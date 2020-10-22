CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. ("CapStar") (NASDAQ:CSTR) today reported third quarter net income of $7.5 million and pre-tax pre-provision income of $11.7 million. Diluted earnings per share were $0.34, a decrease of $0.01 from the third quarter of 2019. Return on average assets and return on average equity for the third quarter of 2020 was 0.98% and 9.26%, respectively.



Excluding merger-related charges of $2.5 million, diluted operating(1) earnings per share were $0.43, an increase of $0.07 from the third quarter of 2019. On an operating basis, return on average assets was 1.22% and return on average tangible common equity was 13.76%. Net income and operating earnings for the quarter include a loss on previously terminated interest rate swaps of $1.9 million which will improve earnings through mid-2023 by approximately $700,000 per year, gain on sale of $394,000 for two dormant branches acquired in the Athens Federal acquisition, and provision for loan losses of $2.1 million.

"I am extremely proud of our team and continued accomplishments during what has been an unexpected and challenging year," said Timothy K. Schools, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Through a difficult economic and interest rate environment, we have remained focused on taking care of our customers, practicing sound risk management, and producing strong pre-tax pre-provision income, while continuing to invest in growth. This quarter, our operating pre-tax pre-provision income to assets, excluding the swap related expense and branch gain on sale, rose to 2.06%. This is the result of record mortgage banking revenue as well as improvements within the overall bank. Importantly, we have made significant investments in growth with our Knoxville expansion, hiring of additional Middle Tennessee Relationship Managers, and our FCB acquisition. Each of these present a substantial opportunity and have begun to capitalize on our non-customer PPP relationships."

"While the economic and political outlook remain uncertain, we are observing stabilization and a gradual increase in economic activity. Our credit quality remains strong as a result of sound underwriting, proactive portfolio management, and the benefits of economic stimulus. As anticipated, we have seen an increase in our criticized loans due to the pandemic. However, past dues remain stable and loan deferrals are now in place for only about 40 customers totaling 4.7% of total loans held for investment. It has been inspiring to observe the commitment our employees have to serving our customers, communities, and shareholders during this challenging time. Our team is energized and excited to build on the momentum we have put into place over the past year."

Profitability



Operating annualized pre-tax pre-provision income to average assets for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was 1.86% compared to 1.70% for the same period in 2019.

Operating annualized return on average assets for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was 1.22% compared to 1.31% for the same period in 2019.

Operating annualized return on average tangible equity for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was 13.76% compared to 11.83% for the same period in 2019.

Adjusted for the terminated interest rate swaps, net interest margin was 2.98% compared to 3.66% for the same period in 2019. Increased cash due to significant deposit growth since March 31, 2020 negatively impacted net interest margin by 42 bps.

The operating efficiency ratio for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was 58.59% compared to 64.08% for the same period in 2019.



Growth



Pre-tax pre-provision earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 increased 39.3% to $11.7 million, compared to $8.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Deposit growth for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, was $80.6 million or 12.8% annualized, subsequent to the FCB acquisition.

Loan growth for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, was $17.5 million or 3.7% annualized, subsequent to the FCB acquisition.

Tangible book value per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 increased 6.2% to $12.92, compared to $12.17 for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Soundness



The total risk-based capital ratio was 15.96% at September 30, 2020 compared to 13.46% at September 30, 2019.

The allowance for loan losses plus the fair value mark on acquired loans to total loans, less PPP loans, was 1.61%.

Non-performing assets to total loans and OREO were 0.16% at September 30, 2020 compared to 0.19% at September 30, 2019.

Annualized net charge offs to average loans were (0.00)% for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to (0.01)% for the same period in 2019.

(1) Operating measures exclude merger-related expenses unrelated to CapStar's normal operations. For a discussion and reconciliation of the Non-GAAP operating measures that exclude merger-related costs unrelated to CapStar's normal operations, see the section titled "Non-GAAP Disclaimer" and the Non-GAAP financial measures section of the financial statements.

