Retrophin to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Globe Newswire  
October 21, 2020 4:30pm   Comments
SAN DIEGO, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) today announced it will report third quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, November 5, 2020 after the close of the U.S. financial markets. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results and provide a general business update at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Conference Call Information
   
Date: Thursday, November 5, 2020
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
Dial-in numbers: +1 (855) 219-9219 (U.S.) or +1 (315) 625-6891 (International)
Confirmation code: 7362327
Live webcast: Retrophin.com in the "Events & Presentations" section of the "Investors" page

A replay of the call will be available from 7:30 p.m. ET, November 5, 2020 to 7:30 p.m. ET, November 12, 2020. The replay number is +1 (855) 859-2056 (U.S.) or +1 (404) 537-3406 (International), confirmation code 7362327.

About Retrophin

Retrophin is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in identifying, developing and delivering life-changing therapies to people living with rare disease. The Company's approach centers on its pipeline featuring sparsentan, a product candidate in late-stage development for focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) and IgA nephropathy (IgAN), rare disorders characterized by progressive scarring of the kidney often leading to end-stage renal disease. Research in additional rare diseases is also underway, including partnerships with leaders in patient advocacy and government research to identify potential therapeutics for NGLY1 deficiency and Alagille syndrome, conditions with no approved treatment options. Retrophin's R&D efforts are supported by revenues from the Company's commercial products Chenodal®, Cholbam®, Thiola® and Thiola EC®.

Retrophin.com

Contact:
Chris Cline, CFA
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
888-969-7879
IR@retrophin.com

