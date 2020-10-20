GATX Corporation Reports 2020 Third-quarter Results

Net income from continuing operations for the third quarter 2020 was $48.2 million or $1.36 per diluted share

Rail North America's fleet utilization remained high at 98.2%

Portfolio Management realized an after-tax gain of $24.0 million or $0.68 per diluted share on a transaction involving the refinancing and sale of a group of aircraft spare engines at Rolls-Royce and Partners Finance affiliates (RRPF)

CHICAGO, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) today reported 2020 third-quarter results. Results for the third quarter and nine months ending Sept. 30 are summarized below:

Three Months Ended

September 30 Nine Months Ended

September 30 Per Diluted Share 2020 2019 2020 2019 Income from Continuing Operations $ 1.36 $ 1.03 $ 3.74 $ 3.79 Income from Discontinued Operations (0.01 ) 0.22 0.03 0.43 Total $ 1.35 $ 1.25 $ 3.77 $ 4.22

2020 third-quarter net income from continuing operations was $48.2 million or $1.36 per diluted share, compared to net income from continuing operations of $37.2 million or $1.03 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2019. Net income from continuing operations for the first nine months of 2020 was $132.4 million or $3.74 per diluted share, compared to $138.7 million or $3.79 per diluted share in the prior year period. The 2020 third-quarter and year-to-date results include a net negative impact of $12.3 million or $0.35 per diluted share related to the elimination of a previously announced tax rate reduction in the United Kingdom. The 2019 year-to-date results include a net deferred tax benefit of $2.8 million or $0.07 per diluted share related to an enacted foreign tax rate reduction in Alberta, Canada. Details related to these items are provided in the attached Supplemental Information under Tax Adjustments and Other Items.

In the second quarter of 2020, GATX completed the sale of American Steamship Company. As a result, this segment is reported as discontinued operations and prior periods have been recast to conform to the current presentation.

"Despite continued challenges in our markets, GATX performed well in the third quarter," said Brian A. Kenney, president and chief executive officer of GATX. "Rail North America's fleet utilization remained high at 98.2% and our renewal success rate was 58.1% during the quarter. While absolute lease rates were flat to slightly higher for most car types compared to the second quarter, the North American railcar leasing market remains negatively affected by a persistent oversupply of railcars and weakness in certain markets—exacerbated by COVID-19's economic impact. Consequently, GATX's Lease Price Index was negative 29.4% during the third quarter. Despite higher fleet churn as a result of our lower renewal success, our maintenance cost performance was better than expected due to continued efficiency gains and lower than anticipated railroad and boxcar repairs during the quarter.

"Rail International continues to perform well. GATX Rail Europe's fleet utilization remained high at 98.2% and renewal lease rates for most car types increased slightly versus the expiring rates. GATX Rail India's fleet utilization is 100% and its fleet growth trajectory is resuming absent further COVID-19 disruptions.

"In Portfolio Management, our Rolls-Royce and Partners Finance affiliates benefited from a large gain on a transaction involving the refinancing and sale of a group of aircraft spare engines. RRPF operations remain challenged by the severe drop in demand for global air travel, particularly on international and other long-haul routes."

Mr. Kenney concluded, "The global economic recovery remains tenuous due to a potential COVID-19 resurgence. In light of this uncertainty, we remain focused on keeping our employees safe, continuing our excellent commercial and operational execution, and pursuing attractively-priced growth opportunities for our shareholders."

RAIL NORTH AMERICA

Rail North America reported segment profit of $56.1 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $60.9 million in the third quarter of 2019. Lower segment profit was primarily a result of lower lease revenue, partially offset by higher gains on asset dispositions. Year to date, Rail North America reported segment profit of $178.1 million, compared to $215.1 million in the same period of 2019. The decline in year-to-date 2020 results was predominantly driven by lower lease revenue.

At Sept. 30, 2020, Rail North America's wholly owned fleet was comprised of over 118,100 cars, including approximately 14,750 boxcars. The following fleet statistics and performance discussion exclude the boxcar fleet.

Fleet utilization was 98.2% at the end of the third quarter, compared to 98.7% at the end of the prior quarter and 99.2% at the end of the third quarter of 2019. During the third quarter, the renewal lease rate change of the GATX Lease Price Index (LPI) was negative 29.4%. This compares to negative 28.0% in the prior quarter and negative 7.7% in the third quarter of 2019. The average lease renewal term for all cars included in the LPI during the third quarter was 29 months, compared to 31 months in the prior quarter and 40 months in the third quarter of 2019. Rail North America's investment volume during the third quarter was $204.1 million.

