $ 8,689,774 $ 8,009,377 Net interest rate spread2 3.05 % 3.02 % 3.40 % Net interest income $ 65,870 $ 65,757 $ 70,874 Net interest margin3 3.32 % 3.31 % 3.90 %

1 Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $15,404, $22,958 and $8,525 for the three months ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2019, respectively, and average balances of loans held for investment, excluding mortgage warehouse and PPP loans.

2 Net interest rate spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

3 Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.



VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Financial Highlights

(In thousands except percentages)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest Paid Average Yield/

Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest Paid Average Yield/

Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans1 $ 5,779,469 $ 208,889 4.83 % $ 5,731,902 $ 253,247 5.91 % Loans held for investment, mortgage warehouse 275,890 6,318 3.06 152,617 5,097 4.47 PPP loans 236,778 1,779 1.00 — — — Securities 1,086,185 23,074 2.84 968,616 22,316 3.08 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 283,108 1,122 0.53 242,119 4,255 2.35 Other investments 102,185 2,568 3.36 56,438 2,129 5.04 Total interest-earning assets 7,763,615 243,750 4.19 7,151,692 287,044 5.37 Allowance for loan losses (90,633 ) (22,173 ) Noninterest-earning assets 776,790 799,509 Total assets $ 8,449,772 $ 7,929,028 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits $ 2,680,925 $ 11,128 0.55 % $ 2,657,195 $ 32,152 1.62 % Certificates and other time deposits 1,579,114 19,759 1.67 2,067,032 29,220 1.89 Advances from FHLB 1,070,856 8,387 1.05 427,306 7,323 2.29 Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes 143,387 5,444 5.07 75,298 3,116 5.53 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,474,282 44,718 1.09 5,226,831 71,811 1.84 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,763,289 1,459,904 Other liabilities 57,737 42,853 Total liabilities 7,295,308 6,729,588 Stockholders' equity 1,154,464 1,199,440 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,449,772 $ 7,929,028 Net interest rate spread2 3.10 % 3.53 % Net interest income $ 199,032 $ 215,233 Net interest margin3 3.42 % 4.02 %

1 Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $16,448 and $8,127 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively, and average balances of loans held for investment, excluding mortgage warehouse and PPP loans.

2 Net interest rate spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

3 Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.



VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Financial Highlights

Yield Trend

For the Three Months Ended September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 Average yield on interest-earning assets: Loans1 4.49 % 4.68 % 5.32 % 5.63 % 5.85 % Loans held for investment, mortgage warehouse 3.00 3.01 3.28 3.51 3.88 PPP loans 1.00 1.00 — — — Securities 2.84 2.82 2.86 2.83 2.98 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 0.15 0.20 1.14 1.63 2.25 Other investments 3.17 3.24 3.72 4.53 4.50 Total interest-earning assets 3.90 % 3.99 % 4.74 % 5.00 % 5.26 % Average rate on interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits 0.31 % 0.37 % 1.00 % 1.24 % 1.57 % Certificates and other time deposits 1.36 1.61 2.01 2.10 2.09 Advances from FHLB 1.01 0.93 1.23 1.45 1.93 Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes 4.87 5.07 5.27 5.23 5.43 Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.85 % 0.97 % 1.47 % 1.65 % 1.86 % Net interest rate spread2 3.05 % 3.02 % 3.27 % 3.35 % 3.40 % Net interest margin3 3.32 % 3.31 % 3.67 % 3.81 % 3.90 %

1Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $15,404, $22,958, $10,995, $10,643 and $8,525 for the three months ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, respectively, and average balances of loans held for investment, excluding mortgage warehouse and PPP loans.

