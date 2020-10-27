Swiss Tech & Music Startup Mictic Names Andreas Gautschi as CTO

Zurich, Switzerland, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mictic AG has announced that Andreas Gautschi has joined the startup as Chief Technology Officer, overseeing all R&D efforts and the organization's tech vision. The machine learning and data sciences expert brings both software development and tech pre-sales experience to the role. He is the founder of DataSushi where he has worked alongside scientists from NASA, M.I.T., and the U.S. Department of Defense. Like everyone at Mictic, Gautschi is also a musician.

"Andreas plays piano and is a terror on drums," said Mictic CEO Mershad Javan. "When every single thing we do is devoted to the person putting on the Mictic wristbands and experiencing the creative joy of making music —it's important that every exec feels it. Plus this guy has helped people send things to Mars, who wouldn't want him on their team."

Mictic is a wearable musical instrument consisting of two wristbands that communicate with the user's smartphone with bluetooth (See it in action on BBC News). It was invented by Rolf Hellat and is expected to come to market in early 2021. It is the only wearable device that is an actual musical instrument, rather than a tool for controlling instruments. Gautschi takes on responsibility for the product launch roadmap and delivery. Pre-orders are being taken at Mictic.com.

"What Mictic has created is simply incredible," said Andreas Gautschi, CTO of Mictic AG. "Now, I will geek out on the details like a madman."

Gautschi previously served as CTO of Digital Improvements GmbH and as a presales manager and engineer for the Alps division of cloud computing and virtualization software company VMWare. Before that he was a presales engineer at Cisco.

Mictic is a member in the portfolio of the Swiss Startup Group.

For more information contact owen@thoughtgangmedia.com











































Attachments

Mershad Javan Mictic AG 41 78 422 2302 javan@mictic.com