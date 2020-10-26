Stop & Shop Offers Free Virtual Education Series for National Diabetes Awareness Month

QUINCY, Mass., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With more than 10% of residents across the Northeast living with diabetes, Stop & Shop will host a month-long webinar series highlighting National Diabetes Awareness Month this November. The series, hosted by Stop & Shop's Nutrition Partners and Pharmacy, is designed to educate participants, providing them with the skills and information they need to make healthy lifestyle adjustments for managing the disease.



Each weekly November webinar will focus on a topic that will support, educate and empower those living with diabetes. Weekly topics include:

November 2 - Diabetes overview

November 9 - Diabetes nutrition

November 16 - Diabetes management with insights from diabetes care pharmacists

November 23 - Diabetes Q&A panel discussion

Attendees will receive a free virtual nutrition consultation session with one of Stop & Shop's Nutrition Partners, as well as a digital diabetes resource guide that offers shopping tips, diabetes-friendly recipes, educational handouts and more. Stop & Shop pharmacists will also be available for free virtual consultations, which will provide participants with a well-rounded and personalized experience.

"Stop & Shop is invested in providing the communities we serve with educational resources to live better lives everyday, and we're proud to offer additional services this November to help those living with diabetes to better understand their nutritional needs for the management and prevention of the disease," shares Allison Delaney, MS, RD, LDN, Stop & Shop's Nutrition Partners Lead. "With access to virtual webinars, customers have the ability to educate themselves when it's most convenient for them. We look forward to providing the community with this valuable information and helping them address their nutrition concerns and create achievable goals in their everyday lives."

"Like Stop & Shop's Nutrition Partners, the pharmacy team is committed to supporting our customers' health and wellness," shares Brittany Orlando, Clinical Pharmacist with Stop & Shop Pharmacy. "Our customers can learn more about living with diabetes every day as nearly all of our more than 250 Stop & Shop pharmacy locations are staffed with a diabetes care pharmacist. Patients living with diabetes need to be particularly conscientious this year as COVID-19 continues to impact our communities. Flu shots are especially important for those with diabetes, and we're proud to offer this service and work to help keep our communities healthy and safe. Whether customers need a medication review or would like guidance on how to use their blood glucose meter, we look forward to supporting them in their health journey."

The diabetes-focused program is an extension of Stop & Shop's Wellness Wednesdays, an on-going virtual series where Stop & Shop's Nutrition Partners share their favorite health tips and recipes. For more information on Stop & Shop's Nutrition Partners programs, or to sign up for a free webinar, please visit www.stopandshop.com/nutrition and click on "events," or email nutrition@stopandshop.com. Or to find a local pharmacy for a diabetes consultation, medication or vaccination, visit stopandshop.com/pharmacy .

About Stop & Shop:

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, today's Stop & Shop is refreshed, reenergized and inspired, delivering new conveniences for customers. Committed to helping its communities enjoy better food and better lives, Stop & Shop has a longstanding history of giving back to the neighborhoods it serves with a focus on fighting hunger and pediatric cancer care and research. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs nearly 60,000 associates and operates over 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit www.stopandshop.com .