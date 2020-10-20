VXRT, BLNK & PLAN Deadlines: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Reminds Shareholders of Class Actions and Lead Plaintiff Deadlines

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.



Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Class Period: June 25, 2020 - July 25, 2020

Deadline: October 23, 2020

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements regarding its vaccine candidate.

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK)

Class Period: March 6, 2020 - August 19, 2020

Deadline: October 23, 2020

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) many of Blink's charging stations are damaged, neglected, non-functional, inaccessible, nor non-accessible; (2) Blink's purported partnerships and expansions with other companies were overstated; (3) the purported growth of the Company's network has been overstated; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Class Period: November 21, 2019 - February 26, 2020

Deadline: October 23, 2020

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was undergoing sales organization and execution challenges; (2) these organizational challenges were causing the Company to miss on closing very important large deals; and (3) as a result, Anaplan's financial guidance for "calculated billings growth" was baseless and unattainable. Further, while in possession of this material non-public information, Anaplan insiders dumped approximately $30 million worth of Anaplan stock at artificially inflated prices.

