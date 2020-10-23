North America's Building Trades Unions Issue Formal Endorsement of Joe Biden for President

Washington, DC, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, North America's Building Trades Unions (NABTU) formally endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris for President and Vice President of the United States. The organization issued the following statement from NABTU President Sean McGarvey:

"North America's Building Trades Unions are proud to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden for President of the United States. With so much at stake right now, America needs responsible, forward-thinking White House leadership that reflects American shared values and delivers on its promises. We need a President who keeps his word and will put America on a better path forward. A path where our Constitution is honored and protected; our Bill of Rights is supported; our top government leader respects every man, woman and child no matter their background; the norms of a democratic government are followed; oppression and racism are not tolerated; and truth, dignity, and justice are equally served for all. Joe Biden will be that President.

"Understanding the seriousness of the job he is seeking, especially with the pandemic and recession, Joe Biden will deliver for America's working class because he's done it before. He values America's diverse middle class, and the union workers who built and preserve it. Joe Biden knows the construction industry, all frontline essential workers and, indeed, the entire nation need strong labor protections, health and retirement security, and the economic opportunity that collective bargaining provides – and his policies will ensure it. Furthermore, his plan to build vibrant, sustainable infrastructure and a secure energy future will support union building trades workers and their families.

"After four years of broken promises and the Trump Administration's war on the middle class, we need a pro-building trades union administration, and Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the right choice."

Media Contact: Betsy Barrett, NABTU | bbarrett@nabtu.org | 202-997-3266



About NABTU: North America's Building Trades Unions is an alliance of 14 national and international unions in the building and construction industry that collectively represent over 3 million skilled craft professionals in the United States and Canada. Each year, our unions and our signatory contractor partners invest over $1.6 billion in private-sector money to fund and operate over 1,900 apprenticeship training and education facilities across North America that produce the safest, most highly trained, and productive, skilled craft workers found anywhere in the world. NABTU is dedicated to creating economic security and employment opportunities for its construction workers by safeguarding wage and benefits standards, promoting responsible private capital investments, investing in renowned apprenticeship and training, and creating pathways to the middle class for women, communities of color and military veterans in the construction industry. For more information, please visit www.nabtu.org, and to learn more about the building trades efforts, follow the hashtag #BuildingTradesWhateverItTakes.

