CIO Leadership: World-Class Female Technology Executives Discuss Success, Leadership at HMG Strategy's Upcoming 2020 HMG Live! Global Women in Technology Summit

WESTPORT, Conn., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy , the world's #1 digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, will feature its unparalleled, peer-driven content at its upcoming 2020 HMG Live! Global Women in Technology Summit on October 26. HMG Strategy's digital CIO and CISO summits bring together renowned thought leaders to examine the most pressing leadership, strategic, technological and career challenges technology executives face today.



These issues include increased efforts to address the underrepresentation and often underpayment of women in the field of technology compared to their male peers. Technology and business leaders face significant challenges in attracting young women to STEM professions, as well as difficulties in retaining female technology professionals in the early stages of their careers. Technology and business leaders are taking actionable steps to address these concerns and continue the advancement of women in technology.

"Women are a powerful yet underrepresented group in the technology sector who often face unique barriers to advancement," said Jennifer Wesson Greenman, CIO, Cancer Treatment Centers of America Global who is both a Chairperson and a speaker at the upcoming summit. "I'm honored to participate in the HMG Global Women in Technology Summit so that I can learn from other female technology executives and contribute to the professional growth of my colleagues across all industries."

On October 26, HMG Strategy will be hosting its inaugural 2020 HMG Live! Global Women in Technology Summit. This event, which is designed by senior female technology executives, will focus on the accomplishments of global female technology leaders. The summit provides an international platform for women in technology to explore the topics they believe are crucial for the continued advancement of women in tech driving the wave of change in the C-suite. Prominent female technology executives speaking at this event will include:

Bhavani Amirthalingam, SVP, Chief Digital Information Officer, Ameren

SVP, Chief Digital Information Officer, Ameren Renee Arrington, President, COO, Pearson Partners International, Inc.

President, COO, Pearson Partners International, Inc. Danelle Barrett, Former Rear Admiral, Board Member, Strategic Advisor, Change Leader and Innovator, Keynote Speaker

Former Rear Admiral, Board Member, Strategic Advisor, Change Leader and Innovator, Keynote Speaker Robin Brown, CIO, Protein Group, Cargill

CIO, Protein Group, Cargill Mamatha Chamarthi, CIO, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

CIO, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Kirsten Davies , SVP & CISO, Estee Lauder Group

, SVP & CISO, Estee Lauder Group Nicole Eagan, Chief Strategy Officer, AI Officer, Darktrace

Chief Strategy Officer, AI Officer, Darktrace Cindy Finkelman, CIO, FactSet Research Systems

CIO, FactSet Research Systems Ursuline Foley, Board Member, Strategic Advisor, Provident Bank

Board Member, Strategic Advisor, Provident Bank Jennifer Hartsock, VP, CIO, Baker Hughes

VP, CIO, Baker Hughes Patty Hatter, SVP Global Customer Services, Palo Alto Networks

SVP Global Customer Services, Palo Alto Networks Jeanette Horan, Experienced Board Member, Strategic Advisor

Experienced Board Member, Strategic Advisor Daphne Jones, Board of Directors AMN Healthcare, Barnes Group, Inc. and Masonite International; Founder, Destiny Transformations Group

Board of Directors AMN Healthcare, Barnes Group, Inc. and Masonite International; Founder, Destiny Transformations Group Sheila Jordan, Chief Digital Officer, Honeywell

Chief Digital Officer, Honeywell Rashmi Kumar, SVP, CIO, Hewlett Packard Enterprise

SVP, CIO, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Lesl ey Ma, CIO, Chief Continuous Improvement Officer, NSF International

CIO, Chief Continuous Improvement Officer, NSF International Susan Malisch, VP, CIO, Loyola University Chicago

VP, CIO, Loyola University Chicago Gerri Martin-Flickinger, EVP CTO, Starbucks

EVP CTO, Starbucks Stephanie Moore, SVP, Marketing, Softtek

SVP, Marketing, Softtek Wendy Pfeiffer, CIO, Nutanix

CIO, Nutanix Shobie Ramakrishnan, SVP, Head of Pharma Commercial DDA and Tech,

GlaxoSmithKline

SVP, Head of Pharma Commercial DDA and Tech, GlaxoSmithKline Bernadette Rotolo, SVP, Head of Global Systems, Warner Music Group

