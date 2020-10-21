Universal Stainless Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Q3 2020 Sales total $37.4 million; Premium alloy sales up 13.9% from Q3 2019

Q3 2020 Net Loss of $7.0 million, or $0.79 per diluted share; Net loss of $3.9 million, or $0.44 per diluted share , excluding $4.3 million (pre-tax) of fixed cost absorption charges and $0.3 million (pre-tax) gain on insurance proceeds

EBITDA is a loss of $3.6 million in Q3 2020; Adjusted EBITDA totals $0.6 million

Quarter-end Backlog of $54.8 million versus $71.8 million at end of Q2 2020

Managed working capital declines $16.8 million, while total debt declines $11.9 million from Q2 2020

Q3 cash flow from operations totals $13.0 million

BRIDGEVILLE, Pa., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) today reported net sales for the third quarter of 2020 of $37.4 million, a decrease of 28.7% from $52.5 million in the second quarter of 2020, and 33.8% lower than $56.6 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Sales of premium alloys in the third quarter of 2020 were $9.2 million, or 24.5% of sales, compared with $12.4 million, or 23.7% of sales, in the second quarter of 2020, and $8.0 million, or 14.2% of sales, in the third quarter of 2019.

Chairman, President and CEO Dennis Oates commented: "The third quarter was consistent with our expectation for a sequential step-down in quarterly sales and operating activity, which took its toll on profitability. COVID-19 continues to impact demand, especially in the aerospace and oil & gas end markets.

"On a more promising note, order entry improved over second quarter levels, with September bookings at their highest level since March. Additionally, cancellations slowed during the quarter. We continue to expect measured improvement in activity levels beginning in 2021.

"Amid challenging third quarter conditions, we remained focused on execution, and saw a further shift in our sales mix to premium alloys, which reached nearly one-quarter of total third quarter sales. Premium alloys are our highest priority for targeted growth, and we continued to see demand for defense and specialty applications. Our new product development and approval activity continues as well.

"While aided by our premium alloy sales, third quarter margins were negatively impacted by lower activity levels and included fixed cost absorption direct charges in the quarter, which was expected.

"We focused on working capital reduction in the third quarter which resulted in positive cash flow. This focus resulted in both inventory and debt declines compared to the second quarter, with inventory reduced by $14.1 million, and debt levels reduced by nearly $12.0 million.

"Looking towards the balance of the year, we will continue to execute our strategy to pursue market opportunities while adapting our operations to current activity levels as well as maintaining our focus on inventory and debt reduction."

Mr. Oates concluded: "Our team has made commendable progress thus far in 2020 under extremely difficult conditions through their unrelenting determination and effort. With the ongoing support of our customers and our focus on producing the critical products required by our markets, we look forward to an improved 2021."

COVID-19 Response Summary

Each of the Company's facilities is an essential operation and continues to remain operational in accordance with the laws of the states in which the facilities are located.

The Company continues to monitor the pandemic's impact on the markets the Company serves, including the aerospace and oil & gas markets. The Company's sales to the aerospace market have declined, primarily due to the cancellation or delay in orders for new airplanes due to the fall-off in air travel caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as a sharp decline in aftermarket sales due to the significant reduction in air travel. The Company also has experienced extreme pressure in demand from the oil & gas market.

On April 15, 2020, the Company entered into a $10.0 million term note pursuant to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. The Company applied for full forgiveness of the PPP term note in the 2020 third quarter, and the PPP loan forgiveness process is currently underway.

While the Company expects the effects of the pandemic and the related responses to continue to negatively impact its results of operations, cash flows and financial position, the uncertainty over the duration and severity of the economic and operational impacts of COVID-19 means the Company cannot reasonably estimate the related future impacts at this time.

The Company continues to adapt its operations due to lower activity levels. As a result, the Company has taken measures to align its cost structure with current forecasted revenue and operating levels.



Quarterly and Year-to-Date Results of Operations

For the first nine months of 2020, net sales totaled $148.4 million, compared with $187.8 million in the same period of 2019. Sales of premium alloys were $29.3 million, or 19.7% of sales, year-to-date in 2020, compared with $30.2 million, or 16.1% of sales, in the first nine months of 2019.