2 Net interest rate spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

3 Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

Supplemental Yield Trend

For the Three Months Ended September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 Average cost of interest-bearing deposits 0.67 % 0.84 % 1.39 % 1.59 % 1.79 % Average costs of total deposits, including noninterest-bearing 0.46 0.59 1.02 1.18 1.36



VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Financial Highlights

(In thousands except percentages)

Total LHI and Deposit Portfolio Composition

September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 (Dollars in thousands) LHI1 Commercial $ 1,623,249 28.0 % $ 1,555,300 27.2 % $ 1,777,603 30.4 % $ 1,712,838 29.9 % $ 1,711,256 30.3 % Real Estate: Owner occupied commercial 734,939 12.7 769,952 13.4 723,839 12.4 706,782 12.3 716,130 12.7 Commercial 1,817,013 31.4 1,847,480 32.3 1,828,386 31.2 1,784,201 31.1 1,710,510 30.3 Construction and land 623,496 10.8 599,510 10.5 566,470 9.7 629,374 11.0 623,622 11.0 Farmland 14,413 0.2 14,723 0.3 14,930 0.3 16,939 0.3 7,986 0.1 1-4 family residential 548,953 9.5 528,688 9.2 536,892 9.2 549,811 9.6 559,310 9.9 Multi-family residential 412,412 7.1 394,829 6.9 388,374 6.6 320,041 5.6 306,966 5.4 Consumer 14,127 0.2 14,932 0.2 15,771 0.2 17,457 0.2 18,113 0.3 Total LHI $ 5,788,602 100 % $ 5,725,414 100 % $ 5,852,265 100 % $ 5,737,443 100 % $ 5,653,893 100 % Mortgage warehouse 544,845 441,992 373,161 183,628 233,577 PPP loans 405,465 398,949 — — — Total LHI1 $ 6,738,912 $ 6,566,355 $ 6,225,426 $ 5,921,071 $ 5,887,470 Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 1,920,715 31.0 % $ 1,907,697 31.2 % $ 1,549,260 26.7 % $ 1,556,500 26.4 % $ 1,473,126 25.1 % Interest-bearing transaction 450,739 7.2 343,640 5.6 306,641 5.3 388,877 6.6 373,997 6.4 Money market 2,267,191 36.4 2,272,520 37.1 2,143,874 37.0 2,180,017 37.0 2,066,315 35.2 Savings 104,015 1.7 97,989 1.6 86,350 1.5 86,078 1.5 87,981 1.5 Certificates and other time deposits 1,479,896 23.8 1,503,701 24.5 1,713,820 29.5 1,682,878 28.5 1,876,427 31.8 Total deposits $ 6,222,556 100 % $ 6,125,547 100 % $ 5,799,945 100 % $ 5,894,350 100 % $ 5,877,846 100 % Loan to Deposit Ratio 108.3% 107.2% 107.3% 100.5% 100.2% Loan to Deposit Ratio, excluding mortgage warehouse and PPP loans 93.0 % 93.5 % 100.9 % 97.3 % 96.2 %

1 Total LHI does not include deferred fees of $691 thousand at September 30, 2020, deferred costs of $1.5 million and $1.5 million at June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively, deferred fees of $134 thousand at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively, and $134 thousand at September 30, 2019.



VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Financial Highlights

(In thousands except percentages)