SVP, Head of Global Systems, Warner Music Group Angie Ruan, SVP Global Technology, Nasdaq

SVP Global Technology, Nasdaq Marina Saint-Lary, Chief Solutions Officer, Globant

Chief Solutions Officer, Globant Nicole Sandford, Executive Vice President, Ellig Group

Executive Vice President, Ellig Group April Sandoval, Director of Data and Analytics, Slack

Director of Data and Analytics, Slack Janet Sherlock, CIO, Ralph Lauren Corporation

CIO, Ralph Lauren Corporation Kelly Steckelberg, CFO, Zoom

CFO, Zoom Jennifer Wesson Greenman, CIO, Cancer Treatment Centers of America Global

CIO, Cancer Treatment Centers of America Global Angela Yochem, EVP Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Novant Health

EVP Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Novant Health Sigal Zarmi, Managing Director, Head of Transformation, Morgan Stanley



Strategic Partners for the 2020 HMG Live! Global Women in Technology Summit include Darktrace, Globant, Slack, Softtek, and Zoom.

On October 27, HMG Strategy will be hosting its 2020 HMG Live! San Diego Technology Executive Leadership Summit . Accomplished technology executives speaking at this event will include:

Bhavani Amirthalingam, SVP, Chief Digital Information Officer, Ameren

SVP, Chief Digital Information Officer, Ameren Colin Black, COO, CrowdStrike

COO, CrowdStrike Coley Burke, CRO, Zerto

CRO, Zerto Hank Capps, Chief Digital Health and Engagement Officer, Novant Health

Chief Digital Health and Engagement Officer, Novant Health Maury Cupitt, VP, Solutions Architect, Sonatype

VP, Solutions Architect, Sonatype Garry Drummon d, CEO, Founder, 802 Secure Inc.

CEO, Founder, 802 Secure Inc. Kevin Fleet, VP, Data Strategy, Informatica

VP, Data Strategy, Informatica Jeanette Horan, Experienced Board Member, Strategic Advisor

Experienced Board Member, Strategic Advisor Daphne Jones, Board of Directors AMN Healthcare, Barnes Group, Inc. and Masonite International; Founder, Destiny Transformations Group

Board of Directors AMN Healthcare, Barnes Group, Inc. and Masonite International; Founder, Destiny Transformations Group Monti Knode, Director of Customer Success, Horizon3.ai

Director of Customer Success, Horizon3.ai Tony Leng, Managing Director, Digital Transformation and CIO Practice Lead, Diversified Search

Managing Director, Digital Transformation and CIO Practice Lead, Diversified Search Mary Kay Payne, Director of Population Health and Analytics, Arch Health Medical Group

Director of Population Health and Analytics, Arch Health Medical Group Dav id Pendarvis, Global General Counsel, Chief Administrative Officer and Secretary, ResMed

Global General Counsel, Chief Administrative Officer and Secretary, ResMed Steve Phillpott , President, SIM San Diego and CIO, Illumina

, President, SIM San Diego and CIO, Illumina Evan Reiser, CEO, Abnormal Security

CEO, Abnormal Security Phil Richards, CSO, Ivanti

CSO, Ivanti John Rossman, Managing Partner, Rossman Partners

Managing Partner, Rossman Partners Shelly Selvaraj , Board Advisor, SIM San Diego; SVP IT, Dexcom

, Board Advisor, SIM San Diego; SVP IT, Dexcom Brian Shield, VP, IT, Boston Red Sox

VP, IT, Boston Red Sox J.R. Tietsort, CISO, Darktrace

CISO, Darktrace Karen Wetherholt, VP of Human Resources, Talent Acquisition, Talent Management, & Diversity, Illumina



Strategic Partners for the 2020 HMG Live! San Diego Technology Executive Leadership Summit include Darktrace, Informatica, Ivanti, SIM San Diego, Sonatype, and Zerto.