The Company's gross margin for the third quarter of 2020 was a loss of $4.4 million, or (11.8%) of sales, compared with $1.9 million, or 3.7% of sales, in the second quarter of 2020, and $5.3 million, or 9.4% of sales, in the third quarter of 2019. Third quarter gross margin included $4.3 million of fixed cost absorption charges incurred due to reduced production levels. Excluding these charges, third quarter 2020 gross margin was at a break-even level.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $4.2 million, or 11.1% of sales, in the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of 23.0% from $5.4 million, or 10.3% of sales, in the second quarter of 2020, and an 8.2% decrease from $4.5 million, or 8.0% of sales, in the third quarter of 2019.

The net loss for the third quarter of 2020 was $7.0 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $3.3 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020, and net income of $0.8 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019. The third quarter 2020 net loss, excluding $4.3 million of fixed cost absorption charges and a $0.3 million gain on insurance proceeds, totaled $3.9 million, or $0.44 per diluted share.

For the first nine months of 2020, the net loss was $11.7 million, or $1.33 per diluted share, compared with net income of $4.1 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, in the first nine months of 2019.

The Company's EBITDA for the third quarter of 2020 was a loss of $3.6 million, compared with $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2020, and $6.0 million in the third quarter of 2019. Third quarter 2020 adjusted EBITDA, excluding the fixed cost absorption charges and insurance gain, totaled $0.6 million.

Managed working capital at September 30, 2020 totaled $135.0 million, compared with $151.8 million at June 30, 2020, and $144.9 million at the end of the third quarter of 2019. The 11.1% sequential decrease in managed working capital compared in the 2020 third quarter was due mainly to reduced accounts receivable and inventory levels. Inventory totaled $120.9 million at the end of the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of $14.1 million, or 10.5%, from $135.1 million at the end of the second quarter of 2020. Year-to-date inventories have been reduced by $26.5 million or 17.9%.

Backlog (before surcharges) at September 30, 2020 was $54.8 million, compared with $71.8 million at June 30, 2020, and $118.3 million at the end of the 2019 third quarter.

The Company's total debt at September 30, 2020 was $60.6 million, a decrease of $11.9 million from June 30, 2020, and a decrease of $5.5 million from the end of the 2019 third quarter. Total debt at September 30, 2020 includes a $10.0 million term note, issued on April 15, 2020, pursuant to PPP. In the third quarter, the Company applied for full PPP loan forgiveness.

Capital expenditures for the third quarter of 2020 totaled $1.3 million, compared with $3.2 million for the second quarter of 2020, and $3.9 million in the third quarter of 2019. Year-to-date capital expenditures totaled $8.5 million.

Conference Call and Webcast

About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc., established in 1994 and headquartered in Bridgeville, PA, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steels, including stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel and certain other alloyed steels. The Company's products are used in a variety of industries, including aerospace, power generation, oil and gas, and heavy equipment manufacturing. More information is available at www.univstainless.com.

Forward-Looking Information Safe Harbor



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes discussions of financial measures that have not been determined in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). These measures include earnings (loss) before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and Adjusted EBITDA. We include these measurements to enhance the understanding of our operating performance. We believe that EBITDA, considered along with net earnings (loss), is a relevant indicator of trends relating to cash generating activity of our operations. Adjusted EBITDA excludes the effect of share-based compensation expense and other non-cash generating activity such as impairments and the write-off of deferred financing costs. We believe that excluding these costs provides a consistent comparison of the cash generating activity of our operations. We believe that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors as they facilitate a comparison of our operating performance to other companies who also use EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental operating measures. These non-GAAP financial measures supplement our GAAP disclosures and should not be considered an alternative to the GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures may not be entirely comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies due to potential differences among calculation methodologies. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP is included in the tables that follow.

[TABLES FOLLOW]





UNIVERSAL STAINLESS & ALLOY PRODUCTS, INC.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Information)

(Unaudited)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales $ 37,434 $ 56,568 $ 148,407 $ 187,836 Cost of products sold 41,861 51,260 145,988 166,052 Gross margin (4,427 ) 5,308 2,419 21,784 Selling, general and administrative expenses 4,153 4,525 15,458 15,095 Operating (loss) income (8,580 ) 783 (13,039 ) 6,689 Interest expense 586 989 2,232 2,809 Deferred financing amortization 56 56 169 171 Other income, net (288 ) (452 ) (302 ) (421 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (8,934 ) 190 (15,138 ) 4,130 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (1,934 ) (577 ) (3,396 ) 55 Net (loss) income $ (7,000 ) $ 767 $ (11,742 ) $ 4,075 Net (loss) income per common share - Basic $ (0.79 ) $ 0.09 $ (1.33 ) $ 0.46 Net (loss) income per common share - Diluted $ (0.79 ) $ 0.09 $ (1.33 ) $ 0.46 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding: Basic 8,829,732 8,787,837 8,813,880 8,780,590 Diluted 8,829,732 8,879,441 8,813,880 8,870,240