Asset Quality

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended Sep 30,

2020 Jun 30,

2020 Mar 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Sep 30,

2019 Sep 30,

2020 Sep 30,

2019 (Dollars in thousands) Nonperforming Assets ("NPAs"): Nonaccrual loans $ 88,877 $ 43,594 $ 38,836 $ 29,779 $ 10,172 $ 88,877 $ 10,172 Accruing loans 90 or more days past due1 1,689 2,021 4,764 3,660 2,194 1,689 2,194 Total nonperforming loans held for investment ("NPLs") 90,566 45,615 43,600 33,439 12,366 90,566 12,366 Other real estate owned 5,796 7,716 7,720 5,995 4,625 5,796 4,625 Total NPAs $ 96,362 $ 53,331 $ 51,320 $ 39,434 $ 16,991 $ 96,362 $ 16,991 Charge-offs: Residential $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ (157 ) Owner occupied commercial real estate (2,421 ) — — — — (2,421 ) — Commercial (68 ) (1,740 ) — — (8,101 ) (1,808 ) (10,898 ) Consumer (11 ) (57 ) (68 ) (48 ) (113 ) (136 ) (217 ) Total charge-offs (2,500 ) (1,797 ) (68 ) (48 ) (8,214 ) (4,365 ) (11,272 ) Recoveries: Residential 7 — 1 5 — 8 62 Commercial 14 7 29 135 71 50 91 Consumer 13 — 274 6 — 287 86 Total recoveries 34 7 304 146 71 345 239 Net charge-offs $ (2,466 ) $ (1,790 ) $ 236 $ 98 $ (8,143 ) $ (4,020 ) $ (11,033 ) CECL transition adjustment $ — $ — $ 39,137 $ — $ — $ 39,137 $ — Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") at end of period $ 121,591 $ 115,365 $ 100,983 $ 29,834 $ 26,243 $ 121,591 $ 26,243 Asset Quality Ratios: NPAs to total assets 1.11 % 0.62 % 0.60 % 0.50 % 0.21 % 1.11 % 0.21 % NPLs to total LHI, excluding mortgage warehouse and PPP loans 1.56 0.80 0.75 0.58 0.22 1.56 0.22 ACL to total LHI, excluding mortgage warehouse and PPP loans 2.10 2.01 1.73 0.52 0.46 2.10 0.46 Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding 0.04 0.03 — — 0.14 0.07 0.19

1 Accruing loans greater than 90 days past due exclude purchase credit deteriorated loans greater than 90 days past due that are accounted for on a pooled basis.

VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

We identify certain financial measures discussed in this earnings release as being "non-GAAP financial measures." In accordance with SEC rules, we classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles as in effect from time to time in the United States ("GAAP"), in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating and other statistical measures or ratios calculated using exclusively either one or both of (i) financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and (ii) operating measures or other measures that are not non-GAAP financial measures.

The non-GAAP financial measures that we present in this earnings release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that we present in this earnings release may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names. You should understand how such other financial institutions calculate their financial measures that appear to be similar or have similar names to the non-GAAP financial measures we have discussed in this earnings release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures.

Tangible Book Value Per Common Share. Tangible book value is a non-GAAP measure generally used by financial analysts and investment bankers to evaluate financial institutions. We calculate: (a) tangible common equity as total stockholders' equity less goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net of accumulated amortization; and (b) tangible book value per common share as tangible common equity (as described in clause (a)) divided by number of common shares outstanding. For tangible book value per common share, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is book value per common share.

We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per common share exclusive of changes in core deposit intangibles. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing our tangible book value.

The following table reconciles, as of the dates set forth below, total stockholders' equity to tangible common equity and presents our tangible book value per common share compared with our book value per common share:

As of Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Tangible Common Equity Total stockholders' equity $ 1,185,337 $ 1,163,749 $ 1,149,269 $ 1,190,797 $ 1,205,530 Adjustments: Goodwill (370,840 ) (370,840 ) (370,840 ) (370,840 ) (370,463 ) Core deposit intangibles (60,209 ) (62,661 ) (65,112 ) (67,563 ) (70,014 ) Tangible common equity $ 754,288 $ 730,248 $ 713,317 $ 752,394 $ 765,053 Common shares outstanding 49,650 49,633 49,557 51,064 52,373 Book value per common share $ 23.87 $ 23.45 $ 23.19 $ 23.32 $ 23.02 Tangible book value per common share $ 15.19 $ 14.71 $ 14.39 $ 14.73 $ 14.61



VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets. Tangible common equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP measure generally used by financial analysts and investment bankers to evaluate financial institutions. We calculate: (a) tangible common equity as total stockholders' equity, less goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net of accumulated amortization; (b) tangible assets as total assets less goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net of accumulated amortization; and (c) tangible common equity to tangible assets as tangible common equity (as described in clause (a)) divided by tangible assets (as described in clause (b)). For tangible common equity to tangible assets, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is total stockholders' equity to total assets.