On October 29, HMG Strategy will host its 2 020 HMG Live! New York CISO Executive Leadership Summit . Leading technology executives speaking at this event will include:

Aileen Alexander, Senior Client Partner, Co-Leader Global Cybersecurity Practice, Korn Ferry

Senior Client Partner, Co-Leader Global Cybersecurity Practice, Korn Ferry Snehal Antani, Co-Founder, CEO, Horizon3.ai

Co-Founder, CEO, Horizon3.ai Deepak Bhaskaran, Director, Engineering Quality, Duo Security

Director, Engineering Quality, Duo Security Joseph Dyer, CISO, ICF International

CISO, ICF International Marcus Fowler, Director of Strategic Threat, Darktrace

Director of Strategic Threat, Darktrace Gary Gooden, CISO, Seattle Children's (Hospital, Research Foundation)

CISO, Seattle Children's (Hospital, Research Foundation) Wanda Jones-Heath, CISO, United States Air Force

CISO, United States Air Force Partha Pa nda, CEO, Cysiv

CEO, Cysiv Michael Piacente, Co-Founder, Managing Director, Hitch Partners

Co-Founder, Managing Director, Hitch Partners Anahi Santiago, CISO, Christiana Care Health System

CISO, Christiana Care Health System Gary Sorrentino, Global Deputy CIO, Zoom

Global Deputy CIO, Zoom Stephen Spagnuolo, NA Digital Security & Risk, Stanton Chase

Strategic Partners for the 2020 HMG Live! New York CISO Executive Leadership Summit include Awake Security, Darktrace, Duo Security, Forescout Technologies, Obsidian Security, Okta, Tanium, Tessian and Zoom.

HMG Strategy will host its 2020 HMG Live! Philadelphia CIO Executive Leadership Summit on November 5th. Prominent technology leaders speaking at this event will include:

Aileen Alexander, Senior Client Partner, Co-Leader Global Cybersecurity Practice, Korn Ferry

Senior Client Partner, Co-Leader Global Cybersecurity Practice, Korn Ferry Snehal Antani, Co-Founder, CEO, Horizon3.ai

Co-Founder, CEO, Horizon3.ai Lawrence Bilker, EVP, CIO, Pyramid Healthcare

EVP, CIO, Pyramid Healthcare Marcus Fowler, Director of Strategic Threat, Darktrace

Director of Strategic Threat, Darktrace Hugo Fueglein, Managing Director, CIO/IT Practice, Diversified Search

Managing Director, CIO/IT Practice, Diversified Search Meredith Harper, VP, CISO, Eli Lilly and Company

VP, CISO, Eli Lilly and Company John Hodge, Managing Partner for the Americas, Miramar Global Executive Search LLC

Managing Partner for the Americas, Miramar Global Executive Search LLC Monti Knode, Director of Customer Success, Horizon3.ai

Director of Customer Success, Horizon3.ai Craig Mackereth, GVP, Global Service Delivery, Support, Rimini Street

GVP, Global Service Delivery, Support, Rimini Street JJ Markee, CISO, Baxter International

CISO, Baxter International David Politis, Founder, CEO, BetterCloud

Founder, CEO, BetterCloud John Rossman, Managing Partner, Rossman Partners

Managing Partner, Rossman Partners Michael Vennera, CIO, Independence Blue Cross

CIO, Independence Blue Cross Jennifer Wesson Greenman, CIO, Cancer Treatment Centers of America Global

CIO, Cancer Treatment Centers of America Global Laura Whitt-Winyard, Global CISO, DLL Group



Strategic Partners for the 2020 HMG Live! Philadelphia CIO Executive Leadership Summit include BetterCloud, Darktrace, Ivanti, RingCentral, Okta, Rimini Street, and SIM Philadelphia.

HMG Strategy has also received exceptional interest in its webinars through the strength of the 400,000+ technology executives in its community and the quality of the content it delivers. HMG Strategy has scheduled multiple 30-to-60-minute webinars over the next two months with an arsenal of innovative technology companies such as Citrix, Darktrace, HCL Technologies, Ivanti, Moveworks, Okta, OutSystems, PagerDuty, RangeForce, RingCentral, UiPath, Zoom and Zscaler.

