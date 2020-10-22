FULL-SERVICE ADVERTISING AGENCY TWO BY FOUR APPOINTS ANNIE TSIKRETSIS VICE PRESIDENT

Chicago, Ill., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two by Four, an advertising & design agency headquartered in Chicago, announced today the promotion of Annie Tsikretsis to Vice President. As Vice President, Tsikretsis will take on additional business management responsibilities while continuing her role as Director of Production.

"Annie has been a vital part of Two by Four's success since she joined the agency," said Adam Von Ohlen, Executive Vice President and Executive Creative Director at Two by Four. "Her ability to maintain impeccable production quality, nimbly manage our client's production budgets, and to lead with expert level confidence across every medium makes her an invaluable asset to our clients. I am excited for where she will take us next."

Tsikretsis joined Two by Four as Director of Production in 2015. Since then, she has grown the agency's production revenue as well as added in-house editing, greatly expanded digital capabilities and seen her department grow three-fold. Prior to Two by Four, Annie had long stints at Gutenberg Net and DDB Chicago, where she started as an intern. Throughout her career, Annie has worked with major brands like Wrangler, AZEK Building Products, Bradley, Zebra, Snap-On, Anheuser-Busch and McDonalds.

"Working with such a creative and collaborative team at Two by Four over the last five years has been a great experience," said Tsikretsis. "I am grateful for this new role and to have the opportunity to continue to help our clients create more outstanding work."

Founded in 1998, Two by Four's work always leaves a lasting impression for brands like Wrangler, TimberTech, NCAA, Ubisoft, Dupont, Duke University and Getty Museum.