We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period in common equity and total assets, in each case, exclusive of changes in core deposit intangibles. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing both total stockholders' equity and assets while not increasing our tangible common equity or tangible assets.

The following table reconciles, as of the dates set forth below, total stockholders' equity to tangible common equity and total assets to tangible assets and presents our tangible common equity to tangible assets:

As of Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Tangible Common Equity Total stockholders' equity $ 1,185,337 $ 1,163,749 $ 1,149,269 $ 1,190,797 $ 1,205,530 Adjustments: Goodwill (370,840 ) (370,840 ) (370,840 ) (370,840 ) (370,463 ) Core deposit intangibles (60,209 ) (62,661 ) (65,112 ) (67,563 ) (70,014 ) Tangible common equity $ 754,288 $ 730,248 $ 713,317 $ 752,394 $ 765,053 Tangible Assets Total assets $ 8,702,375 $ 8,587,858 $ 8,531,624 $ 7,954,937 $ 7,962,883 Adjustments: Goodwill (370,840 ) (370,840 ) (370,840 ) (370,840 ) (370,463 ) Core deposit intangibles (60,209 ) (62,661 ) (65,112 ) (67,563 ) (70,014 ) Tangible Assets $ 8,271,326 $ 8,154,357 $ 8,095,672 $ 7,516,534 $ 7,522,406 Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets 9.12 % 8.96 % 8.81 % 10.01 % 10.17 %



VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity. Return on average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP measure generally used by financial analysts and investment bankers to evaluate financial institutions. We calculate: (a) net income available for common stockholders adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangibles (which we refer to as "return") as net income, plus amortization of core deposit intangibles, less tax benefit at the statutory rate; (b) average tangible common equity as total average stockholders' equity less average goodwill and average core deposit intangibles, net of accumulated amortization; and (c) return (as described in clause (a)) divided by average tangible common equity (as described in clause (b)). For return on average tangible common equity, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is return on average equity.

We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the return on common equity, exclusive of the impact of core deposit intangibles. Goodwill and core deposit intangibles have the effect of increasing total stockholders' equity while not increasing our tangible common equity. This measure is particularly relevant to acquisitive institutions that may have higher balances in goodwill and core deposit intangibles than non-acquisitive institutions.

The following table reconciles, as of the dates set forth below, average tangible common equity to average common equity and net income available for common stockholders adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangibles, net of taxes to net income and presents our return on average tangible common equity:

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 Sep 30, 2020 Sep 30, 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Net income available for common stockholders adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangibles Net income $ 22,920 $ 24,028 $ 4,134 $ 29,051 $ 27,405 $ 51,082 $ 61,688 Adjustments: Plus: Amortization of core deposit intangibles 2,451 2,451 2,451 2,451 2,451 7,353 7,379 Less: Tax benefit at the statutory rate 515 515 515 515 515 1,545 1,550 Net income available for common stockholders adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangibles $ 24,856 $ 25,964 $ 6,070 $ 30,987 $ 29,341 $ 56,890 $ 67,517 Average Tangible Common Equity Total average stockholders' equity $ 1,177,882 $ 1,155,798 $ 1,183,116 $ 1,197,191 $ 1,210,147 $ 1,154,464 $ 1,199,440 Adjustments: Average goodwill (370,840 ) (370,840 ) (370,840 ) (370,463 ) (370,224 ) (370,840 ) (369,097 ) Average core deposit intangibles (61,666 ) (64,151 ) (66,439 ) (68,913 ) (71,355 ) (64,077 ) (73,965 ) Average tangible common equity $ 745,376 $ 720,807 $ 745,837 $ 757,815 $ 768,568 $ 719,547 $ 756,378 Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Annualized) 13.27 % 14.49 % 3.27 % 16.22 % 15.15 % 10.56 % 11.93 %



VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Operating Earnings, Pre-tax, Pre-provision Operating Earnings and performance metrics calculated using Operating Earnings and Pre-tax, Pre-provision Operating Earnings, including Diluted Operating Earnings per Share, Operating Return on Average Assets, Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Operating Return on Average Assets, Operating Return on Average Tangible Common Equity and Operating Efficiency Ratio. Operating earnings, pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings and the performance metrics calculated using these metrics, listed below, are non-GAAP measures used by management to evaluate the Company's financial performance. We calculate (a) operating earnings as net income plus loss (gain) on sale of securities, net, plus loss (gain) on sale of disposed branch assets, plus FHLB pre-payment fees, plus merger and acquisition expenses, less tax impact of adjustments, plus other merger and acquisition tax items, plus re-measurement of deferred tax assets as a result of the reduction in the corporate income tax rate under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. We calculate (b) diluted operating earnings per share as operating earnings as described in clause (a) divided by weighted average diluted shares outstanding. We calculate (c) pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings as operating earnings as described in clause (a) plus provision for income taxes, plus provision for loan losses. We calculate (d) pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets as pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings as described in clause (a) divided by average total assets. We calculate (e) operating return on average assets as operating earnings as described in clause (a) divided by average total assets. We calculate (f) operating return on average tangible common equity as operating earnings as described in clause (a), adjusted for the amortization of intangibles and tax benefit at the statutory rate, divided by total average tangible common equity (average stockholders' equity less average goodwill and average core deposit intangibles, net of accumulated amortization). We calculate (g) operating efficiency ratio as non interest expense plus adjustments to operating non interest expense divided by (i) non interest income plus adjustments to operating non interest income plus (ii) net interest income.

We believe that these measures and the operating metrics calculated utilizing these measures are important to management and many investors in the marketplace who are interested in understanding the ongoing operating performance of the Company and provide meaningful comparisons to its peers.

The following tables reconcile, as of the dates set forth below, operating net income and pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings and related metrics:

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended Sep 30,

2020 Jun 30,

2020 Mar 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Sep 30,

2019 Sep 30,

2020 Sep 30,

2019 (Dollars in thousands) Operating Earnings Net income $ 22,920 $ 24,028 $ 4,134 $ 29,051 $ 27,405 $ 51,082 $ 61,688 Plus: Loss (gain) on sale of securities, net 8 (2,879 ) — 438 — (2,871 ) 1,414 Plus: Loss on sale of disposed branch assets1 — — — — — — 359 Plus: FHLB pre-payment fees — 1,561 — — — 1,561 — Plus: Merger and acquisition expenses — — — 918 1,035 — 37,683 Operating pre-tax income 22,928 22,710 4,134 30,407 28,440 49,772 101,144 Less: Tax impact of adjustments — (277 ) — (23 ) 217 (277 ) 8,285 Plus: Other M&A tax items2 — — — 829 406 — 683 Plus: Discrete tax adjustments3 — (1,799 ) — (965 ) — (1,799 ) — Operating earnings $ 22,928 $ 21,188 $ 4,134 $ 30,294 $ 28,629 $ 48,250 $ 93,542 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 49,775 49,727 51,056 52,263 53,873 50,176 54,633 Diluted EPS $ 0.46 $ 0.48 $ 0.08 $ 0.56 $ 0.51 $ 1.02 $ 1.13 Diluted operating EPS 0.46 0.43 0.08 0.58 0.53 0.96 1.71

1 Loss on sale of disposed branch assets for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 is included in merger and acquisition expense in the condensed consolidated statements of income.

2 Other M&A tax items of $829 thousand and $406 thousand recorded during the three months ended December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, respectively, relate to permanent tax expense recognized by the Company as a result of deduction limitations on compensation paid to covered employees in excess of the 162(m) limitation directly due to change-in-control payments made to covered employees in connection with the Green acquisition.

