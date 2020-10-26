HEALTHCARE I.T. LEADER, PROVATION, LAUNCHES NEW PATIENT CHARTING SOFTWARE SOLUTION TO ENHANCE CARE TEAM EFFICIENCY

Minneapolis, MN, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provation, the premier software provider of procedure documentation and clinical decision support solutions, today announced the successful launch and general availability of Provation® Apex Patient Charting. This innovative software was developed to help care teams eliminate miscommunication, missing records, and antiquated and error-prone patient charting methods, including paper documentation.

"Provation is thrilled with the launch of Provation® Apex Patient Charting. Our purpose is to empower providers to deliver quality healthcare for all, and by providing more efficiency and better communication for perioperative care teams, we advance this purpose," Provation CEO Daniel Hamburger said.

ABOUT PROVATION® APEX PATIENT CHARTING

Provation® Apex Patient Charting replaces paper nurse notes, forms, and anesthesia documentation with:

Easy access to patient data, on-demand for an entire care team

Editable patient charts throughout the continuum of care, from pre-call to follow-up

Customizable nurse and anesthesia forms

Freedom to document wirelessly on any internet-enabled device

Electronic consent with signature capture on any touch device

Continuously updated medication and allergy content

Integrates with Provation ® Apex Procedure Documentation

Apex Procedure Documentation Streamlined pathology specimen collection and tracking

Structured data capture to support quality reporting, benchmarking, and operational insights

Electronic logs for procedure events and interventions

Vitals integration, eliminating manual entry

A SOLUTION THAT SOLVES REAL PROBLEMS

Provation® Apex Patient Charting addresses major concerns nurses have expressed directly to Provation about other charting methods such as paper charting. Provation's new solution was praised by experienced care team members for removing inefficiencies such as:

Paying nursing staff to "shuffle papers"

Time-consuming hassles of manual chart prep

Scanning multiple papers into a patient chart once a procedure was completed

Chasing down missed hand-written signatures

"Provation has spent the last 25 years listening to, and working closely with, our customers," Provation Chief Technology Officer Linda Buan said. "Only through that listening could we develop a solution like Provation® Apex Patient Charting that helps reduce the inefficiencies care teams still encounter with paper forms or stagnant electronic templates."

ABOUT PROVATION® APEX

With the addition of this solution, healthcare professionals can now collaborate and document clinically accurate, coder-ready, electronic procedure notes, patient charts and more within a single cloud platform, Provation® Apex. The software as a service (SaaS) platform is developed and maintained by Provation's physicians and clinical software experts, which comes standard with:

Smart (predictive) and easy-to-use workflows, powered by AI

Easy to navigate deep medical content for quick, accurate documentation

Customizable templates that are easy to create, modify and save on-the-fly

Safe and secure data with best in class certifications (ISO27001, SOC2, HIPAA)

Structured data for easy performance and quality reporting

HL7 Interoperability with most EHRs, imaging devices and IT systems

ABOUT PROVATION

Provation is a leading provider of healthcare software and SaaS solutions. Our purpose is to empower providers to deliver quality healthcare for all. We­ provide innovative solutions in clinical productivity, care coordination, quality reporting and billing. Celebrating 25 years, Provation serves thousands of hospitals, surgical facilities, anesthesia groups, and medical offices, including 43 of the top 50 U.S. hospitals for gastroenterology (GI) and GI surgery. Our comprehensive portfolio spans the entire patient procedure, from pre-op through post-op recovery and follow-up, with solutions for physician and nursing documentation (Provation® MD, Provation® Apex, MD-Reports and Provation® MultiCaregiver), patient engagement, surgical care coordination, quality reporting, and billing capture (SurgicalValet™), order set and care plan management (Provation® Order Sets and Provation® Care Plans), and EHR embedded clinical documentation (Provation® Clinic Note). Provation is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN and backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. For more information about our solutions, visit provationmedical.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

###

Attachments

Cole Heath Provation 612.215.8175 Cole.Heath@provationmedical.com