HMG Strategy will be hosting its next webinar with Okta on November 11 at 1 p.m. ET, entitled ‘Automation in the New Normal: Rapid On/Offboarding of Workers -Anywhere and On Any Device.' This event, which will feature Gurinder Bhatti, Senior Solutions Engineer at Okta, and Tom Hoffman, Senior Research Director at HMG Strategy, will focus on the benefits of automating onboarding and offboarding, and how Okta Lifecycle Management can help streamline many of the manual processes that your organization likely has in place today.

Connecting Enterprise Technology Buyers with the Right Vendors

In the absence of large, national conferences or trade shows, CIOs and technology executives are seeking new ways to connect with their peers and find new business partners to help them drive innovation that can enable their companies to survive and grow.

Meanwhile, sales and marketing professionals at enterprise technology companies are looking for successful ways to engage with senior technology leaders and target accounts. HMG Strategy has harmonized these interests by creating the HMG Marketplace.

HMG Strategy's high-powered Marketplace transforms the time-consuming request-for-information (RFI) process for CIOs and other technology buyers. Now, technology buyers can indicate the types of technologies and services they're currently interested in and be matched with a prospective provider to make the connection.

"The HMG Marketplace essentially serves as a reference center to connect the right technology buyers with the right technology providers at the right time," said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. "By filling out a short needs assessment survey, CIO, CTOs and other technology executives are connected with executive leaders and subject matter experts from technology companies to have focused, relevant discussions."

Charter members that are actively participating in the HMG Marketplace include Appian, Aryaka, Awake Security, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Ivanti, Obsidian Security, PagerDuty, Sonatype, Tanium and Tessian.

"It's challenging for all of us that we can't all be together at these events," says Nicole Eagan, Chief Strategy & AI Officer at Darktrace . "But the next best thing is being able to connect through the Marketplace. We're committed that you won't be meeting with a salesperson – you'll be meeting with myself and the Darktrace executive team. You've got CIOs and CISOs who will attend these meetings and we would love the opportunity to catch up and strategize together."



How it Works

After attending an HMG Strategy Executive Leadership Summit, an attendee is redirected to the HMG Marketplace , where they are prompted to fill out a short needs analysis survey to indicate their current technology needs. From there, an HMG Strategy customer relationship specialist evaluates the survey information and schedules a meeting between the technology buyer and the most suitable technology partner in the Marketplace based on the buyer's interests.

While in the Marketplace, the technology buyer is presented with a menu of options to choose from, including an option to view customer testimonials for that vendor and the business problem that was addressed. Sponsor partners receive highly qualified leads because of the strength of relationships inherent in the HMG network combined with the specific technology or service interest indicated by the buyer.

The HMG Marketplace offers multiple benefits to both technology buyers and vendors:

Precision matching of buyer needs with vendor capabilities

Accelerates the sales process for both buyers and sellers - Buyers and sellers quickly identify one another through the needs analysis process and associated reference materials

- Buyers and sellers quickly identify one another through the needs analysis process and associated reference materials Ensures Quality Discussions – CIOs, CTOs, CISOs and other technology buyers are qualified based on their true interest and by a set of characteristics (size, industry, types of technology/service interests, spend parameters, etc.). Buyers are paired with technology suppliers based on their domains and areas of expertise to avoid wasting time

– CIOs, CTOs, CISOs and other technology buyers are qualified based on their true interest and by a set of characteristics (size, industry, types of technology/service interests, spend parameters, etc.). Buyers are paired with technology suppliers based on their domains and areas of expertise to avoid wasting time Drives Higher Conversion and Close Rates for Providers –The HMG Marketplace accelerates high-quality deal flow in challenging times and enables technology providers to lower their customer acquisition costs

To learn more about the HMG Marketplace and explore the digital assets that are available there, click here .

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. Our regional and virtual CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven research from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent. The HMG Strategy global network consists of over 400,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

