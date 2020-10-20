Market Overview

North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Announces Third Quarter Earnings of $0.91 per Share

Globe Newswire  
October 20, 2020
DALLAS, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. (OTC:NODB) announces net earnings of $2,062,179 or $0.80 per share for the three months ending September 30, 2020, compared to $2,341,462 or $0.91 per share for the same period in 2019. Year to date net earnings through the nine months ending September 30, 2019 totaled $6,257,888 or $2.44 per share compared to $6,879,188 or $2.68 per share for the same period in 2019.

North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. is an independent bank established in 1961 with five locations in Dallas area. The current earnings were prepared internally without review by the company's independent accountants. Earnings are the result of past performance, events and market conditions and are not a guarantee of future results. Any forward-looking implications derived from this information may differ materially from actual results. Please direct any questions to Glenn Henry, EVP and CFO.

Assets $1.4B

Contact:
Glenn Henry, EVP and CFO
972.716.7100

