Verizon agrees to purchase Bluegrass Cellular

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Communications Inc. ((NYSE, NASDAQ:VZ) today announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire certain assets of Bluegrass Cellular, a rural wireless operator serving central Kentucky.

Bluegrass Cellular provides wireless service to 210,000 customers in 34 counties in rural service areas 3, 4 and 5 in central Kentucky.

"We are excited to acquire certain assets of Bluegrass Cellular and expand our footprint in Kentucky," said Ronan Dunne, Executive Vice President and Group CEO, Verizon Consumer Group. "We look forward to welcoming Bluegrass customers and employees into the Verizon family and providing them with reliable wireless service alongside a best-in-class customer experience."

"We launched the first wireless company in central Kentucky 29 years ago," said Ron Smith, President of Bluegrass Cellular. "We've always known that our customers were the most important part of our business, and we pride ourselves on playing an important role in connecting our community. I'm confident that Verizon will continue to be the same good neighbor that we've been and will provide crucial and reliable wireless connectivity to our rural communities."

Bluegrass customers do not need to take any action at this time. Customers will receive information regarding the acquisition and the array of services that will be available from Verizon, including wireless data services delivered on the nation's most awarded 4G high-speed wireless broadband network.

The acquisition is subject to FCC approval and other conditions and is expected to close late this year or early in 2021.

For more information and updates, customers can visit Bluegrass at www.Bluegrasscellular.com