Dividend

On October 22, 2020, the board of directors of CapStar approved a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per common share that will be paid on November 25, 2020 to shareholders of record of CapStar's common stock as of the close of business on November 11, 2020.

About CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank, a Tennessee-chartered state bank. CapStar Bank is a commercial bank that seeks to establish and maintain comprehensive relationships with its clients by delivering customized and creative banking solutions and superior client service. As of September 30, 2020, on a consolidated basis, CapStar had total assets of $3.02 billion, total loans of $1.91 billion, total deposits of $2.62 billion, and shareholders' equity of $333.9 million. Visit www.capstarbank.com for more information.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

This release includes financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). This financial information includes certain operating performance measures, which exclude merger-related and other charges that are not considered part of recurring operations. Such measures include: "Efficiency ratio – operating," "Expenses – operating," "Earnings per share – operating," "Diluted earnings per share – operating," "Tangible book value per share," "Return on common equity – operating," "Return on tangible common equity – operating," "Return on assets – operating," and "Tangible common equity to tangible assets."

Management has included these non-GAAP measures because it believes these measures may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating CapStar's underlying performance trends. Further, management uses these measures in managing and evaluating CapStar's business and intends to refer to them in discussions about our operations and performance. Operating performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. To the extent applicable, reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the ‘Non-GAAP Reconciliation Tables' included in the exhibits to this presentation.

CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data)

Third quarter 2020 Earnings Release Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 22,796 $ 21,005 $ 61,620 $ 62,596 Securities: Taxable 1,193 1,028 3,465 3,540 Tax-exempt 343 354 975 1,093 Federal funds sold — 1 — 26 Restricted equity securities 139 183 421 584 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 171 645 640 1,502 Total interest income 24,642 23,216 67,121 69,341 Interest expense: Interest-bearing deposits 640 2,102 3,371 5,523 Savings and money market accounts 2,537 1,944 4,819 5,445 Time deposits 1,299 1,887 4,197 5,917 Federal funds purchased — — — 4 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase — — — 5 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 116 127 348 1,281 Subordinated notes 394 — 394 — Total interest expense 4,986 6,060 13,129 18,175 Net interest income 19,656 17,156 53,992 51,166 Provision for loan losses 2,119 (125 ) 11,295 761 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 17,537 17,281 42,697 50,405 Noninterest income: Treasury management and other deposit service charges 1,064 788 2,531 2,399 Net gain (loss) on sale of securities 34 — 74 (108 ) Tri-Net fees 668 847 2,528 2,511 Mortgage banking income 9,686 2,679 19,063 7,151 Wealth management fees 382 379 1,162 1,018 Interchange and debit card transaction fees 936 754 2,389 2,323 Other noninterest income 2,034 1,341 3,753 3,261 Total noninterest income 14,804 6,788 31,500 18,555 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 12,949 9,229 33,256 26,224 Data processing and software 2,353 1,790 6,317 5,126 Professional fees 638 528 1,854 1,571 Occupancy 999 858 2,615 2,550 Equipment 864 1,012 2,295 2,890 Regulatory fees 397 18 893 564 Merger related expenses 2,548 187 3,286 2,491 Amortization of intangibles 539 408 1,300 1,258 Other operating 1,452 1,501 4,067 4,054 Total noninterest expense 22,739 15,531 55,883 46,728 Income before income taxes 9,602 8,538 18,314 22,232 Income tax expense 2,115 2,072 3,299 5,231 Net income $ 7,487 $ 6,466 $ 15,015 $ 17,001 Per share information: Basic net income per share of common stock $ 0.34 $ 0.36 $ 0.77 $ 0.96 Diluted net income per share of common stock $ 0.34 $ 0.35 $ 0.77 $ 0.91 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 21,948,579 17,741,778 19,558,281 17,729,518 Diluted 21,960,490 18,532,479 19,583,448 18,670,280

This information is preliminary and based on CapStar data available at the time of this earnings release.



CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Selected Quarterly Financial Data (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data)

Third quarter 2020 Earnings Release Five Quarter Comparison 9/30/20 6/30/20 3/31/20 12/31/19 9/30/19 Income Statement Data: Net interest income $ 19,656 $ 17,675 $ 16,661 $ 16,581 $ 17,156 Provision for loan losses 2,119 1,624 7,553 — (125 ) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 17,537 16,051 9,108 16,581 17,281 Treasury management and other deposit service charges 1,064 691 775 736 788 Net gain on sale of securities 34 13 27 9 — Tri-Net fees 668 1,260 599 274 847 Mortgage banking income 9,686 7,123 2,253 2,316 2,679 Wealth management fees 382 374 407 407 379 Interchange and debit card transaction fees 936 729 724 928 754 Other noninterest income 2,034 633 1,089 1,049 1,341 Total noninterest income 14,804 10,823 5,874 5,719 6,788 Salaries and employee benefits 12,949 12,305 8,002 9,318 9,229 Data processing and software 2,353 2,100 1,864 1,835 1,790 Professional fees 638 581 636 531 528 Occupancy 999 797 820 795 858 Equipment 864 680 751 834 1,012 Regulatory fees 397 333 163 28 18 Merger related expenses 2,548 448 290 163 187 Amortization of intangibles 539 375 386 397 408 Other operating 1,452 1,315 1,299 1,365 1,501 Total noninterest expense 22,739 18,934 14,211 15,266 15,531 Net income before income tax expense 9,602 7,940 771 7,034 8,538 Income tax (benefit) expense 2,115 1,759 (575 ) 1,613 2,072 Net income $ 7,487 $ 6,181 $ 1,346 $ 5,421 $ 6,466 Weighted average shares - basic 21,948,579 18,307,083 18,392,913 18,350,994 17,741,778 Weighted average shares - diluted 21,960,490 18,320,006 18,443,725 18,443,916 18,532,479 Net income per share, basic $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 0.07 $ 0.30 $ 0.36 Net income per share, diluted 0.34 0.34 0.07 0.29 0.35 Balance Sheet Data (at period end): Cash and cash equivalents $ 455,925 $ 368,820 $ 91,450 $ 101,269 $ 154,021 Securities available-for-sale 308,337 223,034 219,213 213,129 203,500 Securities held-to-maturity 2,413 2,699 3,306 3,313 3,319 Loans held for sale 198,603 129,807 186,937 168,222 129,613 Total loans 1,906,603 1,592,725 1,446,835 1,420,102 1,411,768 Allowance for loan losses (23,167 ) (21,035 ) (20,114 ) (12,604 ) (12,828 ) Total assets 3,024,348 2,445,172 2,072,585 2,037,201 2,033,911 Non-interest-bearing deposits 716,707 546,974 442,789 312,096 352,266 Interest-bearing deposits 1,900,835 1,548,591 1,320,920 1,417,355 1,379,497 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings 39,418 39,464 10,000 10,000 10,000 Total liabilities 2,690,453 2,163,222 1,796,795 1,764,155 1,765,829 Shareholders' equity $ 333,895 $ 281,950 $ 275,790 $ 273,046 $ 268,082 Total shares of common stock outstanding 21,947,805 18,302,188 18,307,802 18,361,922 18,343,403 Book value per share of common stock $ 15.21 $ 15.41 $ 15.06 $ 14.87 $ 14.61 Tangible book value per share of common stock* 12.92 13.02 12.66 12.45 12.17 Market value per share of common stock $ 9.81 $ 12.00 $ 9.89 $ 16.65 $ 16.58 Capital ratios: Total risk based capital 15.96 % 16.76 % 13.68 % 13.45 % 13.46 % Tier 1 risk based capital 13.39 % 13.76 % 12.56 % 12.73 % 12.71 % Common equity tier 1 capital 13.39 % 13.76 % 12.56 % 12.73 % 12.71 % Leverage 9.23 % 10.08 % 11.23 % 11.37 % 11.24 %

_____________________

*This metric is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Non-GAAP disclaimer in this earnings release and below for discussion and reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

This information is preliminary and based on CapStar data available at the time of this earnings release.

CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Selected Quarterly Financial Data (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data)

Third quarter 2020 Earnings Release Five Quarter Comparison 9/30/20 6/30/20 3/31/20 12/31/19 9/30/19 Average Balance Sheet Data: Cash and cash equivalents $ 526,409 $ 257,709 $ 114,272 $ 115,100 $ 129,114 Investment securities 323,689 238,762 226,537 225,265 211,460 Loans held for sale 156,123 176,193 180,401 140,731 101,835 Loans 1,906,449 1,560,626 1,421,256 1,431,027 1,445,755 Assets 3,043,847 2,350,021 2,059,306 2,030,231 2,005,950 Interest bearing deposits 1,957,259 1,519,877 1,411,666 1,388,496 1,370,988 Deposits 2,648,465 2,031,924 1,735,635 1,711,021 1,704,873 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings 39,431 10,966 20,989 22,391 12,174 Liabilities 2,722,341 2,068,408 1,780,756 1,758,663 1,739,509 Shareholders' equity 321,506 281,614 278,550 271,568 266,441 Performance Ratios: Annualized return on average assets 0.98 % 1.06 % 0.26 % 1.06 % 1.28 % Annualized return on average equity 9.26 % 8.83 % 1.94 % 7.92 % 9.63 % Net interest margin (1) 2.72 % 3.23 % 3.50 % 3.49 % 3.66 % Annualized Noninterest income to average assets 1.93 % 1.85 % 1.15 % 1.12 % 1.34 % Efficiency ratio 65.99 % 66.44 % 63.06 % 68.46 % 64.87 % Loans by Type (at period end): Commercial and industrial $ 648,018 $ 621,541 $ 447,311 $ 394,408 $ 382,816 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 164,336 147,682 166,652 172,456 169,370 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 480,106 408,402 378,170 387,443 407,378 Construction and development 176,751 117,830 141,087 143,111 132,222 Consumer real estate 350,238 238,696 248,243 256,097 254,736 Consumer 42,104 27,542 27,739 28,426 29,059 Other 45,050 31,032 37,633 38,161 36,187 Asset Quality Data: Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.22 % 1.32 % 1.39 % 0.89 % 0.91 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 787 % 705 % 550 % 861 % 754 % Nonaccrual loans $ 2,945 $ 2,982 $ 3,658 $ 1,464 $ 1,701 Troubled debt restructurings 1,886 1,228 1,306 2,717 2,725 Loans - over 89 days past due and accruing 541 639 399 38 551 Total non-performing loans 2,945 2,982 3,658 1,464 1,701 OREO and repossessed assets 171 147 147 1,044 914 Total non-performing assets 3,116 3,129 3,805 2,508 2,615 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.15 % 0.19 % 0.25 % 0.10 % 0.12 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.10 % 0.13 % 0.18 % 0.12 % 0.13 % Non-performing assets to total loans and OREO 0.16 % 0.20 % 0.26 % 0.18 % 0.19 % Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (0.00 )% 0.18 % 0.01 % 0.06 % (0.01 )% Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ (13 ) $ 703 $ 43 $ 224 $ (50 ) Interest Rates and Yields: Loans 4.47 % 4.50 % 5.10 % 5.24 % 5.48 % Securities (1) 2.18 % 2.73 % 3.04 % 3.00 % 3.14 % Total interest-earning assets (1) 3.41 % 3.78 % 4.56 % 4.67 % 4.95 % Deposits 0.67 % 0.59 % 1.14 % 1.27 % 1.38 % Borrowings and repurchase agreements 5.14 % 3.16 % 2.77 % 2.88 % 4.12 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.99 % 0.81 % 1.43 % 1.58 % 1.74 % Other Information: Full-time equivalent employees 403 286 288 289 290

_____________________

This information is preliminary and based on CapStar data available at the time of this earnings release.

