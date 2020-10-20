Market Overview

ATN Sets Date to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results

Globe Newswire  
October 20, 2020 2:00pm   Comments
BEVERLY, Mass., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) announced today that it will report the third quarter 2020 results on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at approximately 5:00 p.m. (ET).

In addition, the Company will host a conference call to discuss its results at 11:00 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, October 29, 2020.  

Dial-in and online information for the conference call is as follows:

Call Date: Thursday, October 29, 2020
Call Time: 11:00 a.m. (ET)
   
Call Dial-in: (877) 734-4582 (US/Canada)
  (678) 905-9376 (International)
   
Conference ID: 6472418
   
Online info:

http://ir.atni.com
Live simulcast (listen only) available during the call.
   

A replay of the conference call will be available at ir.atni.com beginning at approximately 2:00 p.m. (ET) on Thursday, October 29, 2020.

About ATN

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI), headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, invests in and operates communications, energy and technology businesses in the United States and internationally, including the Caribbean region and Asia-Pacific, with a particular focus on markets with a need for significant infrastructure investments and improvements. Our operating subsidiaries today primarily provide: (i) advanced wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers, including a range of mobile wireless solutions, high speed internet services, video services and local exchange services, (ii) distributed solar electric power to corporate and government customers and (iii) wholesale communications infrastructure services such as terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport, communications tower facilities, managed mobile networks, and in-building systems. For more information, please visit www.atni.com.

Contact:      ATN International, Inc.
Justin D. Benincasa
Chief Financial Officer
978-619-1300
     

