Surgeon General of The United States Jerome M. Adams to Appear on Next Steps Forward With Chris Meek on Tuesday, Oct. 27

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Surgeon General Jerome M. Adams will appear on Voice America Talk Radio Network national podcast Next Steps Forward with Chris Meek on Tuesday.



"Dr. Adams' motto ‘better health through better partnerships' has never been more pertinent than today as Americans cope with the current pandemic and leadership works diligently in concert with the healthcare industry to find reliable solutions," Meek said. "We all have a perspective about COVID-19, but one perspective that Americans are most interested in hearing is that of the U.S. Surgeon General. I'm delighted and honored to have the opportunity to speak with Vice Admiral Adams, especially in the midst of a public health situation unlike any other we've experienced in our lifetimes."

Adams is the 20th Surgeon General of the United States. He earned bachelor's degrees in biochemistry and psychology from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, a master of public health degree from the University of California at Berkeley, a medical degree from Indiana University School of Medicine, and is a board-certified anesthesiologist. He served as the Indiana State Health Commissioner from 2014 to 2017 where he led efforts during the state's unprecedented HIV outbreak, caused by injection drug use. He is a member of the President's Coronavirus Task Force, and earlier this year he released, Smoking Cessation: A Report of the Surgeon General, the 34th report on tobacco and the first report on cessation in 30 years.

"In addition to discussing COVID-19, Dr. Adams will recount his inspiring journey to becoming the U.S. Surgeon General," Meek said. "I look forward to a heartfelt conversation with Dr. Adams that will empower listeners to maximize their health and leverage partnerships to better their lives. As the ‘nation's doctor,' Jerome Adams will offer practical information to our audience as we take on this pandemic together."

Each week, Next Steps Forward features prominent leaders from the worlds of business, sports, entertainment, medicine, politics, and public policy. Meek, co-founder and chairman of SoldierStrong, a national nonprofit dedicated to connecting military veterans with revolutionary medical technology to help them take the next steps forward into life after service, hosts the informative, uplifting hour on the VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network every Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

With five branded channels, The VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network is the leading producer, distributor, and online broadcaster of original live and on-demand talk radio programming worldwide. Next Steps Forward with Chris Meek airs on the VoiceAmerica Empowerment Channel.