(1) Net Interest Margin, Securities yields, and Total interest-earning asset yields are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis.





CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Analysis of Interest Income and Expense, Rates and Yields (unaudited) (dollars in thousands)

Third quarter 2020 Earnings Release For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate Interest-Earning Assets Loans (1) $ 1,906,449 $ 21,398 4.47 % $ 1,445,755 $ 19,955 5.48 % Loans held for sale 156,123 1,398 3.56 % 101,835 1,050 4.09 % Securities: Taxable investment securities (2) 271,838 1,332 1.96 % 160,528 1,211 3.02 % Investment securities exempt from

federal income tax (3) 51,851 343 3.35 % 50,932 354 3.52 % Total securities 323,689 1,675 2.18 % 211,460 1,565 3.14 % Cash balances in other banks 499,770 171 0.14 % 110,690 645 2.31 % Funds sold — — — 144 1 3.46 % Total interest-earning assets 2,886,031 24,642 3.41 % 1,869,884 23,216 4.95 % Noninterest-earning assets 157,816 136,066 Total assets $ 3,043,847 $ 2,005,950 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 840,926 640 0.30 % $ 527,759 2,102 1.58 % Savings and money market deposits 610,942 2,537 1.65 % 494,183 1,944 1.56 % Time deposits 505,391 1,299 1.02 % 349,046 1,887 2.14 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,957,259 4,476 0.91 % 1,370,988 5,933 1.72 % Borrowings and repurchase agreements 39,431 510 5.14 % 12,174 127 4.12 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,996,690 4,986 0.99 % 1,383,162 6,060 1.74 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 691,205 333,885 Total funding sources 2,687,895 1,717,047 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 34,446 22,462 Shareholders' equity 321,506 266,441 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,043,847 $ 2,005,950 Net interest spread (4) 2.42 % 3.21 % Net interest income/margin (5) $ 19,656 2.72 % $ 17,156 3.66 %

_____________________

(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. Interest income on loans includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs.

(2) Taxable investment securities include restricted equity securities.

(3) Yields on tax exempt securities, total securities, and total interest-earning assets are shown on a tax equivalent basis.

(4) Net interest spread is the average yield on total average interest-earning assets minus the average rate on total average interest-bearing liabilities.

(5) Net interest margin is annualized net interest income calculated on a tax equivalent basis divided by total average interest-earning assets for the period.

This information is preliminary and based on CapStar data available at the time of this earnings release.

CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) (dollars in thousands except share data)

