Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Presentations for its Endocrinology Rare Disease Clinical Programs at Upcoming Medical Conferences

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND), a biopharmaceutical company that utilizes its innovative TransCon™ technologies to address unmet medical needs, today announced five presentations featuring the company's endocrinology rare disease programs at two upcoming medical conferences: European Calcified Tissue Society (ECTS) 2020, taking place online October 22–24, 2020, and the Pediatric Endocrinology Nursing Society (PENS) national conference, taking place online November 2–5, 2020.



During ECTS, results from the phase 2 PaTH Forward Trial of TransCon PTH in adult hypoparathyroidism (HP) will be presented. During PENS, data from the phase 3 fliGHt Trial of TransCon hGH (lonapegsomatropin) in pediatric growth hormone deficiency (GHD) and from two clinical trials of the auto-injector for lonapegsomatropin. Additionally, the company will present posters highlighting the impact of achondroplasia (ACH) on the quality of life in children and their parents, which will help inform the TransCon CNP program.

"Ascendis Pharma is committed to supporting the endocrinology community, and we are excited to present data across all three of our endocrinology rare disease programs," said Aimee Shu, M.D., Senior Medical Director, Clinical Development at Ascendis Pharma. "The data being presented at this year's ECTS and PENS meetings highlight our portfolio of investigational product candidates and demonstrate important clinical and quality of life outcomes for patients and caregivers, including our first presentation of clinical data on our proprietary auto-injector for lonapegsomatropin."

Presentation Details

ECTS

Poster Presentation Title Date/Time Design and Topline Results of TransCon PTH, a Long-acting Parathyroid Hormone (PTH), Phase 2 Trial in Patients with Hypoparathyroidism Presented on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 4:55–5:00 p.m. (CST) with live Q&A to follow.

PENS 2020

Poster Presentations Title Date/Time Introduction of a Novel GH Auto-Injector for Once-weekly Administration of TransCon hGH (lonapegsomatropin) Posters are available during PENS with live Q&A on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 2:15–2:45 p.m. (ET).











Treatment Experience of Children with Growth Hormone Deficiency in the Phase 3 fliGHt Trial: Switching from Daily Growth Hormone to Once-weekly TransCon hGH (lonapegsomatropin) Pediatric Achondroplasia: Impacts on Children's Functioning and Well-being Experiences of Parents of Children with Achondroplasia: Impacts on Quality of Life

The posters will be available on the Ascendis website under Selected Publications in the Pipeline section: https://ascendispharma.com/product-pipeline/publications/. If you are a healthcare provider who would like more information, please contact: medicalaffairs@ascendispharma.com.

About TransCon™ Technology Platform

TransCon refers to "transient conjugation." The proprietary TransCon platform is an innovative technology to create new therapies that are designed to potentially optimize therapeutic effect, including efficacy, safety and dosing frequency. TransCon molecules have three components: an unmodified parent drug, an inert carrier that protects it, and a linker that temporarily binds the two. When bound, the carrier inactivates and shields the parent drug from clearance. When injected into the body, physiologic conditions (e.g., pH and temperature) initiate the release of the active, unmodified parent drug in a predictable manner. Because the parent drug is unmodified, its original mode of action is expected to be maintained. TransCon technologies can be applied broadly to a protein, peptide or small molecule in multiple therapeutic areas, and can be used systemically or locally.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma is applying its innovative platform technology to build a leading, fully integrated biopharma company focused on making a meaningful difference in patients' lives. Guided by its core values of patients, science and passion, the company utilizes its TransCon™ technologies to create new and potentially best-in-class therapies.

Ascendis Pharma currently has a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development and is advancing oncology as its second therapeutic area of focus. The company continues to expand into additional therapeutic areas to address unmet patient needs.

Ascendis is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with offices in Heidelberg and Berlin, Germany and in Palo Alto and Redwood City, California.

For more information, please visit www.ascendispharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding Ascendis' future operations, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to (i) Ascendis' ability to apply its platform technology to build a leading, fully integrated biopharma company, (ii) Ascendis' product pipeline and expansion into additional therapeutic areas, and (iii) Ascendis' expectations regarding its ability to utilize its TransCon technologies to create new and potentially best-in-class therapies. Ascendis may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions, expectations and projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements that Ascendis makes, including the following: unforeseen safety or efficacy results in its oncology programs, TransCon hGH, TransCon PTH and TransCon CNP or other development programs; unforeseen expenses related to the development and potential commercialization of its oncology programs, TransCon hGH, TransCon PTH and TransCon CNP or other development programs, selling, general and administrative expenses, other research and development expenses and Ascendis' business generally; delays in the development of its oncology programs, TransCon hGH, TransCon PTH and TransCon CNP or other development programs related to manufacturing, regulatory requirements, speed of patient recruitment or other unforeseen delays; dependence on third party manufacturers to supply study drug for planned clinical studies; Ascendis' ability to obtain additional funding, if needed, to support its business activities and the effects on its business of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Ascendis' business in general, see Ascendis' prospectus supplement filed on July 9, 2020 and Ascendis' current and future reports filed with, or submitted to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 3, 2020. Forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future in-licensing, collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures, or investments that Ascendis may enter into or make. Ascendis does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

