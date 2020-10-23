Bunker Hill Appoints James Stonehouse as Vice President Exploration

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bunker Hill Mining Corp (the "Company") (CSE:BNKR) announces that it has appointed James Stonehouse as Vice President Exploration, effective immediately.



Sam Ash, CEO, commented, "We are delighted to welcome James to the Bunker Hill Team. His deep understanding of the Silver Valley Geology and his hard-won project management and leadership skills will immediately enhance our exploration and development capability at this exciting time for the mine."

Mr. Stonehouse is a highly seasoned exploration geologist with 45 years of experience, including 20 years at the Vice President level, providing leadership to exploration teams with track records of discovery and value creation in both greenfield and brownfield environments. He joins to lead and enhance the team of contract geologists that have been working on the project since March, some of whom were part of the Bunker Hill geological research and exploration team working at Bunker Hill in the 1970s.

Previously, Mr. Stonehouse was the Vice President Exploration at Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (TSX:USA), where he provided leadership, exploration strategy and development across their portfolio of assets, including the Galena mine, only seven miles away from Bunker Hill along the Silver Valley, Idaho. Prior to this, he has led multiple development projects in the Americas as Vice President Exploration/Operations or General Manager and has a long and proven track record of value creation and sound project management.

Mr. Stonehouse earned both his BA and subsequent MA in Geology at Dartmouth College, New Hampshire, USA.

Mr. Stonehouse commented: "The opportunity to join Sam and the new Bunker Hill team is very exciting given significant potential of the mine and their silver-focused exploration strategy. I look forward to playing my part in helping Sam to explore and then unlock its world-class potential".

ABOUT BUNKER HILL MINING CORP.

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. has an option to acquire 100% of all saleable assets at the Bunker Hill Mine. Information about the Company is available on its website, www.bunkerhillmining.com, or within the SEDAR and EDGAR databases.

For additional information contact:

Sam Ash, President and Chief Executive Officer

+1 208 786 6999

sa@bunkerhillmining.com

