CHICAGO ADVERTISING AGENCY TWO BY FOUR APPOINTS JESSICA ROMANIUK VICE PRESIDENT

Chicago, Ill., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two by Four, an advertising & design agency headquartered in Chicago, announced today the promotion of Jessica Romaniuk to Vice President. As Vice President, Romaniuk will take on additional business management responsibilities while continuing her role as Director of Media, Public Relations and Social Media.

"Jessica has been an incredible asset to Two by Four since joining the agency almost three years ago," said Ken Pasternak, President and Chief Strategy Officer at Two by Four. "Her tenacity and business acumen have helped her expand the media department's capabilities as well as building our Public Relations and Social Media departments. Her work also goes beyond leading her departments—she truly understands and cares about the agency's business as a whole and contributing to our growth. We are excited to see what she does next."

Romaniuk joined Two by Four in 2018. Since joining the agency, Jessica has successfully grown the Media, Public Relations and Social Media departments to YOY double digit growth each year. She routinely uses creativity and data to advantageously leverage brand and product communications for major clients such as TimberTech, Johns Hopkins Medicine, The American Osteopathic Association, Supercuts, Shedd Aquarium and Brookfield Zoo. Prior to joining Two by Four, Jessica led the Shopper Marketing Media division at Upshot working with major brands like Johnson & Johnson, Starbucks, and Procter & Gamble.

"I am very grateful to work for an agency that has an overabundance of creativity and passion," said Romaniuk. "I look forward to continuing to expand the media department and helping Two by Four and our clients grow way beyond 2020."

Founded in 1998, Two by Four's work always leaves a lasting impression for brands like Wrangler, TimberTech, NCAA, Ubisoft, Dupont, Duke University and Getty Museum.

###

About Two by Four

Two by Four has offices in Chicago, San Francisco and soon, Nashville. Core services include brand strategy, advertising, design, corporate identity, naming, interactive, promotions, experiential, internal marketing, public relations, research, media, direct response and social media content creation, curation and community management. For more information about Two by Four please visit twoxfour.com , become a fan of our Facebook page, follow us on Twitter or just bring us donuts.

Attachment

Tyler Rabel Two by Four 312-445-4728 trabel@twoxfour.com