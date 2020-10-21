Caladrius Biosciences to Participate in the 8th Annual Chief Medical Officer Summit 360°

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) ("Caladrius" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of cellular therapies designed to reverse, not manage, disease, announced today that its Chief Medical Officer, Douglas W. Losordo, M.D., FACC, FAHA, will participate in 8th annual Chief Medical Officer Summit 360°, being held virtually on October 26-27, 2020.



Breakout Session Details:

Title: Tracking Personalized Medications in Gene and Cell Therapy

Date/Time: October 26, 2020 at 3:00 p.m.

For more information on the 8th annual CMO Summit 360°, or to register, please click here.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of cellular therapies designed to reverse, not manage, disease. We are developing first- in-class cell therapy products based on the notion that our body contains finely tuned mechanisms for self-repair. Our technology leverages and enables these mechanisms in the form of specific cells, using formulations and modes of delivery unique to each medical indication.

The Company's current product candidates include CLBS119, a CD34+ cell therapy product candidate for the repair of lung damage in patients with COVID-19 who are experiencing respiratory failure, for which the Company recently initiated a clinical trial as well as three developmental treatments for ischemic diseases based on its CD34+ cell therapy platform: HONEDRA® (formerly CLBS12), recipient of SAKIGAKE designation and eligible for early conditional approval in Japan for the treatment of critical limb ischemia ("CLI") based on the results of an ongoing clinical trial; CLBS16, the subject of a recently completed positive Phase 2a clinical trial in the U.S. and slated to begin a comprehensive Phase 2b trial in the U.S. during 4Q20 for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction ("CMD"); and CLBS14, a Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy ("RMAT") designated therapy for which the Company has finalized with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the "FDA") a protocol for a Phase 3 confirmatory trial in subjects with no-option refractory disabling angina ("NORDA"). For more information on the company, please visit www.caladrius.com.