3 Discrete tax adjustments of $965 thousand were recorded during the fourth quarter of 2019 primarily due to the Company recording a net tax benefit of $1.6 million as a result of the Company settling an audit with the IRS. The Company released an uncertain tax position reserve that was assumed in the Green acquisition resulting in a $2.2 million tax benefit, offset by tax expense totaling $598 thousand that were recorded due to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act rate change on deferred tax assets resulting from the IRS audit settlement. The net IRS settlement was offset by various discrete, non-recurring tax expenses totaling $0.6 million. A discrete tax benefit of $1,799 was recorded in the second quarter of 2020 as a result of the Company amending a prior year Green tax return to carry back a net operating loss ("NOL") incurred by Green on January 1, 2019. The Company was allowed to carry back this NOL as result of a provision in the CARES Act which permits NOLs generated in tax years 2018, 2019 or 2020 to be carried back five years.

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 Sep 30, 2020 Sep 30, 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Operating Earnings Net income $ 22,920 $ 24,028 $ 4,134 $ 29,051 $ 27,405 $ 51,082 $ 61,688 Plus: Provision (benefit) for income taxes 6,198 3,987 (684 ) 8,168 7,595 9,501 16,953 Pus: Provision for credit losses and unfunded commitments 10,139 18,971 35,657 3,493 9,674 64,767 18,021 Plus: Loss (gain) on sale of securities, net 8 (2,879 ) — 438 — (2,871 ) 1,414 Plus: Loss on sale of disposed branch assets1 — — — — — — 359 Plus: FHLB pre-payment fees — 1,561 — — — 1,561 — Plus: Merger and acquisition expenses — — — 918 1,035 — 37,683 Pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings $ 39,265 $ 45,668 $ 39,107 $ 42,068 $ 45,709 $ 124,040 $ 136,118 Average total assets $ 8,585,926 $ 8,689,774 $ 8,125,782 $ 8,043,505 $ 8,009,377 $ 8,449,772 $ 7,929,028 Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets2 1.82 % 2.11 % 1.94 % 2.07 % 2.26 % 1.96 % 2.30 % Average total assets $ 8,585,926 $ 8,689,774 $ 8,125,782 $ 8,043,505 $ 8,009,377 $ 8,449,772 $ 7,929,028 Return on average assets2 1.06 % 1.11 % 0.20 % 1.43 % 1.36 % 0.81 % 1.04 % Operating return on average assets2 1.06 0.98 0.20 1.49 1.42 0.76 1.58 Operating earnings adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangibles Operating earnings $ 22,928 $ 21,188 $ 4,134 $ 30,294 $ 28,629 $ 48,250 $ 93,542 Adjustments: Plus: Amortization of core deposit intangibles 2,451 2,451 2,451 2,451 2,451 7,353 7,379 Less: Tax benefit at the statutory rate 515 515 515 515 515 1,545 1,550 Operating earnings adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangibles $ 24,864 $ 23,124 $ 6,070 $ 32,230 $ 30,565 $ 54,058 $ 99,371 Average Tangible Common Equity Total average stockholders' equity $ 1,177,882 $ 1,155,798 $ 1,183,116 $ 1,197,191 $ 1,210,147 $ 1,154,464 $ 1,199,440 Adjustments: Less: Average goodwill (370,840 ) (370,840 ) (370,840 ) (370,463 ) (370,224 ) (370,840 ) (369,097 ) Less: Average core deposit intangibles (61,666 ) (64,151 ) (66,439 ) (68,913 ) (71,355 ) (64,077 ) (73,965 ) Average tangible common equity $ 745,376 $ 720,807 $ 745,837 $ 757,815 $ 768,568 $ 719,547 $ 756,378 Operating return on average tangible common equity2 13.27 % 12.90 % 3.27 % 16.87 % 15.78 % 10.04 % 17.57 % Efficiency ratio 48.12 % 46.02 % 47.61 % 47.12 % 43.67 % 47.19 % 59.42 % Operating efficiency ratio 48.11 % 45.74 % 47.61 % 45.67 % 42.36 % 47.10 % 43.19 %

1 Loss on sale of disposed branch assets for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 is included in merger and acquisition expense in the condensed consolidated statements of income.

2 Annualized ratio.

