Progyny, Inc. Announces Details for Its Third Quarter Results Report

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY), a leading benefits management company specializing in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States, will report its financial results for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2020 after the close of the market on Thursday, November 5, 2020.



The company will host a conference call at 4:45 P.M. Eastern Time (1:45 P.M. Pacific Time) and issue a press release regarding its financial results prior to the start of the call.

Interested participants in the United States may access the conference call by dialing 1.866.825.7331 and using the passcode 265484. International participants may access the call by dialing 1.973.413.6106 and using the same passcode.

An audio replay of the call will be available through Thursday, November 12, 2020 and may be accessed by dialing 1.800.332.6854 (U.S. participants) or 1.973.528.0005 (international participants) with the passcode 265484.

A live webcast and archive of the call will be available from the Events and Presentations section of the Company's website at http://investors.progyny.com.

