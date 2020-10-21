FiscalNote Names Dr. Jean Rogers to Board of Advisors

Washington, DC, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FiscalNote, a global technology and media company, today announces the addition of Dr. Jean Rogers, a leading thinker in the field of Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG), to its Board of Advisors.

"Dr. Rogers' experience as one of the key players in driving sustainable and accountable business practices is truly pioneering," said FiscalNote founder and CEO, Tim Hwang. "Her perspective will be critical as we not only think about opportunities for growth, but also consider ways in which FiscalNote can look inward and ensure sustainable practices as a company."

Rogers is currently the Chief Resilience Officer of LTSE, one of the newest stock exchanges that seeks to align companies and investors around long-term goals. She is the founder of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), where she served as CEO for 8 years. During that time, she led the development of sustainability accounting standards for 79 industries, raised over $25 million for ESG research on materiality, launched an education program in sustainability accounting, and convened an Investor Advisory Group comprised of 27 leading asset owners and managers with more than $33T in AUM, all advocating for market standards.

"What FiscalNote is doing at the intersection of technology and government information closely aligns with my career-long passion of driving sustainable development and accountability," Rogers noted. "I'm excited about how the company is building software and providing the critical information that helps organizations ensure compliance with the ever-evolving legislative and regulatory landscape they operate in both domestically and globally."

Named by Barron's as one of the Top 20 Influencers of Sustainable Investing in 2018, Rogers was also listed as one of the Top 100 Most Influential People in Accounting by Accounting Today in 2015, 2016 and 2017. She is currently an Advisor to INSEAD's Hoffmann Global Institute for Business and Society, and is a visiting fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School, working with social entrepreneurs.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote is a global technology and media company focused on delivering timely and relevant policy information in a complex and evolving world. More than 4,000 clients worldwide rely on FiscalNote's patented software for legislative and regulatory intelligence, in-depth news & analysis, stakeholder management, collaboration and issue advocacy.

