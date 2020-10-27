Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Denver Names Erika Kaye Chief Executive Officer

DENVER, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Denver , which will open its doors in February 2021, announced Erika Kaye as its new Chief Executive Officer. Kaye brings 25 years of inpatient medical rehabilitation experience, clinical expertise, and executive leadership. She was most recently the Vice President of Operations at The Medical Center of Aurora and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital with HCA Healthcare.



"We're excited to serve the Denver community and demonstrate our commitment to delivering an elevated standard of care," said Kaye. "This new, thoughtfully-designed facility incorporates unique touches, such as spacious social corridors where patients and loved ones can enjoy spending time between therapy sessions, which emphasize our mission to put patients and their families first."

Kaye graduated from the University of Redlands with Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Science, and earned an additional Master's degree in Business Administration-Healthcare Management from Western Governors University. She started her career as a Speech Pathologist and worked as a leader in several rehabilitation departments across the country before returning to her native state of Colorado in 2006.

During her 15 years at HCA Healthcare in Denver, Kaye provided executive operational oversight across inpatient rehabilitation hospitals. Additionally, Kaye opened the very first Burn Unit in the HCA Denver market, which included overseeing the design, construction, physician recruitment, critical care integration, therapeutic interventions, and program quality management processes. She was also a graduate of HCA's prestigious Executive Development Program. She won the "COO Associate of the Year" award, among several other local, division, and national recognitions throughout her career.

As the CEO of Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Denver, Kaye will provide leadership to ensure the hospital's clinical, financial, and overall operating performance results in exceptional quality care as well as a positive patient experience.

About Reunion Rehab Hospital Denver

Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Denver, located northeast of downtown Denver and adjacent to The Shops at Northfield, a regional shopping destination of nationally known stores such as Bass Pro Shops, Target, and Macy's, is designed to provide comprehensive, high-quality post-acute medical rehabilitation therapies to a wide variety of patients. At this state-of-the-art Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospital, our clinical team will embrace new tools and processes to give patients with functional, occupational or cognitive disorders a positive outcome and an opportunity to return to their active lives. The 40-bed Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Denver is slated to open in February 2021 and will bring more than 100 full-time jobs to the area. For more information, please visit www.reunionrehabhospital.com .