MARKET SEGMENT INFORMATION Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, Net Sales 2020 2019 2020 2019 Service centers $ 25,983 $ 38,693 $ 103,877 $ 129,996 Original equipment manufacturers 4,405 4,862 16,624 19,318 Rerollers 3,173 6,629 13,612 20,016 Forgers 3,451 5,589 12,027 15,408 Conversion services and other sales 422 795 2,267 3,098 Total net sales $ 37,434 $ 56,568 $ 148,407 $ 187,836 Tons shipped 6,046 9,776 25,153 31,656 MELT TYPE INFORMATION Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, Net Sales 2020 2019 2020 2019 Specialty alloys $ 27,847 $ 47,730 $ 116,869 $ 154,511 Premium alloys * 9,165 8,043 29,271 30,227 Conversion services and other sales 422 795 2,267 3,098 Total net sales $ 37,434 $ 56,568 $ 148,407 $ 187,836 END MARKET INFORMATION ** Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, Net Sales 2020 2019 2020 2019 Aerospace $ 25,138 $ 40,876 $ 104,686 $ 132,818 Power generation 1,590 2,884 5,923 8,588 Oil & gas 2,755 5,653 10,778 18,767 Heavy equipment 4,662 4,352 16,364 17,973 General industrial, conversion services and other sales 3,289 2,803 10,656 9,690 Total net sales $ 37,434 $ 56,568 $ 148,407 $ 187,836 * Premium alloys represent all vacuum induction melted (VIM) products. **The majority of our products are sold to service centers rather than the ultimate end market customers. The end market information in this press release is our estimate based upon our knowledge of our customers and the grade of material sold to them, which they will in-turn sell to the ultimate end market customer.







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Cash $ 58 $ 170 Accounts receivable, net 26,451 35,595 Inventory, net 120,947 147,402 Other current assets 4,824 8,300 Total current assets 152,280 191,467 Property, plant and equipment, net 168,623 176,061 Other long-term assets 997 871 Total assets $ 321,900 $ 368,399 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Accounts payable $ 12,443 $ 40,912 Accrued employment costs 3,235 4,449 Current portion of long-term debt 16,690 3,934 Other current liabilities 1,664 830 Total current liabilities 34,032 50,125 Long-term debt, net 43,879 60,411 Deferred income taxes 7,609 10,962 Other long-term liabilities, net 3,739 3,765 Total liabilities 89,259 125,263 Stockholders' equity 232,641 243,136 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 321,900 $ 368,399







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 Operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (11,742 ) $ 4,075 Adjustments for non-cash items: Depreciation and amortization 14,721 14,235 Deferred income tax (3,380 ) 577 Share-based compensation expense 1,129 1,100 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 9,144 (3,804 ) Inventory, net 25,093 (7,628 ) Accounts payable (25,399 ) (9,728 ) Accrued employment costs (1,214 ) (4,109 ) Income taxes 207 (56 ) Other 4,045 (3,735 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 12,604 (9,073 ) Investing activity: Capital expenditures (8,480 ) (13,308 ) Net cash used in investing activity (8,480 ) (13,308 ) Financing activities: Borrowings under revolving credit facility 101,559 145,688 Payments on revolving credit facility (112,498 ) (123,097 ) Proceeds from Paycheck Protection Program Note 10,000 - Payments on term loan facility, finance leases, and notes (3,383 ) (3,424 ) Issuance of common stock under share-based plans 86 327 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (4,236 ) 19,494 Net decrease in cash and restricted cash (112 ) (2,887 ) Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period 170 4,091 Cash and restricted cash at end of period $ 58 $ 1,204







RECONCILIATION OF NET (LOSS) INCOME TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net (loss) income $ (7,000 ) $ 767 $ (11,742 ) $ 4,075 Interest expense 586 989 2,232 2,809 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (1,934 ) (577 ) (3,396 ) 55 Depreciation and amortization 4,732 4,813 14,721 14,235 EBITDA (3,616 ) 5,992 1,815 21,174 Share-based compensation expense 295 332 1,129 1,100 Loss on sale of excess scrap - - 354 - Fixed cost absorption direct charge 4,264 - 4,465 - Employee severance costs - - 620 - Fire-related (benefit) expense (307 ) (350 ) (307 ) 7 Adjusted EBITDA $ 636 $ 5,974 $ 8,076 $ 22,281