Third quarter 2020 Earnings Release Three Months Ended September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 Operating net income: Net income $ 7,487 $ 6,181 $ 1,346 $ 5,421 $ 6,466 Add: merger related expenses 2,548 448 290 163 187 Less: income tax impact of merger related expenses (666 ) (117 ) (76 ) (43 ) (49 ) Operating net income $ 9,369 $ 6,512 $ 1,560 $ 5,541 $ 6,604 Operating diluted net income per share of common stock: Operating net income $ 9,369 $ 6,512 $ 1,560 $ 5,541 $ 6,604 Weighted average shares - diluted 21,960,490 18,320,006 18,443,725 18,443,916 18,532,479 Operating diluted net income per share of common stock $ 0.43 $ 0.36 $ 0.08 $ 0.30 $ 0.36 Operating annualized return on average assets: Operating net income $ 9,369 $ 6,512 $ 1,560 $ 5,541 $ 6,604 Average assets 3,043,847 2,350,021 2,059,306 2,030,231 2,005,950 Operating annualized return on average assets 1.22 % 1.11 % 0.30 % 1.08 % 1.31 % Operating annualized return on average tangible equity: Average total shareholders' equity $ 321,506 $ 281,614 $ 278,550 $ 271,568 $ 266,441 Less: average intangible assets (50,577 ) (43,871 ) (44,253 ) (44,646 ) (45,050 ) Average tangible equity 270,929 237,743 234,297 226,922 221,391 Operating net income $ 9,369 $ 6,512 $ 1,560 $ 5,541 $ 6,604 Operating annualized return on average tangible equity 13.76 % 11.02 % 2.68 % 9.69 % 11.83 % Operating efficiency ratio: Total noninterest expense $ 22,739 $ 18,934 $ 14,211 $ 15,266 $ 15,531 Less: merger related expenses (2,548 ) (448 ) (290 ) (163 ) (187 ) Total operating noninterest expense 20,191 18,486 13,921 15,103 15,344 Net interest income 19,656 17,675 16,661 16,581 17,156 Total noninterest income 14,804 10,823 5,874 5,719 6,788 Total revenues $ 34,460 $ 28,498 $ 22,535 $ 22,300 $ 23,944 Operating efficiency ratio: 58.59 % 64.87 % 61.78 % 67.73 % 64.08 % Operating annualized pre-tax pre-provision income to average assets: Income before income taxes $ 9,602 $ 7,940 $ 771 $ 7,034 $ 8,538 Add: merger related expenses 2,548 448 290 163 187 Add: provision for loan losses 2,119 1,624 7,553 — (125 ) Operating pre-tax pre-provision income 14,269 10,012 8,614 7,197 8,600 Average assets $ 3,043,847 $ 2,350,021 $ 2,059,306 $ 2,030,231 $ 2,005,950 Operating annualized pre-tax pre-provision income to average assets: 1.86 % 1.71 % 1.68 % 1.41 % 1.70 % September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 Tangible Equity: Total shareholders' equity $ 333,895 $ 281,950 $ 275,790 $ 273,046 $ 268,082 Less: intangible assets (50,222 ) (43,633 ) (44,008 ) (44,393 ) (44,790 ) Tangible equity $ 283,673 $ 238,317 $ 231,782 $ 228,653 $ 223,292 Tangible Common Equity: Tangible equity $ 283,673 $ 238,317 $ 231,782 $ 228,653 $ 223,292 Less: preferred equity — — — — — Tangible common equity $ 283,673 $ 238,317 $ 231,782 $ 228,653 $ 223,292 Tangible Book Value per Share of Common Stock: Tangible common equity $ 283,673 $ 238,317 $ 231,782 $ 228,653 $ 223,292 Total shares of common stock outstanding 21,947,805 18,302,188 18,307,802 18,361,922 18,343,403 Tangible book value per share of common stock $ 12.92 $ 13.02 $ 12.66 $ 12.45 $ 12.17





CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) (dollars in thousands except share data)

Third quarter 2020 Earnings Release Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Operating net income: Net income $ 15,015 $ 17,001 Add: merger related expenses 3,286 2,491 Less: income tax impact of merger related expenses (859 ) (651 ) Operating net income $ 17,442 $ 18,841 Operating diluted net income per share of common stock: Operating net income $ 17,442 $ 18,841 Weighted average shares - diluted 19,583,448 18,670,280 Operating diluted net income per share of common stock $ 0.89 $ 1.01 Operating annualized return on average assets: Operating net income $ 17,442 $ 18,841 Average assets $ 2,486,433 $ 1,999,609 Operating annualized return on average assets 0.94 % 1.26 % Operating annualized return on average tangible equity: Average total shareholders' equity $ 293,990 $ 261,615 Less: average intangible assets (46,249 ) (45,462 ) Average tangible equity 247,741 216,153 Operating net income $ 17,442 $ 18,841 Operating annualized return on average tangible equity 9.40 % 11.65 % Operating efficiency ratio: Total noninterest expense $ 55,883 $ 46,728 Less: merger related expenses (3,286 ) (2,491 ) Total operating noninterest expense 52,597 44,237 Net interest income 53,992 51,166 Total noninterest income 31,500 18,555 Total revenues $ 85,492 $ 69,721 Operating efficiency ratio: 61.52 % 63.45 %