Additional fleet statistics, including information on the boxcar fleet, and macroeconomic data related to Rail North America's business are provided on the last page of this press release.

RAIL INTERNATIONAL

Rail International's segment profit was $24.0 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $19.9 million in the third quarter of 2019. Higher segment profit was predominately driven by more railcars on lease. Rail International reported segment profit of $57.9 million year-to-date 2020, compared to $56.0 million for the same period of 2019. Year-to-date results were favorably impacted by more railcars on lease and negatively impacted by changes in foreign currency exchange rates.

At Sept. 30, 2020, GATX Rail Europe's (GRE) fleet consisted of approximately 26,000 cars. Utilization was 98.2%, compared to 98.4% at the end of the prior quarter and 99.4% at the end of the third quarter of 2019. Additional fleet statistics for GRE are provided on the last page of this press release.

PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT

Portfolio Management reported segment profit of $44.3 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $10.7 million in the third quarter of 2019. Segment profit year-to-date 2020 was $83.1 million, compared to $34.9 million for the same period of 2019. Favorable results in the comparative periods were predominantly driven by higher remarketing income at the Rolls-Royce and Partners Finance affiliates, and in particular a large gain in the third quarter of 2020 from a transaction involving the refinancing and sale of a group of aircraft spare engines.

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

In the second quarter of 2020, GATX completed the sale of American Steamship Company (ASC). The ASC business segment is accounted for as discontinued operations. In the third quarter 2020, GATX recorded final post-closing adjustments of $0.3 million after-tax related to the sale. Results for discontinued operations are summarized below:

(Income per diluted share) Three Months Ended

September 30 Nine Months Ended

September 30 Discontinued Operations 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operations, net of taxes $ — $ 0.22 $ (0.06 ) $ 0.43 Gain on sale of ASC, net of taxes (0.01 ) — 0.09 — Total Discontinued Operations $ (0.01 ) $ 0.22 $ 0.03 $ 0.43

COMPANY DESCRIPTION

GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(In millions, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

September 30 Nine Months Ended

September 30 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues Lease revenue $ 273.3 $ 270.5 $ 813.3 $ 816.8 Marine operating revenue 5.0 1.9 11.6 4.4 Other revenue 26.1 26.4 79.4 80.4 Total Revenues 304.4 298.8 904.3 901.6 Expenses Maintenance expense 76.7 76.2 244.8 235.3 Marine operating expense 3.6 3.4 10.9 12.0 Depreciation expense 83.4 80.0 245.4 240.2 Operating lease expense 12.3 13.7 38.1 41.1 Other operating expense 8.3 7.7 26.0 23.5 Selling, general and administrative expense 42.0 42.6 125.8 129.6 Total Expenses 226.3 223.6 691.0 681.7 Other Income (Expense) Net gain on asset dispositions 8.9 5.1 42.3 46.9 Interest expense, net (48.6 ) (44.7 ) (141.5 ) (135.3 ) Other expense (1.2 ) (1.7 ) (12.2 ) (5.3 ) Income before Income Taxes and Share of Affiliates' Earnings 37.2 33.9 101.9 126.2 Income taxes (11.8 ) (9.5 ) (29.6 ) (31.1 ) Share of affiliates' earnings, net of taxes 22.8 12.8 60.1 43.6 Net Income from Continuing Operations $ 48.2 $ 37.2 $ 132.4 $ 138.7 Discontinued Operations, Net of Taxes Net income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes $ — $ 7.9 $ (2.2 ) $ 15.9 (Loss) gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of taxes (0.3 ) — 3.3 — Total Discontinued Operations, Net of Taxes $ (0.3 ) $ 7.9 $ 1.1 $ 15.9 Net Income $ 47.9 $ 45.1 $ 133.5 $ 154.6 Share Data Basic earnings per share from continuing operations $ 1.38 $ 1.05 $ 3.79 $ 3.86 Basic earnings per share from discontinued operations (0.01 ) 0.23 0.03 0.44 Basic earnings per share from consolidated operations $ 1.37 $ 1.28 $ 3.82 $ 4.30 Average number of common shares 35.0 35.4 34.9 35.9 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 1.36 $ 1.03 $ 3.74 $ 3.79 Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations (0.01 ) 0.22 0.03 0.43 Diluted earnings per share from consolidated operations $ 1.35 $ 1.25 $ 3.77 $ 4.22 Average number of common shares and common share equivalents 35.4 36.0 35.4 36.6 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.48 $ 0.46 $ 1.44 $ 1.38





GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(In millions)

September 30 December 31 2020 2019 Assets Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 459.8 $ 151.0 Receivables Rent and other receivables 70.6 65.9 Finance leases (as lessor) 63.3 90.3 Less: allowance for losses (6.2 ) (6.2 ) 127.7 150.0 Operating Assets and Facilities 10,070.2 9,523.5 Less: allowance for depreciation (3,226.0 ) (3,066.2 ) 6,844.2 6,457.3 Lease Assets (as lessee) Right-of-use assets, net of accumulated depreciation 364.3 411.7 Finance leases, net of accumulated depreciation — 8.9 364.3 420.6 Investments in Affiliated Companies 582.5 512.6 Goodwill 84.2 81.5 Other Assets 227.6 221.0 Assets of Discontinued Operations — 291.1 Total Assets $ 8,690.3 $ 8,285.1 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses $ 139.2 $ 119.4 Debt Commercial paper and borrowings under bank credit facilities 13.5 15.8 Recourse 5,183.0 4,780.4 5,196.5 4,796.2 Lease Obligations (as lessee) Operating leases 368.0 429.4 Finance leases — 7.9 368.0 437.3 Deferred Income Taxes 936.4 888.5 Other Liabilities 120.2 139.1 Liabilities of Discontinued Operations — 69.5 Total Liabilities 6,760.3 6,450.0 Total Shareholders' Equity 1,930.0 1,835.1 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 8,690.3 $ 8,285.1





GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

(In millions)

Rail

North America Rail

International Portfolio

Management Other GATX

Consolidated Revenues Lease revenue $ 208.7 $ 64.5 $ 0.1 $ — $ 273.3 Marine operating revenue — — 5.0 — 5.0 Other revenue 23.4 2.6 0.1 — 26.1 Total Revenues 232.1 67.1 5.2 — 304.4 Expenses Maintenance expense 63.2 13.5 — — 76.7 Marine operating expense — — 3.6 — 3.6 Depreciation expense 65.0 17.1 1.3 — 83.4 Operating lease expense 12.3 — — — 12.3 Other operating expense 6.6 1.6 0.1 — 8.3 Total Expenses 147.1 32.2 5.0 — 184.3 Other Income (Expense) Net gain on asset dispositions 7.9 0.5 0.5 — 8.9 Interest (expense) income, net (35.7 ) (11.9 ) (3.2 ) 2.2 (48.6 ) Other (expense) income (1.1 ) 0.5 — (0.6 ) (1.2 ) Share of affiliates' pre-tax income — — 46.8 — 46.8 Segment profit $ 56.1 $ 24.0 $ 44.3 $ 1.6 $ 126.0 Less: Selling, general and administrative expense 42.0 Income taxes (includes $24.0 related to affiliates' earnings) 35.8 Net income from continuing operations $ 48.2 Discontinued operations, net of taxes Net income from discontinuing operations, net of taxes $ — Loss on sale of discontinued operations, net of taxes (0.3 ) Total discontinued operations, net of taxes $ (0.3 ) Net income $ 47.9 Selected Data: Investment volume $ 204.1 $ 45.3 $ — $ 0.5 $ 249.9 Net Gain on Asset Dispositions Asset Remarketing Income: Net gains on disposition of owned assets $ 7.8 $ 0.2 $ — $ — $ 8.0 Residual sharing income 0.1 — 0.5 — 0.6 Non-remarketing net gains (1) — 0.3 — — 0.3 $ 7.9 $ 0.5 $ 0.5 $ — $ 8.9

__________

(1) Includes net gains (losses) from scrapping of railcars.





GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019

(In millions)

Rail

North America Rail

International Portfolio

Management Other GATX

Consolidated Revenues Lease revenue $ 214.6 $ 55.6 $ 0.3 $ — $ 270.5 Marine operating revenue — — 1.9 — 1.9 Other revenue 23.9 2.4 0.1 — 26.4 Total Revenues 238.5 58.0 2.3 — 298.8 Expenses Maintenance expense 64.0 12.2 — — 76.2 Marine operating expense — — 3.4 — 3.4 Depreciation expense 63.9 14.5 1.6 — 80.0 Operating lease expense 13.7 — — — 13.7 Other operating expense 6.2 1.4 0.1 — 7.7 Total Expenses 147.8 28.1 5.1 — 181.0 Other Income (Expense) Net gain on asset dispositions 4.3 0.3 0.5 — 5.1 Interest (expense) income, net (33.1 ) (10.2 ) (2.8 ) 1.4 (44.7 ) Other expense (1.0 ) (0.1 ) — (0.6 ) (1.7 ) Share of affiliates' pre-tax income — — 15.8 — 15.8 Segment profit $ 60.9 $ 19.9 $ 10.7 $ 0.8 $ 92.3 Less: Selling, general and administrative expense 42.6 Income taxes (includes $3.0 related to affiliates' earnings) 12.5 Net income from continuing operations $ 37.2 Discontinued operations, net of taxes Net income from discontinued operations, net of taxes $ 7.9 Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of taxes — Total discontinued operations, net of taxes $ 7.9 Net income $ 45.1 Selected Data: Investment volume $ 138.1 $ 51.8 $ — $ 0.9 $ 190.8 Net Gain on Asset Dispositions Asset Remarketing Income: Net gains on disposition of owned assets $ 4.4 $ — $ — $ — $ 4.4 Residual sharing income 0.1 — 0.5 — 0.6 Non-remarketing net gains (1) (0.2 ) 0.3 — — 0.1 $ 4.3 $ 0.3 $ 0.5 $ — $ 5.1

__________

(1) Includes net gains (losses) from scrapping of railcars.





GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

(In millions)

Rail

North America Rail

International Portfolio

Management Other GATX

Consolidated Revenues Lease revenue $ 630.8 $ 181.9 $ 0.6 $ — $ 813.3 Marine operating revenue — — 11.6 — 11.6 Other revenue 72.5 6.5 0.4 — 79.4 Total Revenues 703.3 188.4 12.6 — 904.3 Expenses Maintenance expense 206.5 38.3 — — 244.8 Marine operating expense — — 10.9 — 10.9 Depreciation expense 193.0 48.4 4.0 — 245.4 Operating lease expense 38.1 — — — 38.1 Other operating expense 20.8 4.9 0.3 — 26.0 Total Expenses 458.4 91.6 15.2 — 565.2 Other Income (Expense) Net gain on asset dispositions 39.9 0.8 1.6 — 42.3 Interest (expense) income, net (103.5 ) (34.0 ) (9.1 ) 5.1 (141.5 ) Other expense (3.2 ) (5.7 ) — (3.3 ) (12.2 ) Share of affiliates' pre-tax income — — 93.2 — 93.2 Segment profit $ 178.1 $ 57.9 $ 83.1 $ 1.8 $ 320.9 Less: Selling, general and administrative expense 125.8 Income taxes (includes $33.1 related to affiliates' earnings) 62.7 Net income from continuing operations $ 132.4 Discontinued operations, net of taxes Net loss from discontinued operations, net of taxes $ (2.2 ) Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of taxes 3.3 Total discontinued operations, net of taxes $ 1.1 Net income $ 133.5 Selected Data: Investment volume $ 474.6 $ 164.5 $ 0.3 $ 2.0 $ 641.4 Net Gain on Asset Dispositions Asset Remarketing Income: Net gains on disposition of owned assets $ 39.1 $ 0.2 $ 0.1 $ — $ 39.4 Residual sharing income 0.3 — 1.5 — 1.8 Non-remarketing net gains (1) 0.5 0.6 — — 1.1 $ 39.9 $ 0.8 $ 1.6 $ — $ 42.3

__________

(1) Includes net gains (losses) from scrapping of railcars.





GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019

(In millions)

Rail

North America Rail

International Portfolio

Management Other GATX

Consolidated Revenues Lease revenue $ 654.3 $ 161.7 $ 0.8 $ — $ 816.8 Marine operating revenue — — 4.4 — 4.4 Other revenue 73.7 6.2 0.5 — 80.4 Total Revenues 728.0 167.9 5.7 — 901.6 Expenses Maintenance expense 199.8 35.5 — — 235.3 Marine operating expense — — 12.0 — 12.0 Depreciation expense 192.6 42.7 4.9 — 240.2 Operating lease expense 41.1 — — — 41.1 Other operating expense 19.0 4.2 0.3 — 23.5 Total Expenses 452.5 82.4 17.2 — 552.1 Other Income (Expense) Net gain on asset dispositions 44.6 1.2 1.1 — 46.9 Interest (expense) income, net (101.4 ) (30.2 ) (8.3 ) 4.6 (135.3 ) Other expense (3.6 ) (0.5 ) — (1.2 ) (5.3 ) Share of affiliates' pre-tax income — — 53.6 — 53.6 Segment profit $ 215.1 $ 56.0 $ 34.9 $ 3.4 $ 309.4 Less: Selling, general and administrative expense 129.6 Income taxes (includes $10.0 related to affiliates' earnings) 41.1 Net income from continuing operations $ 138.7 Discontinued operations, net of taxes Net income from discontinued operations, net of taxes $ 15.9 Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of taxes — Total discontinued operations, net of taxes $ 15.9 Net income $ 154.6 Selected Data: Investment volume $ 342.4 $ 158.6 $ — $ 2.8 $ 503.8 Net Gain on Asset Dispositions Asset Remarketing Income: Net gains on disposition of owned assets $ 40.9 $ — $ — $ — $ 40.9 Residual sharing income 0.3 — 1.1 — 1.4 Non-remarketing net gains (1) 3.4 1.2 — — 4.6 $ 44.6 $ 1.2 $ 1.1 $ — $ 46.9

__________

(1) Includes net gains from scrapping of railcars.





GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

(In millions, except per share data)

Impact of Tax Adjustments and Other Items on Net Income*

Three Months Ended

September 30 Nine Months Ended

September 30 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (GAAP) $ 47.9 $ 45.1 $ 133.5 $ 154.6 Less: Net income from discontinued operations (GAAP) (0.3 ) 7.9 1.1 15.9 Net income from continuing operations (GAAP) $ 48.2 $ 37.2 $ 132.4 $ 138.7 Other income tax adjustments attributable to income from continuing operations: Income tax rate change enacted in Alberta, Canada — — — (2.8 ) Adjustments attributable to affiliates' earnings, net of taxes: Income tax rate change enacted in the United Kingdom 12.3 — 12.3 — Net income from continuing operations, excluding tax adjustments and other items (non-GAAP) $ 60.5 $ 37.2 $ 144.7 $ 135.9 Net income from discontinued operations, excluding tax adjustments and other items (non-GAAP) $ (0.3 ) $ 7.9 $ 1.1 $ 15.9 Net income from consolidated operations, excluding tax adjustments and other items (non-GAAP) $ 60.2 $ 45.1 $ 145.8 $ 151.8

Impact of Tax Adjustments and Other Items on Diluted Earnings per Share*

Three Months Ended

September 30 Nine Months Ended

September 30 2020 2019 2020 2019 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (GAAP) $ 1.36 $ 1.03 $ 3.74 $ 3.79 Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations (GAAP) (0.01 ) 0.22 0.03 0.43 Diluted earnings per share from consolidated operations (GAAP) $ 1.35 $ 1.25 $ 3.77 $ 4.22 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, excluding tax adjustments and other items (non-GAAP) $ 1.71 $ 1.03 $ 4.09 $ 3.72 Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations, excluding tax adjustments and other items (non-GAAP) $ (0.01 ) $ 0.22 $ 0.03 $ 0.43 Diluted earnings per share from consolidated operations, excluding tax adjustments and other items (non-GAAP) $ 1.70 $ 1.25 $ 4.12 $ 4.15

(*) In addition to financial results reported in accordance with GAAP, we compute certain financial measures using non-GAAP components. Specifically, we exclude the effects of certain tax adjustments and other items for purposes of presenting net income, diluted earnings per share, and return on equity because we believe these items are not attributable to our business operations. Management utilizes net income, excluding tax adjustments and other items, when analyzing financial performance because such amounts reflect the underlying operating results that are within management's ability to influence. Accordingly, we believe presenting this information provides investors and other users of our financial statements with meaningful supplemental information for purposes of analyzing year-to-year financial performance on a comparable basis and assessing trends.





GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

(In millions, except leverage)

9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 Total Assets, Excluding Cash, by Segment Rail North America $ 5,801.5 $ 5,700.2 $ 5,634.6 $ 5,632.4 $ 5,611.9 Rail International 1,615.0 1,534.2 1,447.7 1,462.8 1,368.4 Portfolio Management 707.6 675.1 656.5 637.0 637.5 Other 106.4 110.3 107.6 110.8 105.5 Discontinued Operations — — 300.8 291.1 319.0 Total Assets, excluding cash $ 8,230.5 $ 8,019.8 $ 8,147.2 $ 8,134.1 $ 8,042.3 Debt and Lease Obligations, Net of Unrestricted Cash Unrestricted cash $ (459.8 ) $ (492.9 ) $ (570.7 ) $ (151.0 ) $ (48.6 ) Commercial paper and bank credit facilities 13.5 5.9 275.5 15.8 112.0 Recourse debt 5,183.0 5,047.5 5,043.7 4,780.4 4,580.2 Operating lease obligations 368.0 372.3 399.3 432.3 440.3 Finance lease obligations — 31.8 — 7.9 — Total debt and lease obligations, net of unrestricted cash 5,104.7 4,964.6 5,147.8 5,085.4 5,083.9 Shareholders' Equity $ 1,930.0 $ 1,875.3 $ 1,831.0 $ 1,835.1 $ 1,786.5 Recourse Leverage (1) 2.6 2.6 2.8 2.8 2.8

_________

(1) Calculated as total recourse debt / shareholder's equity.

Reconciliation of Total Assets to Total Assets, Excluding Cash Total Assets $ 8,690.3 $ 8,512.7 $ 8,717.9 $ 8,285.1 $ 8,090.9 Less: cash (459.8 ) (492.9 ) (570.7 ) (151.0 ) (48.6 ) Total Assets, excluding cash $ 8,230.5 $ 8,019.8 $ 8,147.2 $ 8,134.1 $ 8,042.3





GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

(Continued)

9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 Rail North America Statistics Lease Price Index (LPI) (1) Average renewal lease rate change (29.4 )% (28.0 )% (11.6 )% (9.1 )% (7.7 )% Average renewal term (months) 29 31 31 37 40 Fleet Rollforward (2) Beginning balance 102,891 102,558 102,845 103,255 103,554 Cars added 1,578 1,220 883 965 902 Cars scrapped (623 ) (570 ) (389 ) (620 ) (513 ) Cars sold (483 ) (317 ) (781 ) (755 ) (688 ) Ending balance 103,363 102,891 102,558 102,845 103,255 Utilization 98.2 % 98.7 % 99.0 % 99.3 % 99.2 % Average active railcars 101,552 101,600 101,668 102,309 102,653 Boxcar Fleet Ending balance 14,753 14,936 15,026 15,264 15,803 Utilization 94.5 % 94.6 % 94.6 % 95.0 % 93.5 % Rail Europe Statistics Fleet Rollforward Beginning balance 25,705 25,352 24,561 24,211 23,967 Cars added 331 423 871 416 325 Cars scrapped/sold (80 ) (70 ) (80 ) (66 ) (81 ) Ending balance 25,956 25,705 25,352 24,561 24,211 Utilization 98.2 % 98.4 % 98.5 % 99.3 % 99.4 % Average active railcars 25,369 25,100 24,622 24,216 23,877 Rail North America Industry Statistics Manufacturing Capacity Utilization Index (3) 71.5 % 68.7 % 73.5 % 77.1 % 77.4 % Year-over-year Change in U.S. Carloadings (excl. intermodal) (4) (15.3 )% (15.9 )% (6.3 )% (4.9 )% (3.8 )% Year-over-year Change in U.S. Carloadings (chemical) (4) (5.1 )% (5.0 )% 3.1 % (0.6 )% (0.2 )% Year-over-year Change in U.S. Carloadings (petroleum) (4) (12.5 )% (11.1 )% 3.6 % 12.2 % 16.6 % Production Backlog at Railcar Manufacturers (5) n/a (6) 39,612 46,330 51,295 58,127 American Steamship Company Statistics Total Net Tons Carried (millions) (7) — 2.7 1.0 7.5 9.6



