Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Las Vegas Sands Corp. ("Las Vegas Sands" or the "Company") (NYSE:LVS) in the United States District Court for the District of Nevada on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of Las Vegas Sands between February 27, 2016 and September 15, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Las Vegas Sands investors under the federal securities laws.



The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Marina Bay Sands, a Las Vegas Sands resort in Singapore, casino control measures pertaining to fund transfers had weaknesses; (2) the Marina Bay Sands' casino was consequently prone to illicit fund transfers that implicated, among other issues, the transfer of customer funds to unauthorized persons and potential breaches in the Company's anti-money laundering procedures; (3) the foregoing foreseeably increased the risk of litigation against the Company, as well as investigation and increased oversight by regulatory authorities; (4) Las Vegas Sands had inadequate disclosure controls and procedures; (5) consequently, all the foregoing issues were untimely disclosed; and (6) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Las Vegas Sands during the Class Period should contact the Firm prior to the December 21, 2020 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .