Speakers Include NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Co-Chair Bill Gates, Carly Fiorina Enterprises Chairman Carly Fiorina, National Basketball Players Association President Chris Paul, Best Buy CEO Corie Barry, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon, Host and Former NFL Linebacker Emmanuel Acho, Fmr. White House National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn, Rock The Bells Founder & CEO LL COOL J, Citigroup CEO Michael Corbat and Many More



Watch a Clip from Bill Gates HERE

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yahoo Finance announced the final lineup of guest speakers for its "All Markets Summit: Road to Recovery" global livestream event, taking place on Monday, October 26th at 9AM ET. The leading business news brand is bringing its signature annual conference to the virtual stage featuring an impressive lineup of over 30 business leaders, policy makers, investing legends, influencers, sports and entertainment stars.

As one of the last major events heading into the pivotal 2020 presidential election, Yahoo Finance's All Markets Summit will give audiences the opportunity to hear about timely and significant issues from leading figures across industries including NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Co-Chair Bill Gates, Carly Fiorina Enterprises Chairman Carly Fiorina, National Basketball Players Association President Chris Paul, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon, ‘Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man' Host and former NFL Linebacker Emmanuel Acho, Fmr. White House National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn, Rock The Bells Founder & CEO LL COOL J, Citigroup CEO Michael Corbat, and many more.

Led by Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer and Yahoo Finance's on-air anchors, speaker sessions will explore the latest on economic recovery, the coronavirus and search for a vaccine, issues on diversity and inclusion, and many other critical topics during a time of profound economic, social and generational change.

The 2020 All Markets Summit is sponsored by the International WELL Building Institute, and in partnership with Edward Jones and Nasdaq, and will be hosted live from the Nasdaq in Times Square. This year's conference is set to be Yahoo Finance's largest virtual event since the remotely hosted Berkshire Hathaway Shareholders Meeting in May, which resulted in the most-watched livestream ever for the annual meeting with 5.5 million views.

Visit YahooFinanceAMS.com to watch the entire conference, for more information, and for the full agenda as well as list of guest speakers, including:

Adena Friedman , Nasdaq CEO

, Nasdaq CEO Anne Walsh , Guggenheim CIO of Fixed Income

, Guggenheim CIO of Fixed Income Asahi Pompey , Goldman Sachs Foundation President

, Goldman Sachs Foundation President Beth Ford , Land O'Lakes CEO

, Land O'Lakes CEO Bill Du dley , Former New York Fed President

, Former New York Fed President Bill Gates, Co-Chair, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Co-Chair, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Carly Fiorina , Carly Fiorina Enterprises

, Carly Fiorina Enterprises Chris Nassetta , Hilton CEO

, Hilton CEO Chris Paul , National Basketball Players Association Pres., Oklahoma City Thunder PG

, National Basketball Players Association Pres., Oklahoma City Thunder PG Corie Barry , Best Buy CEO

, Best Buy CEO Dany Garcia , XFL Co-Owner, The Garcia Companies CEO

, XFL Co-Owner, The Garcia Companies CEO David Rubenstein , Carlyle Group Co-founder

, Carlyle Group Co-founder Doug McMillon , Walmart CEO

, Walmart CEO Dr. Anthony Fauci , National Institute Allergy & Infectious Diseases Director

, National Institute Allergy & Infectious Diseases Director Ed Bastian , Delta Air Lines CEO

, Delta Air Lines CEO Ellie Rubenstein , Manna Tree Co-founder and CEO

, Manna Tree Co-founder and CEO Emmanuel Acho , Fox Sports analyst, ‘Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man' Host

, Fox Sports analyst, ‘Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man' Host Gary Cohn, Fmr. White House National Economic Council Director

Fmr. White House National Economic Council Director Gary Vaynerchuk , VaynerMedia CEO

, VaynerMedia CEO Glenn Fogel , Booking Holdings CEO

, Booking Holdings CEO Glenn Hutchins , North Island Chairman, Co-founder Silver Lake Partners

, North Island Chairman, Co-founder Silver Lake Partners Hans Vestberg , Verizon CEO

, Verizon CEO James Hutchins , North Island Ventures Co-founder

, North Island Ventures Co-founder LL COOL J , ‘Rock The Bells' Founder & CEO

, ‘Rock The Bells' Founder & CEO Michael Corbat , Citigroup CEO

, Citigroup CEO Nela Richardson , Edward Jones Principal, and Investment Strategist

, Edward Jones Principal, and Investment Strategist Paul Scialla , Delos Founder & CEO, International WELL Building Institute Founder

, Delos Founder & CEO, International WELL Building Institute Founder R ay Dalio , Bridgewater Associates Founder

, Bridgewater Associates Founder Rob Falzon , Prudential Vice Chairman

, Prudential Vice Chairman Shantanu Narayen , Adobe CEO

, Adobe CEO Wes Moore, Robin Hood Foundation CEO



Be part of the conversation on social using the #YahooAMS. Audiences can also tune in on the Yahoo Finance App, Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV, Samsung TV+, Roku and on linear broadcast via Fios.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Social Media:

Twitter: @ YahooFinance , Instagram: @ yahoofinance , Facebook: YahooFinance , LinkedIn: Yahoo-Finance , YouTube: YahooFinance



About Yahoo Finance

Yahoo Finance is the leading global source of business and finance news and part of the Verizon Media brand portfolio. Yahoo Finance's expert coverage, content, and daily live programming is available on desktop and mobile web via finance.yahoo.com , as well as the Yahoo Finance app, Android TV, Apple TV, Fire TV, Samsung TV+, Roku and on linear broadcast via Fios.

