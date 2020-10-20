Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

CN Declares Fourth-Quarter 2020 Dividend

Globe Newswire  
October 20, 2020 4:02pm   Comments
Share:

MONTREAL, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a fourth-quarter 2020 dividend on the Company's common shares outstanding. A quarterly dividend of fifty-seven and a half cents (C$0.5750) per common share will be paid on December 30, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 9, 2020.

About CN
CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. As the only railroad connecting Canada's Eastern and Western coasts with the Southern tip of the U.S. through a 19,500-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

Contacts:

Media Investment Community
Jonathan Abecassis Paul Butcher
Senior Manager Vice-President
Media Relations Investor Relations
(514) 399-7956
media@cn.ca		 (514) 399-0052
investor.relations@cn.ca

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com