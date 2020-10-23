Albireo Announces Presentations at NASPGHAN 2020 Annual Meeting

-Research continues to show potential of odevixibat as first drug therapy for PFIC and in other rare liver diseases-



-Scientific leadership demonstrates companyâs commitment to increase understanding of rare pediatric cholestatic liver diseases and reduce burden of illness-

BOSTON, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO), a clinical-stage orphan pediatric liver disease company developing novel bile acid modulators, today announced upcoming poster presentations at theÂ North American Society for Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition (NASPGHAN) 2020 Annual Meeting, being heldÂ virtually November 1-7. The companyâs presentations will include studies on lead product candidate odevixibat, a highly potent, once-daily, non-systemic ileal bile acid transport inhibitor (IBATi) currently being developed for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC), biliary atresia and Alagille syndrome.

"Our leading approach to rare cholestatic liver disease research has been underscored this year, therefore, we are very pleased to present new data on odevixibat at NASPGHAN," saidÂ Ron Cooper, President and Chief Executive Officer of Albireo. "Poster presentations will also include a trial design overview of our global, gold standard approach with the BOLD clinical trial evaluating odevixibat, which is the largest Phase 3 trial in biliary atresia, as well as health economics and outcomes research focused on the burden of disease in PFIC."

The Albireo poster presentations will be included in Poster Session III on Friday, November 6 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. EST:

The abstracts are available as a supplement to the November issue of the Journal of Pediatric Gastroenterology and Nutrition and can be viewed at https://journals.lww.com/jpgn/Documents/NASPGHAN%202020.pdf.

About Odevixibat

Odevixibat is an investigational product candidate being developed to treat rare pediatric cholestatic liver diseases, including progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC), biliary atresia and Alagille syndrome. A highly potent, once-daily, non-systemic ileal bile acid transport inhibitor (IBATi), odevixibat acts locally in the small intestine.Â Odevixibat does not require refrigeration and can be taken as a capsule for older children, or opened and sprinkled onto food, which are factors of key importance for adherence in a pediatric patient population. Albireo conducted the largest ever global Phase 3 trial in PFIC1 and PFIC2. The PEDFIC 1 trial evaluated odevixibat 40 Âµg/kg/day or 120 Âµg/kg/day or placebo in 62 patients, ages 6 months to 15.9 years. Positive results from the trial were announced on September 8, 2020: News Release â Albireo Phase 3 Trial Meets Both Primary Endpoints for Odevixibat in PFIC. Odevixibat is currently being evaluated in the ongoing PEDFIC 2 open-label trial (NCT03659916) and the BOLD Phase 3 trial in patients with biliary atresia (NCT04336722). A pivotal Phase 3 trial of odevixibat for Alagille syndrome is also anticipated by the end of 2020.

Odevixibat has received fast track, rare pediatric disease and orphan drug designations inÂ theÂ United States. In addition, theÂ FDAÂ has granted orphan drug designation to odevixibat for the treatment of Alagille syndrome, biliary atresia and primary biliary cholangitis. TheÂ EMA has granted odevixibat orphan designation, as well as access to the PRIority MEdicines (PRIME) scheme for the treatment of PFIC. Its Pediatric Committee has agreed to Albireoâs odevixibat Pediatric Investigation Plan for PFIC. EMA has also granted orphan designation to odevixibat for the treatment of Alagille syndrome, biliary atresia and primary biliary cholangitis. Odevixibat has the potential to become the first approved drug treatment for patients with PFIC. The Company intends to complete regulatory filings in the EU and U.S. for odevixibat in PFIC no later than early 2021, in anticipation of potential regulatory approval, issuance of a rare pediatric disease priority review voucher and launch in the second half of 2021.Â Â

About Albireo

Albireo Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases, and other adult liver diseases and disorders. Albireoâs lead product candidate, odevixibat, is being developed to treat rare pediatric cholestatic liver diseases and is in Phase 3 development in progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC) and biliary atresia, with a third Phase 3 trial being planned in Alagille syndrome. The Company expects to complete IND-enabling studies for a new preclinical candidate this year. Albireo was spun out fromÂ AstraZenecaÂ in 2008 and is headquartered inÂ Boston, Massachusetts, with its key operating subsidiary inÂ Gothenburg, Sweden. TheÂ Boston Business JournalÂ named Albireo one of the 2020 Best Places to Work inÂ Massachusetts for the second consecutive year. For more information on Albireo, please visitÂ www.albireopharma.com.

