Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces 8.8% Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend Rate

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) today announced that the Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.0925 per share. The dividend is payable on November 18, 2020 to shareholders of record on November 4, 2020. The dividend represents an 8.8% increase from the previous regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.085 per share and is the twenty-seventh consecutive annual dividend increase for the Company.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm, providing risk management solutions to individuals and businesses. With more than 80 years of proven success and thousands of teammates, we offer knowledge you can trust and strive to deliver superior customer service. For more information, please visit bbinsurance.com .

