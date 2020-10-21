Volatus Aerospace Expands Offering in Drone Services and Training Capabilities

MONTREAL, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volatus Aerospace, a fast-growing integrated provider of unmanned aircraft and drone services, has reached an agreement to to increase its stakes to 100% ownership in three established drone training and services providers, namely M3 Drone Training Zone Inc. and M3 Drone Services Ltd. of Winnipeg, MB and Skygate Videography Inc. of Summerside, PEI.



Originally founded by Matt Johnson as M3 Aerial Productions in 2015, M3 has developed industry leading capabilities in numerous industries – quickly evolving into two separate entities (M3 Drone Services and M3 Drone Training Zone) to provide a greater focus to commercial drone services and accelerated growth both in professional pilot and industry education. Today, M3 operates one of the only Transport Canada audited drone pilot training schools, having trained nearly 1,500 operators.

"M3 has truly established itself as a leader in UAV pilot training," remarked Rob Walker, Vice President of Business Development for Volatus, "and their evolving expertise in drones for precision agriculture forms a basis to our Company's investment in that market sector."

Skygate provides professional drone support services and pilot training through its Atlantic Drone Flight School – the only dedicated practical drone training facility in the Maritimes. A 'one-stop' opportunity to learn professional piloting from the experts, with instructor-led training and hands-on practical lessons specifically designed to test and enhance operational skills.

Describing the acquisition, Walker said, "Skygate's founder, Lee Dodson, has an extensive background with remotely operated vehicles, from filming weird creatures 3 miles underwater, to hanging out of aeroplanes to get those perfect shots. He has worked in infrastructure sectors all over the world, teaching top level skills for ROV and UAV pilots in survey, inspection and filming projects."

"The addition of these companies is part of the Volatus plan to consolidate strong, regional players into a coordinated, integrated, national presence in the UAV marketplace offering design, manufacture, distribution, training, inspection, and imaging services," said Rob Walker, "We can add value at every step of the process."

About Volatus Aerospace: Volatus Aerospace is a vertically integrated drone services company dedicated to driving the full potential of unmanned technologies throughout industries in the Americas. Activities include UAV design manufacturing, distribution, sales, service and training. In addition to its own long range, high endurance drones, Volatus has joined forces with DJI, the world leading drone company, in a strategic channel partner agreement encompassing enterprise equipment sales, support and training.

