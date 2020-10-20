Bonanza Creek Provides an Operational Update and Announces 3rd Quarter 2020 Conference Call

DENVER, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) ("Bonanza Creek" or the "Company") today issued preliminary third quarter 2020 results, and announced the date of its third quarter 2020 earnings release and conference call.



Highlights include:

Third quarter 2020 estimated average sales volumes of 26.2 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day ("MBoe/d"), up 6% over second quarter volumes

Average third quarter 2020 oil sales volumes of 14.0 thousand barrels per day, sequentially flat with the second quarter of 2020

Lease operating expenses ("LOE") for the quarter are expected to be $2.23 per Boe, down 13% from second quarter 2020, and down 24% from full year 2019

Rocky Mountain Infrastructure ("RMI") net effective cost of $1.07 per Boe, which is comprised of approximately $1.64 per boe of operating expenses, offset by $0.57 per Boe of RMI operating revenue from working interest partners

Total third quarter 2020 capital expenditures are expected to be $1.8 million, bringing YTD capital expenditures to $64.6 million

The Company exited the quarter with over $244 million of liquidity, $20 million outstanding on its credit facility, and cash of approximately $4 million

Eric Greager, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bonanza Creek, commented, "We are pleased with the performance of our assets and team during the third quarter and year to date. Our focus on delivering efficient, low cost production resulted in our highest production and lowest unit LOE in Company history. The resulting free cash flow generation has us on track to pay down the remaining $20 million of RBL debt in the coming weeks. We look forward to providing additional color on third quarter results, and our view of the fourth quarter with our earnings release in a few weeks."

Upcoming Events

The Company announced that it is scheduled to release its third quarter 2020 operating and financial results after market close on November 5, 2020 and will host a conference call to discuss these results the following morning, on Friday, November 6, at 9:00 a.m. Mountain Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time). A live webcast and replay of this event will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.bonanzacrk.com. Dial-in information for the conference call is included below.

Type Phone Number Passcode Live participant 877-793-4362 593 8897 Replay 855-859-2056 593 8897

About Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas in the Rocky Mountain region of the United States. The Company's assets and operations are concentrated in rural, unincorporated Weld County within the Wattenberg Field, focused on the Niobrara and Codell formations. The Company's common shares are listed for trading on the NYSE under the symbol: "BCEI." For more information about the Company, please visit www.bonanzacrk.com. Please note that the Company routinely posts important information about the Company under the Investor Relations section of its website.

Schedule 1 : Rocky Mountain Infrastructure ("RMI") Net Effective Cost

(in thousands, unaudited)

RMI net effective cost is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management to assess only the net cash impact the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Rocky Mountain Infrastructure, LLC, has on the Company's consolidated financials. Management believes the net effective cost provides external users of the Company's consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders, and rating agencies, with additional information to assist in their analysis of the Company. The Company defines the RMI net effective cost as GAAP midstream operating expense less revenue generated from working interest partners utilizing the RMI assets.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measures of midstream operating expense and RMI working interest partner revenue to the non-GAAP financial measure of RMI net effective cost.