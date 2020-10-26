Los Angeles Top Rated Pavers Contractor Eminent Construction Can Revitalize Your Home by Changing Your Outdoor Space

Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eminent Pavers is a top pavers installer – Specializing in the design and installation of high quality paving stones for driveway, patios, walkways and pool decks.

Los Angeles, CA — With indefinite extensions on lockdown restrictions in many jurisdictions, the home is quickly becoming an even more important part of American life. While we used to split our time between our homes, our workplaces, and our favorite hang-out spots in the Los Angeles area, we are now bound almost exclusively to our homes by concerns of worsening the spread of the virus.

For many of us, our homes are no longer a place of peace to return to after a stressful day of work — they are infused with the stress of the office, too.

In Southern California, we have an advantage that most of the country doesn't: the fall season comes with pleasant, warm weather, so Californians don't have to be stuck completely indoors in the upcoming months.

Instead, making use of your outdoor spaces can provide some much-needed relaxation. In this article, we outline a few ideas for changing up your outdoor space to improve the atmosphere of your outdoor areas. Experts in the field of paving stone design and installation share. ﻿

Redesign Your Patio with High-Quality Paving Stones

The patio is the ideal place to unwind after a long day of work, especially as we settle into beautiful autumn evenings. In the case of the many Southern California homes that don't have a lot of backyard space, a well-designed, beautiful patio can also boost the value of your home. The length and scale of the project depend on what is already there, but the possibilities are endless as far as what you can do with paving stones in your patio space. In addition to an extensive range of patterns, finishes, colors, and types of paving stones to choose from, you can add custom work such as steps, walls, planters, or a fire pit.

Experts from Eminent Pavers, a highly ranked paving stone contractor in the Los Angeles area, recommend Belgard Lafitt Grana Slab, Angelus Courtyard, and Belgard Lafitt Rustic Slab pavers for this type of project. "Based on our experience and knowledge, these pavers are the most common and highly recommended for patios and walkways."

Improve Your Pool Deck

If you have a pool on your property, improving the quality and appearance of your pool deck has a number of benefits. Other than aesthetic appeal and increased home value, a high-quality pool deck will make the area around your pool a safer place.

"Pool deck pavers are not only stunning and beautiful, but they are also a safe and smart choice for any pool deck installation," say industry experts from Eminent Pavers, "With a variety of options, pool deck pavers can be slip-resistant, often preventing common poolside injuries, and can also improve your home's drainage system and minimize water issues, when installed correctly."﻿

Revamp Your Driveway

Another project to consider is replacing the concrete slabs or asphalt on your driveway with paving stones to "instantly add safety, durability, aesthetic appeal," which leads to increased curb appeal and property value.

Pavers are stronger, more durable, and easier to maintain than concrete and other commonly used driveway materials. When you need to dig under your driveway to repair or replace water pipes, electrical wires, and gas lines, you can easily remove the area of concern and reinstall them with no scars or marks at a low cost. ﻿

Award-Winning Paving Stone Installation in Los Angeles

If you're looking for a way to improve your outdoor environment and make the most of your time at home, consult a Los Angeles-area paving professional with experience installing a wide range of pavers for different projects.

Specializing in the design and installation of high-quality pavers, Eminent Pavers is an award-winning, fairly priced, small family-owned Southern California Paving Stone Contractor serving the Los Angeles, San Fernando Valley, and Ventura areas, known in the community for transparent pricing, quality installation, and customer satisfaction. Get a free design consultation for your paving transformation today.

