PEMBROKE, Bermuda, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) ("Watford" or the "Company") today announced its Board of Directors has determined, in its good faith judgment (after consultation with the Company's financial advisors and outside legal counsel), that the unsolicited, non-binding proposal from Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) ("Enstar") to acquire the Company's common shares for $34.50 per share, subject to confirmatory diligence, could reasonably be expected to lead to a "Superior Proposal" as defined in the Company's merger agreement with Arch Capital Group Ltd. ("Arch") and that the failure to take such action would be inconsistent with the directors' exercise of their fiduciary duties under applicable law.



Under the merger agreement with Arch, the determination by the Company's Board allows the Company, subject to Enstar entering into an Acceptable Confidentiality Agreement (as defined in the merger agreement with Arch) with the Company, to provide information to and conduct discussions and negotiations with Enstar. The Company's Board has not determined that Enstar's proposal in fact constitutes a Superior Proposal under the current provisions of the merger agreement with Arch and has not changed its recommendation in support of the merger with Arch.

There can be no assurance that the discussions with Enstar will result in the Company's Board's determination that the Enstar proposal is a Superior Proposal or the consummation of a transaction that is superior to the pending transaction with Arch or that the terms of any new transaction will be the same as those reflected in Enstar's proposal.

As announced on October 9, 2020, the Company entered into a definitive merger agreement with Arch and Greysbridge Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Arch ("Merger Sub"), pursuant to which, among other things and subject to certain conditions, (a) each issued and outstanding common share of the Company (other than (i) shares to be canceled pursuant to the merger agreement with Arch and (ii) restricted share units to be canceled and exchanged pursuant to the merger agreement with Arch), would be converted into the right to receive $31.10 in cash, without interest, (b) each issued and outstanding 8½% Cumulative Redeemable Preference Share of the Company (the "Preference Shares") would remain outstanding as a preference share of the surviving company and would be entitled to the same dividend and other relative rights, preferences, limitations and restrictions as are now provided to the Preference Shares and (c) Merger Sub would merge with and into the Company, with the Company surviving as a wholly owned subsidiary of Arch.

About Watford Holdings Ltd.

Watford Holdings Ltd. is a global property and casualty insurance and reinsurance company with approximately $1.0 billion in capital as of June 30, 2020, comprised of $172.6 million of senior notes, $52.4 million of contingently redeemable preference shares and $776.2 million of common shareholders' equity, and with operations in Bermuda, the United States and Europe. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned financial strength ratings of "A-" (Excellent) from A.M. Best and "A" from Kroll Bond Rating Agency. On May 1, 2020, A.M. Best announced that it had placed under review with negative implications the financial strength ratings of Watford's operating subsidiaries. On May 7, 2020, Kroll Bond Rating Agency affirmed the "A" insurance financial strength ratings of Watford's operating subsidiaries as well as the "BBB+" credit rating of Watford Holdings Ltd., with the outlook for all ratings revised to negative.

