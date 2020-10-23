Market Overview

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Interface, Inc.

Globe Newswire  
October 23, 2020 6:25pm   Comments
NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against  Interface, Inc. ("Interface" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:TILE). The investigation focuses on the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On September 28, 2020, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission issued a press release announcing "Interface and Two Former Executives Charged With Accounting and Disclosure Violations[.]" The press release further stated that "[t]he SEC's order against Interface, Inc. . . . finds that in multiple quarters in 2015 and 2016, the company made unsupported, manual accounting adjustments that were not compliant with GAAP."   On this news, the price of Interface shares fell declined on September 29, 2020, the next trading day, to close at $6.18.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Interface securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP's website: http://www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Kirby McInerney LLP
Thomas W. Elrod, Esq.
212-371-6600
https://www.kmllp.com
investigations@kmllp.com

 

