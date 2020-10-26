Gaia Sets Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call for Monday, November 9, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. ET

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA), a conscious media and community company, will conduct a conference call on Monday, November 9, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (2:30 p.m. Mountain time) to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. The company will report its financial results in a press release prior to the call.



Gaia management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Monday, November 9, 2020

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (2:30 p.m. Mountain time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-866-548-4713

International dial-in number: 1-323-794-2093

Conference ID: 2739010

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at (949) 574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via ir.gaia.com.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through November 23, 2020.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 2739010

About Gaia

Gaia is a global video streaming service and community that provides curated conscious media in four primary channels—Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga—to its subscribers in 185 countries with approximately 8,000 titles. Over 85% of its library is exclusive to Gaia, and approximately 80% of the views are generated by content produced or owned by Gaia. For more information about Gaia, visit www.gaia.com.

Contacts

Paul Tarell

Gaia, Inc.

(303) 222-3330

Paul.Tarell@gaia.com

Cody Slach

Gateway Investor Relations

(949) 574-3860

GAIA@gatewayir.com