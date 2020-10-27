Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Highwoods Announces Availability of Third Quarter 2020 Results

Globe Newswire  
October 27, 2020 4:30pm   Comments
Share:

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has released its third quarter 2020 results. Please visit the investors section of our website at www.highwoods.com to view the release, or click on the following link.

HIW Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

About Highwoods
Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust ("REIT") and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index.  Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.  For more information about Highwoods, please visit our website at www.highwoods.com.

Contact:  Brendan Maiorana
  Executive Vice President, Finance
  brendan.maiorana@highwoods.com
  919-872-4924 

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com