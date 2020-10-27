Crawford & Company® to Present During the CFA Society of New York 24th Annual Insurance Industry Conference

ATLANTA, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crawford & Company® (www.crawco.com) (NYSE:CRD), the world's largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers and corporates, today announced that both Crawford Chief Executive Officer, Rohit Verma, and Chief Financial Officer, W. Bruce Swain, will present during the virtual CFA Society of New York Raymond James 24th Annual Insurance Conference on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 9:45 a.m. EST.



Interested investors and other parties may watch the live webcast of the presentation for a fee on the event website. An online replay and presentation materials will also be available after the webcast on Crawford's investor website.

For further information regarding this press release, please contact mediarelations@us.crawco.com.

About Crawford®

Based in Atlanta, Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD) is the world's largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers and corporates with an expansive global network serving clients in more than 70 countries. The Company's two classes of stock are substantially identical, except with respect to voting rights and the Company's ability to pay greater cash dividends on the non-voting Class A Common Stock (CRD-A) than on the voting Class B Common Stock (CRD-B), subject to certain limitations. In addition, with respect to mergers or similar transactions, holders of CRD-A must receive the same type and amount of consideration as holders of CRD-B, unless different consideration is approved by the holders of 75 percent of CRD-A, voting as a class. More information is available at www.crawco.com .

Tag: Crawford-Investor-News-and-Events