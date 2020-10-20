INNERWORKINGS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating InnerWorkings, Inc. on Behalf of InnerWorkings Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) on behalf of InnerWorkings stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether InnerWorkings has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On March 16, 2020, InnerWorkings issued a press release announcing the Company's financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019. Therein, the Company's Chief Financial Officer stated, in relevant part, that "[a]s a result of the material weaknesses previously disclosed, insufficient evidence existed to support the recognition of revenue in arrangements containing bill and hold provisions. Therefore, we deferred the related revenue until product shipped from our warehouse."

On this news, InnerWorkings' stock price fell $0.36 per share, or 17.65%, to close at $1.68 per share on March 17, 2020.

