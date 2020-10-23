Epiq to Host a Free Expert Panel Discussion on Bankruptcy Filing Trends for Bankruptcy Professionals on Tuesday, October 27, 2020

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq, a global leader in legal services, announces that industry experts Deirdre O'Connor, managing director of corporate restructuring at Epiq, and Chris Kruse, senior vice president of Epiq AACER, are hosting an open panel discussion as part of the Insolvency2020 virtual summit happening now online. Anyone can join this discussion for free by registering on this page.



The session titled "Bankruptcy by the Numbers: The Next Chapter in Filing Trends" also includes featured guests Ed Flynn, consultant at American Bankruptcy Institute (ABI), Erika Morabito, attorney at Foley & Lardner, and Jessica Steinhedge, distressed debt legal analyst at Reorg Research. The event takes place on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 11:00 am PT / 1:00 pm CT / 2:00 pm ET.

During the panel, we will examine historical bankruptcy filing data and how it compares to current economic trends, unemployment levels and filing statistics, predictions based on election outcomes, consumer debt levels, and COVID-19 stimulus activity. The panel discussion will have a focus on insights into Chapter 11 commercial filings and Subchapter V (small business) activity.

The panel discussion is timely as the U.S. economy is in a massive state of flux and U.S. bankruptcy filings are no exception. Chapter 11 commercial filings are up with large energy and retail companies since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The panel will provide deep insight into these business filings as we approach the end of fiscal year 2020.

About Epiq AACER

Epiq AACER provides a bankruptcy information services platform built with superior data, technology and expertise to create insights and mitigate risks for businesses impacted by bankruptcies. Learn more at www.aacer.com.

About Epiq

Epiq, a global leader in the legal services industry, takes on large-scale, increasingly complex tasks for corporate counsel, law firms, and business professionals with efficiency, clarity, and confidence. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline the administration of business operations, class action and mass tort, court reporting, eDiscovery, regulatory, compliance, restructuring, and bankruptcy matters. Epiq subject-matter experts and technologies create efficiency through expertise and deliver confidence to high-performing clients around the world. Learn more at https://www.epiqglobal.com.

