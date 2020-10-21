NXTC, FLDM & WRTC Class Action Reminders: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Reminds Investors of Class Actions and Upcoming Lead Deadlines

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.



NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTC)

Class Period: NextCure securities acquired: (1) between November 5, 2019 and July 13, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"); and (2) pursuant or traceable to the Company's Registration Statement and Prospectus filed with the SEC on November 12 and 18, 2019

Deadline: November 20, 2020

For more info: www.bgandg.com/nxtc

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts regarding its leading treatment candidate, NC318. Specifically, the complaint alleges that statements made by Defendants concerning the effectiveness of NC318, the responses observed in patients treated with NC318, and NC318's potential to treat patients' refractory to PD-1 therapies were false and misleading.

Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM)

Class Period: February 7, 2019 - November 5, 2019

Deadline: November 20, 2020

For more info: www.bgandg.com/fldm

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Fluidigm was experiencing longer sales cycles; (2) as a result, Fluidigm's revenue was reasonably likely to decline; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRTC)

Class Period: April 29, 2020 - September 23, 2020

Deadline: November 23, 2020

For more info: www.bgandg.com/wrtc

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had concealed the results of the LAPD BolaWrap pilot program, which demonstrated that the BolaWrap was ineffective, expensive, and sparingly used in the field; and (2) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

